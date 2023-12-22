Scott Flaherty, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Willis Lease Finance Corp (NASDAQ:WLFC), executed a sale of 2,638 shares in the company on December 21, 2023, according to a recent SEC Filing.

Willis Lease Finance Corp specializes in providing commercial aircraft engines and aircraft to commercial airlines, aircraft engine manufacturers, and maintenance, repair, and overhaul providers around the world. The company operates a lease portfolio that includes various types of commercial aircraft engines.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 10,064 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. The recent transaction is part of a series of sales by the insider, contributing to the total of 34 insider sells over the past year, with no insider buys reported in the same period.

On the date of the insider's latest transaction, shares of Willis Lease Finance Corp were trading at $47.89, resulting in a market capitalization of $328.66 million.

The stock's price-earnings ratio stands at 7.02, which is below both the industry median of 17.7 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. This suggests a lower valuation relative to its peers and its own historical pricing.

With the current share price of $47.89 and a GuruFocus Value of $49.60, the price-to-GF-Value ratio is 0.97. This indicates that Willis Lease Finance Corp is Fairly Valued in relation to its GF Value.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past performance, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

Willis Lease Finance Corp EVP, CFO Scott Flaherty Sells 2,638 Shares

The insider trend image above reflects the recent insider selling activity, providing a visual representation of the transactions over the past year.

Willis Lease Finance Corp EVP, CFO Scott Flaherty Sells 2,638 Shares

The GF Value image provides insight into the stock's valuation, comparing the current share price to the intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

