U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,719.98
    +42.03 (+1.14%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,523.80
    +337.98 (+1.12%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,772.40
    +96.60 (+0.90%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,755.96
    +20.20 (+1.16%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.69
    -1.77 (-2.07%)
     

  • Gold

    1,657.50
    -6.50 (-0.39%)
     

  • Silver

    18.68
    -0.04 (-0.21%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9862
    +0.0017 (+0.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9980
    -0.0170 (-0.42%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1327
    -0.0035 (-0.31%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    149.2060
    +0.2500 (+0.17%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,340.03
    -162.75 (-0.83%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    440.41
    -4.31 (-0.97%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,936.74
    +16.50 (+0.24%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,156.14
    +380.35 (+1.42%)
     

Willis Lease Finance Corporation Rebrands Following Significant Growth

Willis Lease Finance Corp.
·4 min read
Willis Lease Finance Corp.
Willis Lease Finance Corp.

COCONUT CREEK, Fla., Oct. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Willis Lease Finance Corporation (NASDAQ: WLFC) (“WLFC”) has announced it will unite its multiple WLFC businesses under new branding that will more clearly demonstrate the extent of its combined offerings.

The new imagery and corporate profile will be unveiled at Aviation Week MRO Europe in London on October 18, 2022, and will include a new graphic “look and feel” along with a revamped website for integrating all WLFC entities.

Since its founding over 45 years ago by Executive Chairman Charles F. Willis — who was a pioneer in creating an entirely new business model and category by financing the use and sale of jet engines — the Company has demonstrated consistent innovation and steady growth by strategically developing new products and services designed to drive efficiency for its customers worldwide.

By adding business units Willis Engine Repair Center US/UK and Jet Centre by Willis, as well as subsidiary Willis Aviation Services Limited, the Company has expanded its service offerings to include Part 145 engine maintenance, aircraft line and base maintenance, aircraft disassembly, parking and storage, airport FBO and ground handling services. Serving over 120 countries, WLFC commands a portfolio of $2 billion in assets owned as of June 30, 2022.

“Given our growth and breadth of offerings, we feel it is time to make sure that our industry, customers and partners know that WLFC does much more than leasing,” said Austin C. Willis, CEO of WLFC. “This new brand is a message to our valued partners and customers that they can turn to WLFC for industry expertise, maintenance, repairs, advisory services and much more.”

“We’ve been attending MRO Europe for years, and it seemed like the perfect opportunity to share our new look with customers and others in the industry,” said Brian R. Hole, President of WLFC. “We’re excited about this refreshed branding that reflects our continuing growth.”

MRO Europe, which will address the challenges facing the aviation industry, will be held at ExCel London. The conference begins October 18, 2022, and the exhibition runs October 19th and 20th. WLFC will be at Booth 1731. Visitors to the exhibition can find more planning details at the MRO Europe website. For more information about WLFC and its services, please direct inquiries to lkohler@willislease.com. Lynn Kohler, Manager, Corporate Communications, will be at Aviation Week MRO Europe and available to answer questions.

Willis Lease Finance Corporation

Willis Lease Finance Corporation leases large and regional spare commercial aircraft engines, auxiliary power units and aircraft to airlines, aircraft engine manufacturers and maintenance, repair and overhaul providers in 120 countries. These leasing activities are integrated with engine and aircraft trading, engine lease pools and asset management services supported by cutting edge technology through its subsidiary, Willis Asset Management Limited, as well as various end-of-life solutions for engines and aviation materials provided through its subsidiary, Willis Aeronautical Services, Inc. With business units Willis Engine Repair Center US/UK and Jet Centre by Willis, as well as subsidiary Willis Aviation Services Limited, the Company’s service offerings also include Part 145 engine maintenance, aircraft line and base maintenance, aircraft disassembly, parking and storage, airport FBO and ground handling services.

Except for historical information, the matters discussed in this press release contain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Do not unduly rely on forward-looking statements, which give only expectations about the future and are not guarantees. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and we undertake no obligation to update them. Our actual results may differ materially from the results discussed in forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause such a difference include, but are not limited to: the effects on the airline industry and the global economy of events such as war, terrorist activity and the COVID-19 pandemic; changes in oil prices, rising inflation and other disruptions to world markets; trends in the airline industry and our ability to capitalize on those trends, including growth rates of markets and other economic factors; risks associated with owning and leasing jet engines and aircraft; our ability to successfully negotiate equipment purchases, sales and leases, to collect outstanding amounts due and to control costs and expenses; changes in interest rates and availability of capital, both to us and our customers; our ability to continue to meet changing customer demands; regulatory changes affecting airline operations, aircraft maintenance, accounting standards and taxes; the market value of engines and other assets in our portfolio; and risks detailed in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and other continuing reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

CONTACT:

Lynn Kohler

 

Manager, Corporate Communications

415.328.4798


Recommended Stories

  • Netflix stock jumps after Q3 earnings beat

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre joins the Live show to break down Netflix's latest earnings beat and reported subscriber growth.

  • Why Carnival and Other Cruise Line Stocks Sailed Higher Today

    If the cruise business is so great, then why does Carnival Corporation have to keep borrowing money?

  • Why a Warren Buffett Stock Pushed Nio Higher Early Today

    Strong guidance from a fellow Chinese EV maker bodes well for what Nio and others might have to say about the third quarter.

