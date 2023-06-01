Why SpartanNash Stock Is Falling After Q1 Earnings

SpartanNash Co (NASDAQ: SPTN) reported first-quarter FY23 sales growth of 5.2% year-on-year to $2.91 billion, missing the consensus of $2.95 billion.

The company attributed the increase to sales growth in both the Wholesale and Retail segments, thanks to inflation trends.

Retail comparable sales increased 5.4% Y/Y.

Gross margin contracted 90 basis points to 15.4% due to lower inflation-related price change benefits in the Wholesale segment and reduced Retail pharmacy margins.

The company held $17 million in cash and equivalents and used $41.6 million in free cash flow.

Adjusted EPS of $0.64 beat the analyst consensus of $0.63.

Outlook : SpartanNash reiterated its FY23 sales outlook to $9.90 billion - $10.20 billion versus the consensus of $10.04 billion.

The company expects FY23 adjusted EPS of $2.20 - $2.35, against the consensus of $2.21.

In addition, SPTN reaffirmed its 2025 long-term financial targets, with Adjusted EBITDA of more than $300 million.

Price Action: SPTN shares traded higher by 8.95% at $20.85 on the last check Thursday.

Don't miss real-time alerts on your stocks - join Benzinga Pro for free! Try the tool that will help you invest smarter, faster, and better.

This article Why SpartanNash Stock Is Falling After Q1 Earnings originally appeared on Benzinga.com

.

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.