Worldwide Augmented Intelligence Industry to 2026 - Rising Adoption of Augmented Intelligence by Enterprises to Gain Best Outcomes is Driving Growth
The "Global Augmented Intelligence Market 2022-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The publisher has been monitoring the augmented intelligence market and it is poised to grow by $45.65 billion during 2022-2026, decelerating at a CAGR of 27.49% during the forecast period. The report on the augmented intelligence market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rise in adoption of augmented intelligence by enterprises to gain best outcomes and governments and financial institutions investing in IoT ecosystem development.
The augmented intelligence market analysis includes the technology segment and geographic landscape.
The augmented intelligence market is segmented as below:
By Technology
Machine learning
NLP
Computer vision
Others
By Geographical Landscape
North America
Europe
APAC
South America
MEA
This study identifies the increase in use of digital technology to fulfill the customers' expectation as one of the prime reasons driving the augmented intelligence market growth during the next few years.
The report on augmented intelligence market covers the following areas:
Augmented intelligence market sizing
Augmented intelligence market forecast
Augmented intelligence market industry analysis
The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading augmented intelligence market vendors that include Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Baidu Inc., Facebook Inc., Intel Corp., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., SAP SE, and SAS Institute Inc. Also, the augmented intelligence market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.
The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
Market Overview
2. Market Landscape
Market ecosystem
Value chain analysis
3. Market Sizing
Market definition
Market segment analysis
Market size 2021
Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026
4. Five Forces Analysis
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
5. Market Segmentation by Technology
Market segments
Comparison by Technology
Machine learning - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
NLP - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Computer vision - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Market opportunity by Technology
6. Customer landscape
7. Geographic Landscape
Geographic segmentation
Geographic comparison
North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
MEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Key leading countries
Market opportunity By Geographical Landscape
Market drivers
Market challenges
Market trends
8. Vendor Landscape
Landscape disruption
9. Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered
Market positioning of vendors
Alphabet Inc.
Amazon.com Inc.
Baidu Inc.
Facebook Inc.
Intel Corp.
International Business Machines Corp.
Microsoft Corp.
Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
SAP SE
SAS Institute Inc.
10. Appendix
