Worldwide Augmented Intelligence Industry to 2026 - Rising Adoption of Augmented Intelligence by Enterprises to Gain Best Outcomes is Driving Growth

Research and Markets
·4 min read

Dublin, Jan. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Augmented Intelligence Market 2022-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The publisher has been monitoring the augmented intelligence market and it is poised to grow by $45.65 billion during 2022-2026, decelerating at a CAGR of 27.49% during the forecast period. The report on the augmented intelligence market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rise in adoption of augmented intelligence by enterprises to gain best outcomes and governments and financial institutions investing in IoT ecosystem development.

The augmented intelligence market analysis includes the technology segment and geographic landscape.

The augmented intelligence market is segmented as below:

By Technology

  • Machine learning

  • NLP

  • Computer vision

  • Others

By Geographical Landscape

  • North America

  • Europe

  • APAC

  • South America

  • MEA

This study identifies the increase in use of digital technology to fulfill the customers' expectation as one of the prime reasons driving the augmented intelligence market growth during the next few years.

The report on augmented intelligence market covers the following areas:

  • Augmented intelligence market sizing

  • Augmented intelligence market forecast

  • Augmented intelligence market industry analysis

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading augmented intelligence market vendors that include Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Baidu Inc., Facebook Inc., Intel Corp., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., SAP SE, and SAS Institute Inc. Also, the augmented intelligence market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

  • Market Overview

2. Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

3. Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2021

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

4. Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

5. Market Segmentation by Technology

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Technology

  • Machine learning - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • NLP - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Computer vision - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Market opportunity by Technology

6. Customer landscape

7. Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity By Geographical Landscape

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

8. Vendor Landscape

  • Landscape disruption

9. Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Alphabet Inc.

  • Amazon.com Inc.

  • Baidu Inc.

  • Facebook Inc.

  • Intel Corp.

  • International Business Machines Corp.

  • Microsoft Corp.

  • Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

  • SAP SE

  • SAS Institute Inc.

10. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3noe8j

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


