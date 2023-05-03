Wood recycling market to grow at a CAGR of 7.32% from 2022 to 2027: Brewer Farms Inc. and Kruger Inc. among key vendors - Technavio

NEW YORK, May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The wood recycling market size is forecasted to increase by USD 10.69 billion from 2022 to 2027, at a CAGR of 7.32%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. The growth of the market will be driven by the increasing use of biomass fuels, growing urbanization and literacy rate, and regulations for reducing GHG emissions and use of bioenergy in heating systems. Charts & data tables about market and segment sizes for the historic period (2017-2021) and forecast period (2023-2027) have been covered in this report. Download the Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Wood Recycling Market 2023-2027

Vendor analysis: Vendor offerings -

Brewer Farms Inc. - The company offers wood recycling, which is used in making animal beddings and also helps in biomass fuel recovery.

Kruger Inc. - The company offers wood recycling, which is used as biomass to generate electricity and produce steam.

FOMEX group - The company offers recycled wood, which is used in making building materials, horse and poultry bedding, along with panel board feedstock.

Green-O-Tech India - The company offers recycled wood, which is used for manufacturing doors and ply.

Technavio has extensively analyzed 15 major vendors, including Alliance Forest Products, Brewer Farms Inc., Canadian Wood Waste Recycling Business Group, Enva, FOMEX group, Green-O-Tech India, JB Recycling Ltd., Kruger Inc., LEDR Recycling, Mid America Paper Recycling, Northstar Recycling Co. Inc., Rainier Wood Recyclers, Sappi Ltd., Spencer Wood Recycling, Swanson Bark and Wood Products Inc., Sylvagen Ltd., Takeei Corp., Todco Inc., Tomra Systems ASA, and Veolia Environnement SA.

Key benefits for industry players & stakeholders –

The report offers information on the criticality of vendor inputs, including R&D, CAPEX, and technology.

It also provides detailed analyses of the market's competitive landscape and vendors' product offerings.

The report also provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak.

Story continues

Expand operations in the future - To get requisite details, ask for a custom report.

Customer landscape - Analysis of price sensitivity, adoption lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria by Technavio

One of the core components of the customer landscape is price sensitivity, an analysis of which will help companies refine marketing strategies to gain a competitive advantage.

Another key aspect is price sensitivity drivers (purchases are undifferentiated, the purchase is a key cost to buyers, and quality is not important), which range between LOW and HIGH.

Furthermore, market adoption rates for all regions have been covered.

Get a holistic overview of the market by industry experts to evaluate and develop growth

strategies. Download the sample

Market segmentation:

Application

Material

Region

Market dynamics:

Key drivers:

Increasing use of biomass fuels

Growing urbanization and literacy rate

Regulations for reducing GHG emissions and use of bioenergy in heating systems

Governments of various countries are focusing on lowering GHG emissions. For instance, the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, and the Climate Change Act of 2008 have set targets for emission reduction. These regulations encourage the use of alternatives such as bioenergy. Biomass is derived from wood and wood processing wastes. Its carbon-neutral nature helps lower environmental pollution. Thus, the growing need for renewable energy sources has led to an increase in biogas production. These factors will drive the growth of the global wood recycling market during the forecast period.

Major trends:

Change in recycling targets of wood packaging in Europe

Increasing focus on circular economy

Declining investments in coal industry

Pallets, pallet collars, boxes, containers, bins, drums, reels, load boards, dunnage, cases, crates, and skids are some of the popular wood packaging materials. Industries such as food and heavy machinery use these materials for transportation purposes. As wood packaging materials can be reused and recycled, their use helps protect the environment. In addition, biomass producers receive subsidies to generate energy using waste products, including wood packaging materials. These factors will support the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Key challenges:

Logistical challenges in recycling waste wood

Regulatory policy-related challenges in recycling wood

Lack of awareness of wood recycling

Recycling wood and wood products is a complex process. Moreover, recovered wood, paper, and cardboard do not yield high profits. Recycled wood is generally transported by road, but this mode of transportation is time-consuming and has low capacity. In addition, waste wood and wood products are prone to issues such as moisture, dampness, or insect attacks. Therefore, logistics, storage, and transportation issues associated with waste wood product recycling are expected to impede the growth of the global wood recycling market during the forecast period.

To get detailed insights about inclusions and exclusions, buy the report

What are the key data covered in this wood recycling market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the wood recycling market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the wood recycling market size and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the wood recycling market across APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of wood recycling market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The engineered wood products market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.8% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecasted to increase by USD 6,349.29 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by product (structural wood I-beams, glued laminated timber, LVL, and others), application (construction, furniture, and others), and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, the Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The size of the hardwood flooring market in North America is expected to increase by USD 1.07 billion from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.87%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers market segmentation by end-user (commercial and residential), type (engineered wood and solid wood), and geography (US and Rest of North America).

Wood Recycling Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.32% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 10.69 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 6.66 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 44% Key countries US, China, Japan, India, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks Key companies profiled Alliance Forest Products, Brewer Farms Inc., Canadian Wood Waste Recycling Business Group, Enva, FOMEX group, Green-O-Tech India, JB Recycling Ltd., Kruger Inc., LEDR Recycling, Mid America Paper Recycling, Northstar Recycling Co. Inc., Rainier Wood Recyclers, Sappi Ltd., Spencer Wood Recycling, Swanson Bark and Wood Products Inc., Sylvagen Ltd., Takeei Corp., Todco Inc., Tomra Systems ASA, and Veolia Environnement SA Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio Industrials market reports

Table of contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global wood recycling market 2017 - 2021

4.2 Material Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.3 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Application

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Application

6.3 Wood panels - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.4 Energy generation - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.6 Market opportunity by Application

7 Market Segmentation by Material

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by Material

7.3 Paper and cardboard - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.4 Waste wood - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.5 Market opportunity by Material

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.2 Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.12 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

12.3 Alliance Forest Products

12.4 Brewer Farms Inc.

12.5 Canadian Wood Waste Recycling Business Group

12.6 Enva

12.7 FOMEX group

12.8 Green-O-Tech India

12.9 Kruger Inc.

12.10 Mid America Paper Recycling

12.11 Northstar Recycling Co. Inc.

12.12 Sappi Ltd.

12.13 Spencer Wood Recycling

12.14 Sylvagen Ltd.

12.15 Takeei Corp.

12.16 Todco Inc.

12.17 Tomra Systems ASA

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

13.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Wood Recycling Market 2023-2027

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wood-recycling-market-to-grow-at-a-cagr-of-7-32-from-2022-to-2027-brewer-farms-inc-and-kruger-inc-among-key-vendors---technavio-301813351.html

SOURCE Technavio