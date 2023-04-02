U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,109.31
    +58.48 (+1.44%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,274.15
    +415.12 (+1.26%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,221.91
    +208.43 (+1.74%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,802.48
    +34.10 (+1.93%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.70
    +1.33 (+1.79%)
     

  • Gold

    1,969.80
    -10.50 (-0.53%)
     

  • Silver

    24.24
    +0.25 (+1.03%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0847
    -0.0062 (-0.56%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4940
    -0.0570 (-1.61%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2332
    -0.0058 (-0.47%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.7970
    +0.1080 (+0.08%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    28,322.98
    -73.67 (-0.26%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    621.79
    +7.58 (+1.23%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,631.74
    +11.31 (+0.15%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,041.48
    +258.55 (+0.93%)
     

Why the FDIC offered to take billions in losses to find SVB assets a new home

David Hollerith and Dan Fitzpatrick
·5 min read

When a North Carolina lender agreed last weekend to assume $60 billion in loans from the failed Silicon Valley Bank, it struck a deal that provides it with protection if some of those assets go bad.

How much protection? The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation will reimburse First Citizens Bank (FCNCA) for 50% of all commercial loan losses — if the losses of those loans made by Silicon Valley Bank are above $5 billion.

And this is not the first time the FDIC agreed to provide First Citizens with such a cushion.

The agency has done so nine previous times, on more than $8 billion in other loans First Citizens assumed from failed institutions ranging from First Regional Bank in Los Angeles to Williamsburg First National Bank in Kingstree, S.C. The FDIC ultimately paid $675 million, according to a 2020 First Citizens filing, or roughly 56% of the total losses on those loans.

First Citizens isn’t the only U.S. lender that benefited from these sweeteners.

Loss-share agreements, which first surfaced in the early 1990s during the savings-and-loan crisis, became a fixture following the 2008 financial crisis as regulators took down hundreds of banks and scrambled to find buyers willing to take on a mountain of troubled mortgages.

From 2008 to 2013, the FDIC struck 590 loss-sharing agreements. The pacts applied to $216 billion in assets seized from 304 failed banks.

'We appreciate the confidence'

Nine of those agreements went to First Citizens, based in Raleigh, N.C., as it scooped up FDIC-seized banks from California to Florida.

By 2014 the company estimated the FDIC would have to provide it with more than $1 billion to cover the regulator's share of future losses on all those loans, according to a filing from the company. But the actual federal payout dropped to roughly $675 million as of 2020, when nearly all of the loss-sharing agreements had expired.

The nine deals, along with other government-assisted acquisitions, helped First Citizens amass a sizable regional banking footprint.

With the new assets assumed last week from Silicon Valley Bank, it is now one of the country’s 20 largest lenders. Its shares jumped 50% on the day the deal was announced.

The bank couldn’t be reached for comment.

CEO Frank Holding said in a news release on March 27 that "we have partnered with the FDIC to successfully complete more FDIC-assisted transactions since 2009 than any other bank, and we appreciate the confidence the FDIC has placed in us once again."

Who wins

These deals are good for bankers because they reduce their risk. Are they good for the FDIC?

The FDIC has historically said ‘yes,’ contending that it would cost more to simply liquidate the assets of these failed institutions. The regulator states on its web site that it saved itself more than $41 billion by striking those 590 agreements during the last crisis.

"The longer the FDIC holds bank assets, generally the lower the asset’s value," said John Popeo, an attorney who previously worked for the FDIC helping sell failed banks.

Proponents of shared-loss arrangements also argue the deals allow loans stay in the private sector, with bankers who know local markets. "That’s going to save the FDIC a lot of work because a bank in a local community is probably going to be better situated to collect on and service those loans," said former FDIC Chair Bill Issac, who ran the agency from 1981 to 1985.

The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) seal is shown outside its headquarters, Tuesday, March 14, 2023. Depositors withdrew savings, and investors broadly sold off bank shares as the federal government raced to reassure Americans that the banking system is secure following two bank failures. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation seal is shown outside its headquarters. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

Taxpayers are not on the hook for the losses, if the FDIC is forced to pay. They come out of the FDIC’s $128 billion Deposit Insurance Fund, which is funded by all U.S. banks and typically used to backstop bank depositors up to $250,000 per account. If the deposit-insurance fund runs out, the FDIC does have the ability to impose higher fees on banks.

The FDIC has said total costs of resolving the Silicon Valley Bank failure are expected to be $20 billion, without providing a breakdown of expenses.

Fluctuating losses

How much has the FDIC paid to share loan losses with banks over the decades?

A current total couldn’t be determined, but estimates and cumulative counts have surfaced in the past. In 2012, according to a report from the FDIC’s Office of the Inspector General, the FDIC expected it would have to pay $43 billion to cover its share of all future losses from the 2008 era.

