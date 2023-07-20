Here’s Why Upslope Capital Exited FTI Consulting (FCN)

Upslope Capital Management, an investment management firm, released its second-quarter 2023 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. The second quarter was a volatile and challenging period. The fund returned -1.2% (net) in Q2 compared to +4.8% and +2.1% for the S&P Midcap 400 ETF (MDY) and HFRX Equity Hedge Index, respectively. Year-to-date, the fund’s return was -2.5% compared to +8.8% and +3.0%, respectively for the benchmark indexes. In addition, you can check the top 5 holdings of the fund to know its best picks in 2023.

Upslope Capital Management highlighted stocks like FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) in the second quarter 2023 investor letter. Headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia, FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) is a business advisory services provider. On July 19, 2023, FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) stock closed at $200.41 per share. One-month return of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) was 3.46%, and its shares gained 8.75% of their value over the last 52 weeks. FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion.

Upslope Capital Management made the following comment about FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) in its second quarter 2023 investor letter:

"FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) is a boutique consulting firm with expertise in restructuring, dispute, and other areas. Upslope first invested in FTI as a contrarian idea in Feb 2021 (“what’s more out of favor during a speculative bubble than a restructuring consultant?”). The stock is one of Upslope’s biggest contributors since inception, and until recently one of the portfolio’s largest longs. After disappointing 1Q results, however, I exited the position and ultimately initiated a modest short. Rationale for the abrupt change: (1) contrarian thesis has played out and no longer holds (opposite is true), (2) long-time CEO has suddenly started selling big chunks of stock for the first time ever (that I can tell), (3) shares recently hovered ~27x EPS – expensive and right where they peaked during the 2008-9 financial crisis. While the restructuring cycle may have more to go, I think FTI shares will see serious multiple compression, and (4) increasingly choppy performance: over the last four quarterly earnings reports, shares have moved -8%, +11%, -19%, -9%. This is not entirely management’s fault but it’s notable."

FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) is not on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 26 hedge fund portfolios held FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) at the end of first quarter 2023 which was 21 in the previous quarter.

