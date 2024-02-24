Director Wesley Mcdonald of Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING) has sold 968 shares of the company on February 23, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 2,468 shares and has not made any purchases of the stock.

Wingstop Inc is a restaurant chain that specializes in chicken wings. The company operates and franchises restaurants across the United States and several international markets, offering a variety of cooked-to-order wings and sides.

The insider transaction history for Wingstop Inc shows a pattern of insider sales, with 9 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

Wingstop Inc Director Wesley Mcdonald Sells 968 Shares

On the day of the insider's recent sale, Wingstop Inc shares were trading at $339.13, giving the company a market cap of $9.94 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 144.18, which is significantly higher than the industry median of 23.905 and also above the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

According to the GF Value, with a share price of $339.13 and a GuruFocus Value of $236.90, Wingstop Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.43, indicating that the stock is considered Significantly Overvalued.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor related to the company's past performance, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

