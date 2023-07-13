WNS (Holdings) (NYSE:WNS) Has More To Do To Multiply In Value Going Forward

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. With that in mind, the ROCE of WNS (Holdings) (NYSE:WNS) looks decent, right now, so lets see what the trend of returns can tell us.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for WNS (Holdings):

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.15 = US$175m ÷ (US$1.5b - US$304m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

So, WNS (Holdings) has an ROCE of 15%. In absolute terms, that's a pretty normal return, and it's somewhat close to the Professional Services industry average of 12%.

In the above chart we have measured WNS (Holdings)'s prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

So How Is WNS (Holdings)'s ROCE Trending?

While the current returns on capital are decent, they haven't changed much. The company has consistently earned 15% for the last five years, and the capital employed within the business has risen 103% in that time. Since 15% is a moderate ROCE though, it's good to see a business can continue to reinvest at these decent rates of return. Over long periods of time, returns like these might not be too exciting, but with consistency they can pay off in terms of share price returns.

Our Take On WNS (Holdings)'s ROCE

To sum it up, WNS (Holdings) has simply been reinvesting capital steadily, at those decent rates of return. However, over the last five years, the stock has only delivered a 34% return to shareholders who held over that period. So to determine if WNS (Holdings) is a multi-bagger going forward, we'd suggest digging deeper into the company's other fundamentals.

