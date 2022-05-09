World Class Extractions Announces AGM Results

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 9, 2022 / World-Class Extractions Inc. (CSE:PUMP)(FRA:WCF)(OTCQB:WCEXF) (the "Company" or "World-Class") is pleased to announce the results from its Annual General and Special Meeting of its shareholders held on Friday, April 29, 2022 (the "AGM") at the Company's offices in Burnaby, British Columbia.

Shareholders approved all of the resolutions detailed in the information circular of the Company dated March 21, 2022 (the "Circular"), namely:

Setting the size of the Board to four directors; Electing all of the management nominees to the Board of Directors of the Company until the next annual shareholder meeting of the Company; Appointing Carr-Hilton Labonte LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as the Company's auditor for the ensuing year; and Approving the special resolution to change the business of the Company from that of a cannabis-focused company to that of an investment issuer (the "Change of Business").

Shareholders holding a total of 84,484,464 common shares were represented in person or by proxy at the AGM, representing 13.51% of the votes attached to all outstanding common shares of the Company as at the record date, with the following results:

RESOLUTION VOTES FOR VOTES AGAINST VOTES WITHHELD To set the number of directors at four 99.60% 0.40% 0.00% To elect: Anthony Durkacz as a director; 99.24% 0.00% 0.76% Michael Galloro as a director; 99.85% 0.00% 0.15% Chand Jagpal as a director; and 99.60% 0.00% 0.40% Rosy Mondin as a director 99.20% 0.00% 0.80% Appointment of Auditor 99.79% 0.00% 0.21% Approval of Change of Business 99.69% 0.31% 0.00%

Subsequent to the AGM, the Board appointed Anthony Durkacz as Chair of the Board and Chand Jagpal, Michael Galloro and Rosy Mondin as members of the Audit Committee.

The Company is also pleased to announce the closing of the sale of its wholly-owned subsidiary, Soma Labs Scientific Inc. ("Soma Labs") to CannaWorld Ventures Inc. ("CannaWorld") effective April 29, 2022, pursuant to a share purchase agreement (the "Agreement") dated effective as at the same date. Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company sold 100% of the issued and outstanding common shares of Soma Labs in exchange for 15,000,000 common shares in the capital of CannaWorld.

Soma Labs was the extraction and processing arm of World-Class and was divested in exchange for a 24.48% interest in CannaWorld - which is an early-stage company engaged in the development of cannabis growing facilities dedicated to providing self-contained Cultivation MicroPods to independent micro-cultivators. CannaWorld is currently building a "CannaPark" in Pitt Meadows in the lower Fraser Valley in British Columbia. The CannaPark is expected to have a central licensed nursery operated by the park and a community of micro-growers, each in their own, self-contained, stand alone, MicroPod. The nursery will house specialist staff to help micro-cultivators, design, successfully grow and harvest unique cultivar, and ensure it remains healthy to harvest. The Pitt Meadows CannaPark is located on 22 acres of prime agricultural land and will feature 60 state of the art MicroPods, and an on-site full-service cannabis nursery.

