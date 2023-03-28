U.S. markets close in 1 hour 58 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,954.24
    -23.29 (-0.59%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,310.17
    -121.91 (-0.38%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,645.17
    -123.66 (-1.05%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,746.65
    -7.02 (-0.40%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.59
    +0.78 (+1.07%)
     

  • Gold

    1,976.40
    +22.60 (+1.16%)
     

  • Silver

    23.42
    +0.28 (+1.21%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0839
    +0.0035 (+0.33%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5530
    +0.0250 (+0.71%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2336
    +0.0055 (+0.45%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.6550
    -0.9000 (-0.68%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    26,863.98
    -104.96 (-0.39%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    588.35
    +345.67 (+142.44%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,484.25
    +12.48 (+0.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,518.25
    +41.38 (+0.15%)
     

Why SNP’s Humza Yousaf will make Scotland’s economic crisis even worse

Melissa Lawford
·5 min read
Humza Yousaf - ROBERT PERRY/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
Humza Yousaf - ROBERT PERRY/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

As Scotland’s new First Minister, Humza Yousaf faces an uphill battle when it comes to the economy.

With growth in the doldrums, Scottish business chiefs are crying out for support. Yet to many observers, the SNP’s focus has been elsewhere.

Ken Murphy, the chief executive of Tesco, became the latest business leader to criticise one of the party’s flagship policies this week, attacking its bottle recycling scheme as "not fit for purpose”.

“It risks driving up prices and undermining consumer confidence,” Murphy said at the Retail Week Live conference on Tuesday.

The scheme, scheduled to launch in  August, is meant to encourage recycling by forcing buyers to pay an extra 20p deposit on single-use drinks containers, which would then be refunded when returned.

Yet Murphy said "the blueprint is incomplete", with confusion over how containers will be collected and what price retailers should be displaying.

To many, the debacle typifies the SNP’s mishandling of the economy: the party has been too focused on what they see as ethical and environmental issues at the expense of bread and butter issues that keep the economy running.

Yet those hoping for a change in emphasis under Yousaf are likely to be disappointed. 

The 37-year-old campaigned as the continuity candidate, pledging to keep Nicola Sturgeon “on speed dial”.

In fact, he has signalled he could be more radical than his predecessor. Asked by Scotland’s Daily Record if he would describe himself as a socialist, Yousaf said: “Yes, I believe absolutely in the redistribution of wealth.”

Yousaf said he was committed to looking into wealth taxes and adding another income tax band on earnings between £43,662 and £125,140.

The focus on extracting wealth from businesses, rather than stimulating growth, has sparked alarm.

Dr Liz Cameron, chief executive of the Scottish Chambers of Commerce (SCC), says: “Growth is still largely projected to be flat and there looks to be no end in sight for issues such as labour shortages and rising business costs.

“Firms need the new First Minister to adopt a pro-business attitude that helps drive growth, attract investment and create jobs so that Scotland can build a globally competitive economy.

“This can only be delivered if the Scottish Government makes economic growth its driving mission and works in a real, honest and open partnership with the business community.”

The SCC lobbied all of the SNP’s leadership candidates during the race. Yousaf was the only one to respond but his reply may not have inspired hope.

Yousaf said that, while economic growth was a priority, it had to go hand in hand with the SNP’s commitment to “progressive taxation”.

“I want to focus particularly on the framing of economic success around not just GDP growth, but also building an understanding of how a wellbeing economy and wellbeing society go hand in hand,” he wrote.

John Ferry, finance spokesman for the Scottish Liberal Democrats, says of Yousaf: “There is a general sense of someone who isn’t willing to be realistic about growing an economy.”

Yousaf himself has little track record in economics or business. He worked in a call centre before going into politics and was Scotland’s youngest member of parliament when he joined aged just 26. He has served as justice secretary and then health secretary under Sturgeon, but notably not business or Treasury.

Scotland’s economic challenges are stark. Many of the UK’s economic problems are amplified north of the border.

Almost a third of economically inactive people are out of work because of ill health, compared to a quarter in England.

In addition to the cost of living crisis, Scotland faces a greater demographic challenge than the rest of the UK, with an older population putting more pressure on taxpayers.

GDP growth is forecast to be consistently below the UK’s for the next 40 years, according to the Scottish Fiscal Commission’s forecasts.

“There has been nothing to suggest that Yousaf is in tune with these challenges,” says Ferry.

Scottish Government finances are also in a parlous state: the deficit is 12pc of GDP – double the UK’s 6pc.

“The outlook for the Scottish Government’s budget, even within the union, is really, really difficult,” says David Phillips, head of devolved and local government finance at the Institute for Fiscal Studies.

Holyrood faces a funding crunch in 2024, according to Phillips. Government funding will fall year-on-year by 1.6pc after 2024.

By 2027-28, funding will still be lower than in 2023.

“Unless there are more tax rises, or the Scottish Government finds more temporary funding sources, that 1.6pc cut across the board could require some significant cuts to public services,” says Phillips.

