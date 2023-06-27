Here’s Why Universal Electronics (UEIC) Declined in Q1

Carillon Tower Advisers, an investment management company, released its “Carillon Eagle Small Cap Growth Fund” first quarter 2023 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the first quarter, small-cap stocks performed well with varying results from the indexes. The Russell 2000 Growth Index was up 6.07% while the Russell 2000 Value Index was 0.67% down in the quarter. In addition, you can check the top 5 holdings of the fund to know its best picks in 2023.

Carillon Eagle Small Cap Growth Fund highlighted stocks like Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) in the first quarter 2023 investor letter. Headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) is a consumer electronics company that manufactures and sells remote controls audio-video (AV) accessories, and intelligent wireless security and smart home products. On June 26, 2023, Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) stock closed at $9.35 per share. One-month return of Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) was 9.23%, and its shares lost 65.75% of their value over the last 52 weeks. Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) has a market capitalization of $120.217 million.

Carillon Eagle Small Cap Growth Fund made the following comment about Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) in its first quarter 2023 investor letter:

"Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) designs and manufactures wireless universal control solutions for home entertainment and smart-home devices. The stock performed poorly, driven by weak quarterly results coupled with a disappointing forward outlook. The company’s guidance reflects a more difficult demand environment on top of continuing supply chain challenges. We sold the stock.”

Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) is not on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 12 hedge fund portfolios held Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) at the end of first quarter 2023 which was 7 in the previous quarter.

