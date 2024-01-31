Why We Like The Returns At Bisichi (LON:BISI)

If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for? One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. With that in mind, the ROCE of Bisichi (LON:BISI) looks great, so lets see what the trend can tell us.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Bisichi is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.46 = UK£18m ÷ (UK£56m - UK£17m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

Therefore, Bisichi has an ROCE of 46%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the Oil and Gas industry average of 11%.

See our latest analysis for Bisichi

roce

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Bisichi's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you'd like to look at how Bisichi has performed in the past in other metrics, you can view this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

We like the trends that we're seeing from Bisichi. Over the last five years, returns on capital employed have risen substantially to 46%. The company is effectively making more money per dollar of capital used, and it's worth noting that the amount of capital has increased too, by 35%. This can indicate that there's plenty of opportunities to invest capital internally and at ever higher rates, a combination that's common among multi-baggers.

Story continues

In Conclusion...

All in all, it's terrific to see that Bisichi is reaping the rewards from prior investments and is growing its capital base. Since the stock has only returned 16% to shareholders over the last five years, the promising fundamentals may not be recognized yet by investors. So exploring more about this stock could uncover a good opportunity, if the valuation and other metrics stack up.

One more thing to note, we've identified 3 warning signs with Bisichi and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

Bisichi is not the only stock earning high returns. If you'd like to see more, check out our free list of companies earning high returns on equity with solid fundamentals.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.