Why We Like The Returns At Medical Facilities (TSE:DR)

Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key financial metrics. Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in Medical Facilities' (TSE:DR) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Medical Facilities is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.24 = US$64m ÷ (US$353m - US$83m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

Thus, Medical Facilities has an ROCE of 24%. That's a fantastic return and not only that, it outpaces the average of 13% earned by companies in a similar industry.

TSX:DR Return on Capital Employed January 11th 2024

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Medical Facilities compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Medical Facilities here for free.

So How Is Medical Facilities' ROCE Trending?

Medical Facilities has not disappointed in regards to ROCE growth. The data shows that returns on capital have increased by 29% over the trailing five years. That's not bad because this tells for every dollar invested (capital employed), the company is increasing the amount earned from that dollar. Interestingly, the business may be becoming more efficient because it's applying 33% less capital than it was five years ago. Medical Facilities may be selling some assets so it's worth investigating if the business has plans for future investments to increase returns further still.

The Bottom Line

From what we've seen above, Medical Facilities has managed to increase it's returns on capital all the while reducing it's capital base. And since the stock has fallen 30% over the last five years, there might be an opportunity here. That being the case, research into the company's current valuation metrics and future prospects seems fitting.