Yousaf clearly favours taxation as a way to plug the gaps but this method may have already reached its limits.

Sturgeon increased the top rates of income tax last year but estimates suggest the increase may raise as little as £3m for the Government. There have been warnings that any further increases could risk driving high earners south of the border.  

Even if the new SNP leader succeeds in balancing the books, his ideas still appear to be lacking when it comes to stimulating growth.

One place to start would be to scrap the recycling plan, which most business leaders have said will harm the economy.

Scottish hospitality chiefs have said the proposals will have a “devastating impact”. The Secretary of State for Scotland Alister Jack has said the plan will be inflationary as it will force up the price of drinks at the till.

Business leaders should not hold their breath. While Yousaf promised to exempt small businesses from the scheme for the first year, he stopped short of pledging to scrap it during the leadership race. 

“Yousaf has experience across a range of government portfolios, but not in business or the economy,” says Ferry, “and there is no evidence that I’ve seen so far to suggest that he has either knowledge or interest in this area.”

Recommended Stories

  • Russia’s Economy Is Starting to Come Undone

    Investment is down, labor is scarce, budget is squeezed. Oligarch: ‘There will be no money next year’

  • Super rich New Yorkers — including billionaire Carl Icahn — are fleeing the Big Apple in droves. Here are the top 3 states they're quickly escaping to

    These snowbirds are heading south for the winter. And staying put.

  • A recession in 2023 is now inevitable. Layoffs in tech and finance will spread to other sectors

    Don't let a seemingly strong jobs market fool you–the data today is reminiscent of the early days of past recessions, according to Murray Sabrin.

  • Markets Are Wrong on US Rate-Cut Bets, BlackRock Says

    (Bloomberg) -- The Federal Reserve will keep raising interest rates despite traders betting otherwise as fears of a banking crisis convulse markets, according to BlackRock Inc.Most Read from BloombergFBI Releases Files on Ivana TrumpSchwab’s $7 Trillion Empire Built on Low Rates Is Showing CracksBanks in France Face More Than $1.1 Billion Fines After RaidsMarkets Are Wrong on US Rate-Cut Bets, BlackRock SaysAlibaba Shares Soar After Historic Overhaul Heralds IPO WaveThe world’s biggest money man

  • New retirement age or higher taxes? The Social Security reform debate could go a few ways.

    U.S. lawmakers are considering changes to entitlement programs in the states, with some saying the country should raise the full retirement age.

  • California Lawmakers Pass Bill to Limit Oil Company Profits

    (Bloomberg) -- California will limit the amount of profit oil companies can earn in the state under legislation pushed by Governor Gavin Newsom to control soaring gasoline prices.Most Read from BloombergFBI Releases Files on Ivana TrumpSchwab’s $7 Trillion Empire Built on Low Rates Is Showing CracksBinance and Its CEO Sued by CFTC Over US Regulatory ViolationsSaudi National Bank Chair Resigns After Credit Suisse RemarkThe state Assembly on Monday passed a bill that allows the California Energy C

  • How Much Can a Retired Person Earn Without Paying Taxes?

    Depending on your age, if your income is below a certain threshold, you may not have to pay taxes. Here's what you need to know.

  • California lawmakers pass country's first penalty for gas price gouging

    Just a week after the legislation was introduced, California lawmakers passed the country's first penalty for price gouging at the pump. Gov. Gavin Newsom is expected to sign the bill.

  • Economists Boost US Recession Odds on Higher Rates and Banking Woes

    (Bloomberg) -- Odds of the US economy backsliding into a recession are higher now than a month ago after steady interest-rate hikes by the Federal Reserve and growing risks of tighter credit conditions in the wake of several bank failures.Most Read from BloombergFBI Releases Files on Ivana TrumpSchwab’s $7 Trillion Empire Built on Low Rates Is Showing CracksBanks in France Face More Than $1.1 Billion Fines After RaidsMarkets Are Wrong on US Rate-Cut Bets, BlackRock SaysAlibaba Shares Soar After

  • Cemex, Vulcan Reach Temporary Pact for Use of Seized Terminal

    (Bloomberg) -- Cemex SAB reached a temporary deal to use Vulcan Materials Co.’s port facilities at Punta Venado in Playa del Carmen, Mexico, potentially defusing a legal battle that recently became a flashpoint for US-Mexico relations. Most Read from BloombergFBI Releases Files on Ivana TrumpSchwab’s $7 Trillion Empire Built on Low Rates Is Showing CracksBinance and Its CEO Sued by CFTC Over US Regulatory ViolationsSaudi National Bank Chair Resigns After Credit Suisse RemarkBanks in France Face

  • US consumer confidence rises; house price inflation slows

    U.S. consumer confidence unexpectedly increased in March, but Americans are becoming a bit anxious about the labor market and expect inflation to remain elevated over the next year. The survey from the Conference Board on Tuesday, which was conducted nearly two weeks after the failure of two U.S. regional banks, also showed more consumers planned to buy motor vehicles and household appliances like refrigerators, washing machines and television sets over the next six months. Consumers, however, planned to cut back discretionary spending, including on gambling, visits to amusement parks, going to the movies and dining out.