  • Citi reiterates Sell rating on Tesla stock

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss shares of Tesla after Citi reiterates its Sell rating on the EV maker.

  • Nancy Pelosi's Stock Disclosure Reveals a Surprising Outcome

    U.S. lawmakers have been under the microscope lately for trading stocks in companies where they or their staff members might have some inside knowledge. The rules for buying and selling stocks were strengthened for Congress in 2012 by the Stop Trading on Congressional Knowledge Act. Developing rules about Congress members trading stocks is an ongoing process.

  • 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague

    When the curtain closes on 2022 in roughly two and a half months, Wall Street professionals and everyday investors are likely to look back on this year as one of the most trying on record. The first supercharged income stock that's a screaming buy for value-oriented investors is pharmacy chain Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ: WBA).

  • Mullen Automotive, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:MULN) market cap dropped US$37m last week; Individual investors bore the brunt

    Every investor in Mullen Automotive, Inc. ( NASDAQ:MULN ) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. And...

  • 11 Best Jim Cramer Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss 11 best Jim Cramer stocks to buy now. If you want to read about some more Jim Cramer stocks, go directly to 5 Best Jim Cramer Stocks to Buy Now. High growth names at the stock market have been battered in the past few months as rising rates and soaring […]

  • 12 Best Fortune 500 Dividend Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss 12 best Fortune 500 dividend stocks to buy now. If you want to read about some more Fortune 500 dividend stocks, go directly to 5 Best Fortune 500 Dividend Stocks to Buy Now. United States President Joe Biden has repeatedly stressed that the US economy will avoid a recession despite […]

  • Tech Sell-Off: These Nasdaq Stocks Could Drop Further, but One Looks Like a Screaming Buy

    IDC reports PC shipments fell 15% year over year in the third quarter of 2022. Aside from Apple, all the major PC original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) saw a big decline in shipments last quarter. Market leader Lenovo, for instance, had a 16% decline in shipments over the prior year, while HP and Dell saw greater declines of 28% and 21%, respectively.

  • Why Shares of Iamgold Are Skyrocketing Today

    Looking a lot more lustrous to investors, shares of Iamgold (NYSE: IAG) are flying off the shelves today. The company announced this morning that it's selling its interest in Rosebel Gold Mines (a move that will strengthen its balance sheet), and investors are clearly pleased. As of 11:28 a.m. ET on Tuesday, shares of Iamgold are up 16.9%.

  • Jim Cramer Says Bank Stocks Are Headed for Sustained Growth Thanks to Rising Rates; Here Are 3 Names That Analysts Like

    Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program, has noted a shift in the markets, one that marks a change in potentially winning investment strategies. Last year, tech stocks were the place to go for profits, but this year they’ve been hit hard by the Fed’s rate hikes. Higher interest rates have made money and credit more expensive, which in turn has made it less attractive for investors to leverage buys into high-risk sectors like tech. But while higher interest rates have hurt t

  • Truist Financial (TFC) Q3 Earnings Miss, Revenues Rise Y/Y

    Truist Financial (TFC) records a rise in revenues and lower expenses in the third quarter of 2022.

  • LG Chem to acquire AVEO Oncology for $566 million

    Yahoo Finance anchor Brad Smith breaks down how markets are trading, plus why AVEO stock is soaring today.

  • Investors bid Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) up US$96m despite increasing losses YoY, taking three-year CAGR to 36%

    It might be of some concern to shareholders to see the Clean Energy Fuels Corp. ( NASDAQ:CLNE ) share price down 11% in...

  • Should You Now Dispose Your Alibaba (BABA) Stake?

    Mawer Investment Management, an investment management firm, published its third-quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. In its third-quarter letter, the fund mentioned that the valuation correction experienced in 2022 has its benefits in that gravity is being restored to the system and that the probability of a global […]

  • BofA Survey ‘Screams’ Capitulation With Rally Set for 2023

    (Bloomberg) -- The sentiment on stocks and global growth among fund managers surveyed by Bank of America Corp. shows full capitulation, opening the way to an equities rally in 2023.Most Read from BloombergBlinken Says China Wants to Seize Taiwan on ‘Much Faster Timeline’Putin’s War Escalation Is Hastening Demographic Crash for RussiaForecast for US Recession Within Year Hits 100% in Blow to BidenA Tense Pay Dispute Overshadows Nintendo’s Upcoming Bayonetta 3Stocks Extend Rebound on Rising Earnin

  • Electric vehicle maker acquires large site in West Valley

    While the auto manufacturer has mainly produced battery electric vehicles, it has also produced several alpha prototypes of its fuel cell electric vehicles, which run on hydrogen.

  • Huge Rental Company Places Big Order With Tesla Rival

    Back then, the electric vehicle company was in some serious trouble. Canoo warned investors earlier in 2022 "that there is substantial doubt about the company's ability to continue as a going concern." Canoo has also struggled to meet its production target for 2022.

  • Here’s Why Moderna (MRNA) Underperformed in the Third Quarter

    Baron Funds, an investment management company, released its “Baron Health Care Fund” third quarter 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the third quarter, the fund declined 6.01% compared to a 4.72% decline for the Russell 3000 Health Care Index. The fund’s underperformance in the quarter was attributed to poor […]