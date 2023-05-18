Here’s Why Rocket Pharmaceuticals (RCKT) Stock Suffered in Q1

Baron Funds, an investment management company, released its “Baron Health Care Fund” first quarter 2023 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. The first quarter was difficult for the fund, as it failed to participate in the broader market rally and declined 3.69% compared to the 3.27% decline for the benchmark Russell 3000 Health Care Index and a 7.50% increase for the S&P 500 Index. In addition, please check the fund’s top five holdings to know its best picks in 2023.

Baron Health Care Fund highlighted stocks like Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) in the first quarter 2023 investor letter. Headquartered in Cranbury, New Jersey, Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) is a multi-platform biotechnology company. On May 17, 2023, Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) stock closed at $21.56 per share. One-month return of Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) was 16.23%, and its shares gained 115.82% of their value over the last 52 weeks. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) has a market capitalization of $1.735 billion.

Baron Health Care Fund made the following comment about Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) in its Q1 2023 investor letter:

"Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) is a biotechnology company specializing in gene therapies for rare genetic diseases outside of oncology, including Danon disease, Fanconi’s anemia, lysosomal acid lipase deficiency, and Pyruvate kinase disorder. As a biotechnology stock without near-term news flow in a risk-off market, the share price suffered as a result of this duration risk. We expect treatments for the first three diseases to be commercially launched by 2025, which should generate substantial revenue. Short-term investor focus is on a pivotal trial design for Danon disease, as it represents the largest commercial opportunity of the three. Given our estimation of the high probability of positive free-cash-flow generation in coming years, coupled with the life-saving nature of Rocket’s therapies and the high unmet need, we are comfortable managing through present investment risk."

Pressmaster/Shutterstock.com

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) is not on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 23 hedge fund portfolios held Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) at the end of the fourth quarter which was 29 in the previous quarter.

