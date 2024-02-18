Williams-Sonoma, Inc.'s (NYSE:WSM) Stock's On An Uptrend: Are Strong Financials Guiding The Market?

Williams-Sonoma's (NYSE:WSM) stock is up by a considerable 24% over the past three months. Given the company's impressive performance, we decided to study its financial indicators more closely as a company's financial health over the long-term usually dictates market outcomes. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Williams-Sonoma's ROE today.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. In other words, it is a profitability ratio which measures the rate of return on the capital provided by the company's shareholders.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Williams-Sonoma is:

52% = US$950m ÷ US$1.8b (Based on the trailing twelve months to October 2023).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. Another way to think of that is that for every $1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn $0.52 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

Williams-Sonoma's Earnings Growth And 52% ROE

First thing first, we like that Williams-Sonoma has an impressive ROE. Additionally, the company's ROE is higher compared to the industry average of 21% which is quite remarkable. So, the substantial 28% net income growth seen by Williams-Sonoma over the past five years isn't overly surprising.

As a next step, we compared Williams-Sonoma's net income growth with the industry and found that the company has a similar growth figure when compared with the industry average growth rate of 27% in the same period.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. Has the market priced in the future outlook for WSM? You can find out in our latest intrinsic value infographic research report.

Is Williams-Sonoma Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

Williams-Sonoma's ' three-year median payout ratio is on the lower side at 19% implying that it is retaining a higher percentage (81%) of its profits. So it seems like the management is reinvesting profits heavily to grow its business and this reflects in its earnings growth number.

Additionally, Williams-Sonoma has paid dividends over a period of at least ten years which means that the company is pretty serious about sharing its profits with shareholders. Looking at the current analyst consensus data, we can see that the company's future payout ratio is expected to rise to 30% over the next three years. Accordingly, the expected increase in the payout ratio explains the expected decline in the company's ROE to 39%, over the same period.

Conclusion

On the whole, we feel that Williams-Sonoma's performance has been quite good. In particular, it's great to see that the company is investing heavily into its business and along with a high rate of return, that has resulted in a sizeable growth in its earnings. That being so, a study of the latest analyst forecasts show that the company is expected to see a slowdown in its future earnings growth. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