That estimate dropped to $32 billion by 2015, according to a report from the Inspector General, which acts as a watchdog over the agency. The actual losses FDIC had paid for through April of that year amounted to $28 billion. That count rose $29 billion by September 2016, according to another report.

“When we originally did the estimates it was in the middle of the crisis,” a FDIC resolution official told Yahoo Finance. “As a country, we were lucky because we came out of that [crisis] pretty fast into a good economy and that helped keep the losses from being so high.”

General views of First Citizens Bank, the new buyer of failed SVB, Silicon Valley Bank on March 28 2023 Credit: BauerGriffin / MediaPunch /IPX
A First Citizens Bank branch sign. Credit: BauerGriffin / MediaPunch /IPX

One Florida bank received a sizable loss-sharing payment during that time, according to the Inspector General. The FDIC ultimately paid $1.6 billion to the new owners of BankUnited, a Coral Gables, Fla.-based institution that went down in 2009 with $12.8 billion in assets. It was one of the largest failures of that era.

The investment group that took the bank from the FDIC in 2009 negotiated a loss-sharing agreement on a pool of more than 46,000 loans. The FDIC agreed to reimburse BankUnited for 80% of losses up to a threshold of $4 billion and 95% of losses above $4 billion.

As of June 30, 2011, BankUnited had claimed losses of slightly more than $2 billion, according to an Inspector General report. The FDIC paid 80% of that amount.

Recommended Stories

  • Bed Bath & Beyond is sued by ousted CEO over unpaid severance

    Bed Bath & Beyond Inc was sued on Friday by Mark Tritton, who was ousted last June as chief executive of the troubled home goods retailer, in a complaint accusing the company of failing to honor his $6,765,000 severance agreement. According to the complaint filed in a New York state court in Manhattan, Tritton said Bed Bath & Beyond stopped making required bi-monthly payments in January, with its chief legal officer citing the need to preserve cash as the sole reason. In those discussions, Bed Bath & Beyond "conceded Tritton was (and is) entitled" to severance payments, under his agreement dated four days after he was replaced as chief executive, the complaint said.

  • China's Huawei partners with more automakers to produce Aito EVs

    China's Huawei Technologies is partnering with more legacy automakers to produce Aito-branded electric cars, the company's senior executive said on Saturday, in a move to expand its presence in the auto industry. Huawei will team up with Chery Automobile, BAIC Motor and Anhui Jianghuai Automobile Group in jointly developing and manufacturing Aito-branded vehicles, Richard Yu, Huawei's Smart Car CEO, said at the China EV 100 forum in Beijing. Huawei, which has already a partnership with Seres Group to make Aito cars, plans a series of models including SUVs, sedans and multipurpose vehicles under the Aito brand, Yu added.

  • 3 things you may have missed as markets wrapped up a first-quarter rally

    The banking crisis was downgraded a bit this week. So here's what else you should have been watching in markets.

  • Most workers aren't using this key retirement tool to the fullest

    Of the 13 million HSAs in the Employment Benefit Research Institute’s database, only 12% of the account holders invested their HSAs in assets other than cash.

  • TipRanks ‘Perfect 10’ List: These Stock Giants Look Compelling at Current Levels

    Recognizing the right stocks is a skill that every investor needs to learn, and the sheer volume of market data, on the main indexes, on individual stocks, on and from stock analysts, can present an intimidating barrier. Fortunately, there are tools to help. The Smart Score is a data collection and collation tool from TipRanks, using an AI-powered algorithm to sort the data on every stock according to a series of factors, 8 in all, that are known for their strong correlation with future share ou

  • Republic First Is ‘NOT’ First Republic, But Try Telling Traders That

    (Bloomberg) -- A case of mistaken identity is sparking a selloff in Republic First Bancorp Inc., which had fallen by more than 40% this month because investors have it confused with embattled First Republic Bank.Most Read from BloombergVeteran Money Managers Bail on Stock Rally With Fed Hawks FlyingTrump Weighs Bid to Shift NY Criminal Case to Staten IslandUBS May Cut Workforce by 20-30% After CS TakeoverParents Are Paying Consultants $750,000 to Get Kids Into Ivy League SchoolsGlobal Food Suppl

  • Cheap Stocks To Buy: Should You Watch These 5 Growth Stocks?

    Regardless of what stage of the market cycle we're in, some folks never tire of searching for cheap stocks to buy. If it has thin trading volume, the fund manager will have an awfully tough time accumulating shares — without making a big impact on the stock price. IBD research also finds that dozens, if not hundreds, of great stocks each year do not start out as penny shares.

