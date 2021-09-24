U.S. markets open in 4 hours

  • S&P Futures

    4,423.50
    -14.50 (-0.33%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,562.00
    -82.00 (-0.24%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,233.50
    -70.00 (-0.46%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,244.10
    -11.10 (-0.49%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.44
    +0.14 (+0.19%)
     

  • Gold

    1,755.20
    +5.40 (+0.31%)
     

  • Silver

    22.68
    +0.00 (+0.00%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1738
    -0.0008 (-0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4100
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.65
    -1.22 (-5.85%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3705
    -0.0015 (-0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.4090
    +0.1080 (+0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,745.66
    -1,365.70 (-3.10%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,054.75
    -54.17 (-4.89%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,062.92
    -15.43 (-0.22%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,248.81
    +609.41 (+2.06%)
     

The Worldwide Automotive Solenoid Industry is Expected to Reach $6.2 Billion by 2026

Research and Markets
·7 min read

Dublin, Sept. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automotive Solenoid Market by Application (Body Control & Interiors, Engine Control & Cooling System, Safety, HVAC), Vehicle Type (PC, LCV, Truck, Bus), EV Type (BEV, PHEV, FCEV), Valve Design, Function, Operation, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The automotive solenoid market was estimated to be USD 4.3 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 6.2 billion by 2026, with a CAGR of 7.3%. The growth of this market is fuelled by rising automation in vehicles and increased vehicle manufacturing in emerging economies due to urbanization. The fact that solenoids are used in various automotive systems and features in every vehicle is expected to drive the market during the forecast.

However, the COVID-19 pandemic had an impact on the market in the first few months. Both the demand and supply of solenoids had come to a halt in the first few months of 2020 across the globe as the whole ecosystem had been disrupted. However, in the next two quarters, the demand had been increasing.

The safety and security applications market in automotive solenoid market to be the fastest-growing market

Solenoids are used in safety and security applications as well. The ESC system can improve the control performance of a vehicle, as it minimizes noise and brake paddle vibration during the transient high-frequency brake-pressure control process. Simple switching solenoid valves and a master cylinder pressure (MCP) sensor are used in the ESC to minimize cost. Solenoids are also used in ABS.

Asia pacific market plays very important role in automotive solenoid's market growth

Asia Pacific is expected to have the largest market share in terms of value and volume as the region is home to leading automotive component suppliers such as Denso, Nidec Corporation, and Mitsubishi, among others. Moreover, countries such as China, Japan, South Korea, and India are considered major automotive manufacturing hubs, which is further expected to boost the Asia Pacific automotive solenoid market. China is estimated to dominate the Asia Pacific automotive solenoid market with the largest market share during the forecast period. China is the world's largest vehicle manufacturer, which is expected to be a driving factor for the growth of the automotive solenoids market in the country.

Moreover, China has the potential to produce automotive components in large volumes at a lower cost, which provides it a competitive edge over other countries.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Opportunities in Global Automotive Solenoid Market
4.2 Region-Wise Share of Global Automotive Solenoid Market
4.3 Automotive Solenoid Market, by Vehicle Type
4.4 Automotive Solenoid Market, by Electric Vehicle Type
4.5 Automotive Solenoid Market, by Application
4.6 Automotive Solenoid Market, by Function

5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.2 Growing Trend of Engine Downsizing to Boost Use of Solenoids
5.2.1.3 Increasing Government Regulations for Fuel-Efficient Vehicles
5.2.1.4 Significant Effectiveness of Solenoid Valves Over Other Valves
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 Low Preference for Diesel Passenger Cars
5.2.2.2 Decrease in Vehicle Production in Last Few Years
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Wide Array of Applications Employing Solenoids
5.2.3.2 Increasing Trend of Electric Vehicles to Uplift Demand for Automotive Valves in Long Term
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Technical Problems Associated with Solenoid Valves
5.2.5 Impact of Market Dynamics
5.3 Porter's Five Forces
5.3.1 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5.3.2 Threat of Substitutes
5.3.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers
5.3.4 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
5.3.5 Threat of New Entrants
5.4 Automotive Solenoid Market Ecosystem
5.5 Technology Analysis
5.5.1 Smart Actuators
5.5.2 Mems
5.6 Patent Analysis
5.7 Pricing Analysis
5.8 Value Chain Analysis
5.9 Case Study
5.10 COVID-19 Health Assessment
5.11 COVID-19 Economic Assessment
5.12 Automotive Solenoid Market: COVID-19 Impact
5.13 Automotive Solenoid Market, Scenarios (2021-2026)
5.14 Automotive Solenoid Market: Trends/Disruptions Impacting Buyers

6 Automotive Solenoid Market, by Valve Design
6.1 Introduction
6.2 2-Way Solenoid Valves
6.3 3-Way Solenoid Valves
6.4 4-Way Solenoid Valves
6.5 5-Way Solenoid Valves