  • Intel, Raytheon, Other Big Companies Push Back on EU Subsidy Rules

    BRUSSELS—Multinational companies including Intel and Raytheon Technologies are warning that new European Union rules for reporting foreign subsidies are so onerous they could disrupt mergers and acquisitions and impede public tendering. In a letter sent last week to the European Commission, the bloc’s executive body, the companies said the commission “severely underestimates” the work required to comply. The new foreign-subsidy rules, which are set to take effect later this year, will give regulators new tools to bar companies from making certain acquisitions or winning large public contracts if they previously benefited from government aid that the commission believes was distortive.

  • Hedge fund Standard General sues FCC over delay in Tegna deal

    The third-largest shareholder of Tegna alleged the FCC Media Bureau's decision to hold was "an unprecedented and legally improper maneuver", as in its nearly year-long review it had not expressed any concerns with the transaction. Media Bureau of the FCC, which regulates telecommunications in the country, last month said it would hold a hearing on the planned acquisition of Tegna, which manages 64 stations in 51 U.S. markets.

  • Fed’s Barr Says Silicon Valley Bank Failed Because It Didn’t Address Clear Risks

    The Federal Reserve’s top banking regulator blamed the executives of Silicon Valley Bank for the firm’s failure and said central bank officials privately gave the bank poor ratings for its management in the lead-up to its March 10 collapse.

  • Newly fired Fox News producer seeks to recant testimony in $1.6 billion Dominion lawsuit

    A newly fired Fox News producer is seeking to recant testimony she said network lawyers coerced her into providing as Fox defends against Dominion Voting Systems' $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit. Abby Grossberg said Fox's lawyers left her feeling she "had to do everything possible to avoid becoming the 'star witness' for Dominion or else I would be seriously jeopardizing my career at Fox News." The former producer for Maria Bartiromo's Sunday morning show and later Tucker Carlson's prime-time show made the accusation as she filed amended lawsuits in Manhattan federal court and Delaware Superior Court accusing Fox of discrimination, retaliation, sexism and misogyny.

  • Biden's New Budget Proposes a $4.7 Trillion Increase in Taxes

    President Biden's Fiscal Year 2024 Budget has proposed a series of major tax increases, totaling nearly $4.7 trillion, aimed at businesses and high-income individuals. These proposals include higher marginal tax rates on corporate, individual, and capital gains income; a new minimum tax on high-net-worth individuals; and increases to Medicare taxes. Several tax credits would also be expanded or created, offsetting the gross taxes by about $900 billion and resulting in a net tax increase of $3.8

  • US Stocks Decline as Treasuries Churn; Dollar Dips: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- US stocks fell and Treasuries edged lower as uncertainty over the path of the Federal Reserve’s interest-rate hikes continued to plague markets in the wake of three US bank collapses.Most Read from BloombergFBI Releases Files on Ivana TrumpSchwab’s $7 Trillion Empire Built on Low Rates Is Showing CracksBanks in France Face More Than $1.1 Billion Fines After RaidsMarkets Are Wrong on US Rate-Cut Bets, BlackRock SaysAlibaba Shares Soar After Historic Overhaul Heralds IPO WaveSt. Lou

  • Ex-FDA Official Says Baby-Formula Industry Remains Vulnerable to Problems

    Poor internal communication hindered the FDA’s response to the crisis, former Deputy Commissioner Frank Yiannas said in a testimony submitted for a congressional hearing.

  • Debt ceiling impasse: McCarthy presses Biden to negotiate

    House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., said Tuesday he's increasingly concerned about President Joe Biden's unwillingness to negotiate on lifting the nation's borrowing authority, saying in a letter to the president that the White House position could "hold dire ramifications for the entire nation.” Rather than open direct talks on the debt ceiling, which the Democrats agree must be raised, Biden and his party's lawmakers are challenging Republicans to publicly present their own budget proposals — something McCarthy has so far declined to do. For now, the Treasury Department has resorted to “extraordinary measures” to avoid default on the nation’s $31.4 trillion borrowing authority.

  • BP, Adnoc Plan to Buy 50% of Israel’s NewMed in Push for Gas

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergFBI Releases Files on Ivana TrumpSchwab’s $7 Trillion Empire Built on Low Rates Is Showing CracksBanks in France Face More Than $1.1 Billion Fines After RaidsMarkets Are Wrong on US Rate-Cut Bets, BlackRock SaysAlibaba Shares Soar After Historic Overhaul Heralds IPO WaveBP Plc and Abu Dhabi National Oil Co. will form a natural gas joint venture and have made an offer to take Israel’s NewMed Energy private in a deal worth around $2 billion.The move will deep