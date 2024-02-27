Woodside Energy inks long-term LNG supply deal with South Korea

FILE PHOTO: The booth of Australian petroleum exploration and production company Woodside Energy

(Reuters) -Woodside Energy has inked an agreement with South Korean state-owned natural gas firm Korea Gas Corp to supply liquefied natural gas (LNG) for more than a decade, the Australian oil and gas company said on Wednesday.

Under the supply deal, Woodside will supply about half a million tonnes of LNG per year for 10.5 years on a delivered basis, starting in 2026.

LNG to be supplied to Korea Gas will be sourced from Woodside's global portfolio, including its $12 billion Scarborough gas project which is targeting its first LNG cargo in 2026, it said.

(Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Chris Reese)