7 Automotive Solenoid Market, by Application
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Automotive Solenoid Market, by Application
7.2.1 Operational Data
7.2.2 Assumptions
7.2.3 Research Methodology
7.3 Engine Control and Cooling System
7.3.1 Advancements Such as Downsizing and Turbocharging in Ic Engines to Boost Segmental Growth
7.4 Fuel and Emission Control
7.4.1 Growing Emphasis on Fuel-Efficient Vehicles to Drive Demand for Solenoids for Fuel & Emission Control
7.5 Body Control and Interiors
7.5.1 Rising Vehicle Production with Modern Body Control Functions to Drive Segmental Growth
7.6 HVAC System
7.6.1 Advancements in HVAC Systems for Better Cabin Comfort Drive Segmental Growth
7.7 Safety and Security
7.7.1 Increasing Number of Safety Features in Automobiles to Drive Segmental Growth
7.8 Others
7.9 Key Primary Insights

8 Automotive Solenoid Market, by Function
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Global Automotive Solenoid Market, by Function
8.2.1 Operational Data
8.2.2 Assumptions
8.2.3 Research Methodology
8.3 Fluid Control
8.3.1 Growing Demand for Fuel-Efficient Vehicles to Boost Market Growth
8.4 Gas Control
8.4.1 High Penetration of HVAC Systems and Growing Emission Norms to Support Segmental Growth
8.5 Motion Control
8.5.1 Increasing Body Control Functions in Modern Vehicles to Boost Segmental Growth
8.6 Key Primary Insights

9 Automotive Solenoid Market, by Vehicle Type
9.1 Introduction
9.1.1 Operational Data
9.1.2 Assumptions
9.1.3 Research Methodology
9.2 Passenger Car
9.2.1 Growing Trend of Automatic Transmission Systems and Advancements in Body Control & Interiors to Drive Market
9.3 LCV
9.3.1 Increasing Demand for Lcv in Last-Mile Delivery to Drive Segmental Growth
9.4 Truck
9.4.1 High Prominence in Road Transport to Drive Demand for Truck Solenoids
9.5 Bus
9.5.1 Rapidly Growing Prevalence of Electric Buses May Hamper Segmental Growth of Ice Buses
9.6 Key Primary Insights

10 Automotive Solenoid Market, by Electric Vehicle Type
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Global Automotive Solenoid Market, by Electric Vehicle Type
10.2.1 Operational Data
10.2.2 Assumptions
10.2.3 Research Methodology
10.3 Bev
10.3.1 Increase in Vehicle Driving Range Per Charge Expected to Boost Demand
10.4 Phev
10.4.1 Significant Acceptance of Phevs in Passenger Cars to Support Segmental Growth
10.5 Fcev
10.5.1 Lucrative Incentives on Fcev to Support Segmental Growth
10.6 Key Primary Insights

11 Automotive Solenoid Market, by Operation
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Direct Operated
11.3 Indirect (Pilot) Operated
11.4 Semi-Direct Operated

12 Automotive Solenoid Market, by Region

13 Competitive Landscape

14 Company Profiles
14.1 Key Players
14.1.1 Borgwarner Inc.
14.1.2 Robert Bosch
14.1.3 Denso Corporation
14.1.4 Zf Friedrichshafen Ag
14.1.5 Mahle GmbH
14.1.6 Nidec Corporation
14.1.7 Johnson Electric Holdings Limited
14.1.8 Schaeffler Ag
14.1.9 Rheinmetall Automotive
14.1.10 Hitachi Astemo
14.2 Other Key Players
14.2.1 Stoneridge Inc
14.2.2 Gkn Group
14.2.3 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
14.2.4 Tlx Technologies
14.2.5 Rotex Automation
14.2.6 Gideon Automotive Industries
14.2.7 Solenoid Systems
14.2.8 Kendrion
14.2.9 Mzw Motor
14.2.10 Bicolex
14.2.11 Zonhen Electric Appliances
14.2.12 Padmini Vna Mechatronics
14.2.13 Jaksa
14.2.14 Emerson Electric

15 Analyst's Recommendations

16 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6kr0vm

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Why Lordstown Motors and Quantumscape Stocks Exploded Today

    The social media tailwinds pushed Canoo's shares up by 13.4%  for the day, and apparently took several other EV stocks along for the ride, including the embattled truck maker Lordstown Motors and battery start-up Quantumscape. Lordstown Motors shares have been buzzing since late August when the company announced the hiring of new CEO Daniel Ninivaggi, who brings with him rich experience in the automotive industry. Investors hope that Ninivaggi can help turn the company's fortunes around and address some pressing concerns, such as the ongoing investigations into Lordstown for allegedly inflating production and demand numbers for its Endurance pickup.

  • Rivian will open a $4.6M service support center as it prepares for first vehicle sales

    Rivian, the electric vehicle startup that’s gearing up for an initial public offering, continues its trend of growing fast. The company will be opening a service support operations facility for vehicle owners in Plymouth, Michigan -- and just in time, as deliveries of the launch edition of the R1T pickup are expected to commence late this month. The facility will create 100 new jobs and come at an investment of $4.6 million, $750,000 of which comes from a business development grant from the state.

