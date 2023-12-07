Here’s Why TimesSquare Capital Management U.S. Small Cap Growth Strategy Added Krystal Biotech (KRYS)

TimesSquare Capital Management, an equity investment management company, released its “U.S. Small Cap Growth Strategy” third-quarter investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the quarter the fund returned -3.67% (net), compared to -7.32% return for the Russell 2000 Growth Index. Year-to-date the fund returned 11.56% (net) compared to 9.59% return for the index. The third quarter saw a decline in global equities markets, but they remained positive YTD. Value has generally outperformed Growth, as demonstrated by the style factors and market indexes. In addition, please check the fund’s top five holdings to know its best picks in 2023.

TimesSquare Capital U.S. Small Cap Growth Strategy highlighted stocks like Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) in the third quarter 2023 investor letter. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) is a biotechnology company. On December 6, 2023, Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) stock closed at $102.44 per share. One-month return of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) was 6.71%, and its shares gained 37.69% of their value over the last 52 weeks. Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) has a market capitalization of $2.889 billion.

TimesSquare Capital U.S. Small Cap Growth Strategy made the following comment about Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) in its Q3 2023 investor letter:

"New to the strategy was Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS), a commercial-stage biotechnology developer of topical therapies for skin diseases. Its current treatment, Vyjuvek, was recently approved for dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa, a genetic condition often appearing at early ages that causes severe blistering in the middle skin layers. From our research, we expect the commercial launch to be successful, especially given the lack of other therapies."

Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) is not on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 22 hedge fund portfolios held Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS)at the end of third quarter which was 21 in the previous quarter.

