WK Kellogg raises annual profit forecast as demand stays steady amid price hikes

Feb 13 (Reuters) — WK Kellogg Co, the recently spun-off North American cereal business of Kellanova, raised its full-year profit forecast on Tuesday, encouraged by resilient demand for its Froot Loops and Corn Flakes despite higher prices.

The packaged food maker, like US peers such as Kraft Heinz, Campbell Soup and Mondelez, has been increasing prices over the past few years to strengthen margins amid an inflation-induced slowdown in consumer spending.

Shares of the cereal maker rose 5% in premarket trading.

The Apple Jacks maker forecasts 2024 adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) to be between $265 million and $270 million, up from its prior expectation of $255 million-$265 million.

In October, Kellogg Company completed the spin-off of its North American cereal business into a new standalone entity called WK Kellogg and renamed itself Kellanova, aiming to sharpen focus on each division.

Boxes of Kellogg's Apple Jacks cereal. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)

The company's upbeat sales report mirrors comments from Kellanova, which posted better-than-expected quarterly sales last week and maintained its 2024 outlook as demand for its products held steady.

The company reported sales of $651 million for the quarter ended Dec. 30, above analysts' average estimate of $645.9 million, according to LSEG data.

(Reporting by Aatrayee Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)