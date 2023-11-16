WidePoint Corporation (AMEX:WYY) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript November 14, 2023

Operator: Good afternoon. Welcome to WidePoint's Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call. My name is Paul, and I will be your operator for today's call. Joining us for today's presentation are WidePoint's President and CEO, Jin Kang; Chief Revenue Officer, Jason Holloway; and Chief Financial Officer, Robert George. Following the remarks, we will open up the call for questions from WidePoint's Publishing Analysts and Major Investors. If your questions were not taken today and you would like additional information, please contact WidePoint's Investor Relations team at wyy@gateway-grp.com. Before we begin the call, I would like to provide WidePoint's Safe Harbor statement that includes cautions regarding the forward looking statements made during this call.

A software engineer focused on a computer screen, writing code to create a conversational assistant.

The matters discussed in this conference call may include forward looking statements regarding future events and the future performance of WidePoint Corporation that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. These risks and uncertainties are described in the company's Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Finally, I would like to remind everyone that this call will be made available for replay via a link in the Investor Relations section of the company's website at www.widepoint.com. Now, I would like to turn the call over to WidePoint's President and CEO, Mr. Jin Kang. Sir, please proceed.

Jin Kang: Thank you, operator, and good afternoon to everyone. Thank you for joining us today to review our financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023. I am pleased to share the progress we've made over the past several months. As we concluded the third quarter on a high note, thanks to the continued dedication and hard work of our entire team. We have experienced consistent sequential improvements quarter-over-quarter underlying our continued growth and resilience, as we also surpassed the results of Q3 2022 and have achieved positive adjusted EBITDA for the 25th consecutive quarter, highlighting our consistent profitability and operational strength. We anticipate this positive trend will persist into the fourth quarter and into 2024, something Bob will go into deeper later in this call.

Story continues

Our revenue remains within the guidance range of $103 million to $108 million, a reflection of our steady and disciplined approach to managing our business. Although, we do expect that our adjusted EBITDA is trending toward the lower end of the range due to various sales opportunities having pushed into Q4, but I'm happy to report that several of these opportunities have already successfully closed. This bodes well for Q4 and full year 2024. To further quantify our forecast, we expect free cash flow to be approximately $3.5 million more than in 2022. The action that we've taken in the past 12 months to be prudent with our capital in conjunction with the overall proactive nature of our team. Another significant catalyst contributing to our strong position is the fact that the majority of our capital investments have been successfully closed.

As a result, we anticipate only minimal capital expenses in the fourth quarter and throughout 2024, reflecting our disciplined approach to managing our resources. Additionally, we believe there will be no material non-cash adjustments for the current year, which will both lead to an optimized adjusted EBITDA and bottom line. An example I wanted to share where all investments have been completed is our Intelligent Technology Management System or ITMS, which is still in the FedRAMP in process status. We anticipate hearing back from General Services Administration in the next couple of months, and I look forward to realizing this important milestone. Beyond that, other capital investment projects that we've mentioned before such as our hot COOP site improvements, soft certificate issuance and remote issuance of certificates have all been materially completed.

See also 10 Best Alternative Meat Stocks to Buy and 25 Cities With the Best Nightlife in the World.

To continue reading the Q&A session, please click here.