  • How much you need to earn to afford a $500,000 home

    The average U.S. home sales price hit $535,800 in 2022. We asked experts how much you need to earn to afford a home around that price point.

  • US Power Plant Firm Goes Bankrupt After Winter Storm Penalties

    (Bloomberg) -- Lincoln Power LLC, the owner of two Illinois power plants, filed for bankruptcy after its financial strain was exacerbated by nearly $39 million in penalties levied by the biggest US electric-grid operator. Most Read from BloombergVeteran Money Managers Bail on Stock Rally With Fed Hawks FlyingTrump Weighs Bid to Shift NY Criminal Case to Staten IslandUBS May Cut Workforce by 20-30% After CS TakeoverParents Are Paying Consultants $750,000 to Get Kids Into Ivy League SchoolsGlobal

  • Soaring Auto Loan Rates Are the Latest Roadblock for Car Sales

    (Bloomberg) -- Just when it seemed like things were getting back to normal at Rhett Ricart’s Columbus, Ohio, car dealerships — after pandemic-induced inventory shortages and runaway price inflation — a new obstacle emerged to keep buyers from closing the deal: soaring interest rates on auto loans.Most Read from BloombergVeteran Money Managers Bail on Stock Rally With Fed Hawks FlyingTrump Weighs Bid to Shift NY Criminal Case to Staten IslandUBS May Cut Workforce by 20-30% After CS TakeoverParent

  • Texas woman uses 'cash stuffing' and stimulus check to pay off nearly $80,000 in debt

    Before she started cash stuffing, Jasmine Taylor said she was tired of being in financial distress. She turned that success into 'Baddies and Budgets'

  • Can I Actually Retire at 30 With $10 Million?

    The sum of $10 million might sound like a lot – and to the average person, it is. But what if you want to retire at just 30 years old and potentially live another 40, 50 or even 60 years … Continue reading → The post Is $10 million Enough to Retire at 30? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • A $200,000 Annuity Will Pay Out This Much a Month

    An annuity can be an appealing option to build your retirement nest egg. Adding guaranteed retirement income to your retirement can give you financial stability. But the exact amount that you'll get from an annuity each month will vary. Let's … Continue reading → The post How Much Does a $200,000 Annuity Pay Per Month? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • NIO, Li Auto, XPeng March Deliveries Gave Investors What They Want.

    March deliveries from the three Chinese EV makers fell within the companies' guided ranges. Combined deliveries were up month over month and year over year.

  • The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

    The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) closed the most recent trading day at $52.38, moving -0.17% from the previous trading session.

  • Biden Administration to Move Forward With Changes to Medicare Payments

    The Biden administration will move ahead with changes that could reduce federal payments to many private Medicare plans, but will phase them in more slowly than it had planned under an earlier proposal that drew huge pushback from the industry. The final payment policy for the private Medicare plans, known as Medicare Advantage, was released Friday and will take effect next year. Medicare officials said the changes are aimed at making sure payments are accurate, and that they chose to phase them in more gradually after getting feedback from the industry and others.

  • Veteran Money Managers Bail on Stock Rally With Fed Hawks Flying

    (Bloomberg) -- Optimism about imminent rate cuts is stirring animal spirits — and unease — in equal measure at the end of a turbulent quarter in markets. Most Read from BloombergVeteran Money Managers Bail on Stock Rally With Fed Hawks FlyingTrump Weighs Bid to Shift NY Criminal Case to Staten IslandUBS May Cut Workforce by 20-30% After CS TakeoverParents Are Paying Consultants $750,000 to Get Kids Into Ivy League SchoolsGlobal Food Supply Risks Rise as Key Traders Leave RussiaProminent money ma

  • Individual Investors Slow Stock Purchases, Leaving Markets Vulnerable

    The sharp drop in individuals’ equity buying in recent weeks leaves stock markets without a dependable leg of support after a rocky first quarter.

  • Why Apple Stock and the Rest of Big Tech Can Keep Gaining

    The Nasdaq-100's move into a bull market has raised concern that the rally is overdone. But there is a case to be made for the index to keep rising.

  • Robust Bond Gains Mask Risk of Market Pain Ahead

    (Bloomberg) -- The year of the bond is in danger of hitting a wall. Most Read from BloombergVeteran Money Managers Bail on Stock Rally With Fed Hawks FlyingTrump Weighs Bid to Shift NY Criminal Case to Staten IslandUBS May Cut Workforce by 20-30% After CS TakeoverParents Are Paying Consultants $750,000 to Get Kids Into Ivy League SchoolsGlobal Food Supply Risks Rise as Key Traders Leave RussiaGlobal credit markets just wrapped up their second consecutive quarterly win as buyers piled in, betting