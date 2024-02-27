Advertisement
U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    5,078.18
    +8.65 (+0.17%)
     

  • Dow 30

    38,972.41
    -96.82 (-0.25%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    16,035.30
    +59.05 (+0.37%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,056.11
    +27.14 (+1.34%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.39
    -0.48 (-0.61%)
     

  • Gold

    2,038.20
    -5.90 (-0.29%)
     

  • Silver

    22.44
    -0.09 (-0.41%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0845
    -0.0004 (-0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.3150
    +0.0160 (+0.37%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2680
    -0.0006 (-0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    150.5150
    +0.0350 (+0.02%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    57,052.36
    +2,401.78 (+4.39%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    885.54
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,683.02
    -1.28 (-0.02%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    39,239.52
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

Woodside Energy inks long-term LNG supply deal with South Korea

Reuters
·1 min read
FILE PHOTO: The booth of Australian petroleum exploration and production company Woodside Energy

(Reuters) -Woodside Energy has inked an agreement with South Korean state-owned natural gas firm Korea Gas Corp to supply liquefied natural gas (LNG) for more than a decade, the Australian oil and gas company said on Wednesday.

Under the supply deal, Woodside will supply about half a million tonnes of LNG per year for 10.5 years on a delivered basis, starting in 2026.

LNG to be supplied to Korea Gas will be sourced from Woodside's global portfolio, including its $12 billion Scarborough gas project which is targeting its first LNG cargo in 2026, it said.

(Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Chris Reese)

Advertisement