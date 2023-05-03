Wood recycling market to grow at a CAGR of 7.32% from 2022 to 2027: Brewer Farms Inc. and Kruger Inc. among key vendors - Technavio
NEW YORK, May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The wood recycling market size is forecasted to increase by USD 10.69 billion from 2022 to 2027, at a CAGR of 7.32%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. The growth of the market will be driven by the increasing use of biomass fuels, growing urbanization and literacy rate, and regulations for reducing GHG emissions and use of bioenergy in heating systems. Charts & data tables about market and segment sizes for the historic period (2017-2021) and forecast period (2023-2027) have been covered in this report. Download the Sample Report
Vendor analysis: Vendor offerings -
Brewer Farms Inc. - The company offers wood recycling, which is used in making animal beddings and also helps in biomass fuel recovery.
Kruger Inc. - The company offers wood recycling, which is used as biomass to generate electricity and produce steam.
FOMEX group - The company offers recycled wood, which is used in making building materials, horse and poultry bedding, along with panel board feedstock.
Green-O-Tech India - The company offers recycled wood, which is used for manufacturing doors and ply.
Technavio has extensively analyzed 15 major vendors, including Alliance Forest Products, Brewer Farms Inc., Canadian Wood Waste Recycling Business Group, Enva, FOMEX group, Green-O-Tech India, JB Recycling Ltd., Kruger Inc., LEDR Recycling, Mid America Paper Recycling, Northstar Recycling Co. Inc., Rainier Wood Recyclers, Sappi Ltd., Spencer Wood Recycling, Swanson Bark and Wood Products Inc., Sylvagen Ltd., Takeei Corp., Todco Inc., Tomra Systems ASA, and Veolia Environnement SA.
Key benefits for industry players & stakeholders –
The report offers information on the criticality of vendor inputs, including R&D, CAPEX, and technology.
It also provides detailed analyses of the market's competitive landscape and vendors' product offerings.
The report also provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak.
Customer landscape - Analysis of price sensitivity, adoption lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria by Technavio
One of the core components of the customer landscape is price sensitivity, an analysis of which will help companies refine marketing strategies to gain a competitive advantage.
Another key aspect is price sensitivity drivers (purchases are undifferentiated, the purchase is a key cost to buyers, and quality is not important), which range between LOW and HIGH.
Furthermore, market adoption rates for all regions have been covered.
Market segmentation:
Application
Material
Region
Market dynamics:
Key drivers:
Increasing use of biomass fuels
Growing urbanization and literacy rate
Regulations for reducing GHG emissions and use of bioenergy in heating systems
Governments of various countries are focusing on lowering GHG emissions. For instance, the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, and the Climate Change Act of 2008 have set targets for emission reduction. These regulations encourage the use of alternatives such as bioenergy. Biomass is derived from wood and wood processing wastes. Its carbon-neutral nature helps lower environmental pollution. Thus, the growing need for renewable energy sources has led to an increase in biogas production. These factors will drive the growth of the global wood recycling market during the forecast period.
Major trends:
Change in recycling targets of wood packaging in Europe
Increasing focus on circular economy
Declining investments in coal industry
Pallets, pallet collars, boxes, containers, bins, drums, reels, load boards, dunnage, cases, crates, and skids are some of the popular wood packaging materials. Industries such as food and heavy machinery use these materials for transportation purposes. As wood packaging materials can be reused and recycled, their use helps protect the environment. In addition, biomass producers receive subsidies to generate energy using waste products, including wood packaging materials. These factors will support the growth of the market during the forecast period.
Key challenges:
Logistical challenges in recycling waste wood
Regulatory policy-related challenges in recycling wood
Lack of awareness of wood recycling
Recycling wood and wood products is a complex process. Moreover, recovered wood, paper, and cardboard do not yield high profits. Recycled wood is generally transported by road, but this mode of transportation is time-consuming and has low capacity. In addition, waste wood and wood products are prone to issues such as moisture, dampness, or insect attacks. Therefore, logistics, storage, and transportation issues associated with waste wood product recycling are expected to impede the growth of the global wood recycling market during the forecast period.
What are the key data covered in this wood recycling market report?
CAGR of the market during the forecast period
Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the wood recycling market between 2023 and 2027
Precise estimation of the size of the wood recycling market size and its contribution to the parent market
Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
Growth of the wood recycling market across APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa
A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors
Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of wood recycling market vendors
Wood Recycling Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Base year
2022
Historic period
2017-2021
Forecast period
2023-2027
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.32%
Market growth 2023-2027
USD 10.69 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)
6.66
Regional analysis
APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa
Performing market contribution
APAC at 44%
Key countries
US, China, Japan, India, and Germany
Competitive landscape
Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks
Key companies profiled
Alliance Forest Products, Brewer Farms Inc., Canadian Wood Waste Recycling Business Group, Enva, FOMEX group, Green-O-Tech India, JB Recycling Ltd., Kruger Inc., LEDR Recycling, Mid America Paper Recycling, Northstar Recycling Co. Inc., Rainier Wood Recyclers, Sappi Ltd., Spencer Wood Recycling, Swanson Bark and Wood Products Inc., Sylvagen Ltd., Takeei Corp., Todco Inc., Tomra Systems ASA, and Veolia Environnement SA
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of contents
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market overview
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2022
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027
4 Historic Market Size
4.1 Global wood recycling market 2017 - 2021
4.2 Material Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.3 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
5 Five Forces Analysis
5.1 Five forces summary
5.2 Bargaining power of buyers
5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
5.4 Threat of new entrants
5.5 Threat of substitutes
5.6 Threat of rivalry
5.7 Market condition
6 Market Segmentation by Application
6.1 Market segments
6.2 Comparison by Application
6.3 Wood panels - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.4 Energy generation - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.6 Market opportunity by Application
7 Market Segmentation by Material
7.1 Market segments
7.2 Comparison by Material
7.3 Paper and cardboard - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.4 Waste wood - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.5 Market opportunity by Material
8 Customer Landscape
8.1 Customer landscape overview
9 Geographic Landscape
9.1 Geographic segmentation
9.2 Geographic comparison
9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.12 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.13 Market opportunity by geography
10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
10.1 Market drivers
10.2 Market challenges
10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
10.4 Market trends
11 Vendor Landscape
11.1 Overview
11.2 Vendor landscape
11.3 Landscape disruption
11.4 Industry risks
12 Vendor Analysis
12.1 Vendors covered
12.2 Market positioning of vendors
12.3 Alliance Forest Products
12.4 Brewer Farms Inc.
12.5 Canadian Wood Waste Recycling Business Group
12.6 Enva
12.7 FOMEX group
12.8 Green-O-Tech India
12.9 Kruger Inc.
12.10 Mid America Paper Recycling
12.11 Northstar Recycling Co. Inc.
12.12 Sappi Ltd.
12.13 Spencer Wood Recycling
12.14 Sylvagen Ltd.
12.15 Takeei Corp.
12.16 Todco Inc.
12.17 Tomra Systems ASA
13 Appendix
13.1 Scope of the report
13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
13.4 Research methodology
13.5 List of abbreviations
