WidePoint Secures More than $6.9 Million in MMS Contracts During the Third Quarter of 2022

WidePoint Corporation
·2 min read
WidePoint Corporation

FAIRFAX, VA / ACCESSWIRE / October 25, 2022 / WidePoint Corporation (NYSE American:WYY), the Trusted Mobility Solutions company, announced today that it was awarded more than $6.9 million in Managed Mobility Services (MMS) contracts during the third quarter of 2022.

Jin Kang, WidePoint's CEO, stated: "WidePoint saw 44 contractual actions for our MMS solutions in the third quarter of 2023, including new awards, renewals, contract extensions and exercised option periods. These MMS contract wins are in addition to contracts for our Identity and Access Management (IAM) and Information Technology as a Service (ITaaS) solutions, announced earlier in Q3 2022."

Highlights include:

  • 44 total contractual actions resulting in over $6.9 million in funding for the next 12 months

  • $2.46 million in Commercial contracts including $544,000 in new contracts and $1.92 million in renewals

  • $4.45 million in Government contracts including $1.95 million in new contracts and $1.82 million in renewals

  • Under the U.S. Department of Homeland Security Cellular Wireless Managed Services (CWMS) 2.0 IDIQ contract, the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) issued a new Task Order with expanded scope of services that extends until March 2026

  • A cross-sell MMS contract to a major long-term client of WidePoint subsidiary, IT Authorities

  • Multiple renewals with commercial contracts

Jason Holloway, WidePoint's Chief Revenue Officer, noted: "The quarter saw an increase in cross-selling business development and synergies being realized. Our pipeline continues to expand across all of our solutions as new and current clients turn to WidePoint to help manage their mobility programs."

About WidePoint
WidePoint Corporation (NYSE American:WYY) is a leading technology Managed Solution Provider (MSP) dedicated to securing and protecting the mobile workforce and enterprise landscape. WidePoint is recognized for pioneering technology solutions that include Identity and Access Management (IAM), Mobility Managed Services (MMS), Telecom Management, Information Technology as a Service (ITaaS), Cloud Security, and Analytics & Billing as a Service (ABaaS). For more information, visit widepoint.com.

WidePoint Investor Relations:
Gateway Group, Inc.
Matt Glover or John Yi
949-574-3860
WYY@gatewayir.com

SOURCE: WidePoint Corporation



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/722015/WidePoint-Secures-More-than-69-Million-in-MMS-Contracts-During-the-Third-Quarter-of-2022