  • John Stossel Sues Facebook Alleging Defamation Over Fact-Check Label, Seeks at Least $2 Million

    Former TV journalist John Stossel is demanding at least $2 million in damages from Facebook in a lawsuit he filed against the social media giant, alleging the company defamed him by appending fact-checking labels to two videos he posted about climate change. In a statement to Variety, a Facebook spokesperson said, “We believe this case […]

  • 3 Top EV Buys Not Named Tesla

    Everywhere we go these days, we are introduced to revolutionary new electric vehicle (EV) products and features: electric passenger and commercial vehicles, charging stations, and driverless pizza delivery cars to name a few. One stock name that has become synonymous with EVs is Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA).

  • Top REITs for October 2021

    Real estate investment trusts (REITs) are publicly traded companies that allow individual investors to buy shares in real estate portfolios that receive income from a variety of properties. They allow investors to easily invest in the real estate sector, which includes companies that own, develop, and manage residential, commercial, and industrial properties.

  • The Chip Shortage Is Getting Worse for Car Makers. Now the White House Is Weighing In.

    The global auto industry could lose $210 billion in revenue this year due to supply issues, double the forecast months ago, according to the consulting firm AlixPartners.

  • Europe next to suffer from CO2 shortage, industry chiefs warn

    Carbon dioxide shortages could spread across Europe, business leaders have warned, striking a new blow to the Continent’s economic recovery from the pandemic.

  • Calculating the Intrinsic Value for Lucid Group, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:LCID)

    We are going to take the expected fundamental performance for the company and build a simple discounted cash flow model (valuation), in order to help investors get more clarity on what kind of performance they need to expect from management if they want the stock price to converge with the value of Lucid.

  • Oil Rises From Highest Since 2018 With Global Markets Tightening

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil held gains near the highest since 2018 amid a global energy crunch that’s set to increase demand for crude, while stockpiles are falling from the U.S. to China.Most Read from BloombergSchool Reopenings Falter as U.S. Kids Near 1 Million Covid CasesIstanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksIn Paris, the Wrapped Arc de Triomphe Is a Polarizing PackageA Jewish Tradition Makes Room for Unconventional DesignBerlin Referendum Could Determine the Future

  • P&G issues vaccine rules for its 26,000 U.S. employees

    Cincinnati-based consumer goods giant Procter & Gamble has issued rules regarding the coronavirus vaccine for its employees in the United States.

  • U.S. Commerce chief: 'Aggressive' action on chip shortage needed

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said on Thursday it is time to get "aggressive" in addressing the worsening semiconductor chip shortage that has caused automakers and others to cut production and impacted thousands of U.S. workers. Automakers from General Motors Co to Toyota Motor Corp have slashed output and sales forecasts due to scarce chip supplies, made worse by a COVID-19 resurgence in key Asian semiconductor production hubs.

  • Top Energy Stocks for October 2021

    These are the energy stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for October 2021.

  • 3 Top Cloud Computing Stocks to Buy Right Now

    The cloud computing market is a core growth engine of the tech sector. Cloud infrastructure platforms power countless websites, apps, and streaming media services, and also provide companies with extra storage and computing power. Cloud-based software services can also analyze data, help companies make decisions, and enable people to work remotely.

  • Does the 4% Rule Still Work for Retirees?

    Retirement planning has become more complex since the rule for safe withdrawal rates was conceived. Here’s what advisors are telling clients now.

  • Citi Isn’t Ruling Out Natural Gas at $100 in a Frigid Winter

    (Bloomberg) -- Citigroup Inc. more than doubled its Asian and European natural gas forecasts for next quarter and said prices could surge to as high as $100 per million British thermal units in the event of a particularly cold winter.Most Read from BloombergIstanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksIn Paris, the Wrapped Arc de Triomphe Is a Polarizing PackageHow the Child Care Crisis Became a Global Economic FiascoThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Divid

  • Moderna CEO says pandemic could be over in a year: Report

    Yahoo Finance's Anjalee Khemlani gives a Covid-19 update as the CDC advisory committee is set to vote on Pfizer booster data&nbsp;

  • Why Ford Shares Are Rising

    Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) shares are trading higher by 3.5% at $13.70 amid overall market strength as investors weigh Wednesday's Fed decision to keep rates unchanged. Markets also rebound following recent weakness driven by China volatility. Ford shares are trading higher by 7.6% over the past month despite markets pulling back in September following August's strength. Ford and Redwood Materials also yesterday announced they are working together to build out battery recycling and a domestic

  • Salesforce COO: 'If I started a company today, I'd start with my digital headquarters'

    Shares of Salesforce rallied more than 7% Thursday after the cloud-based software company boosted its full-year sales forecast as the pandemic-led shift to remote work continues to fuel demand for its products.

  • Tanger Outlets’ foot traffic is ‘rising sequentially month after month’: CEO

    Stephen Yalof, Tanger Factory Outlet Centers CEO, joins Yahoo Finance to discuss back-to-school sales, outlook on staffing, tenant occupancy, and growth amid the pandemic.

  • JPMorgan agrees to pay $15.7 million to settle spoofing lawsuit

    JPMorgan Chase & Co agreed to pay $15.7 million in cash to settle a class action lawsuit by investors who accused the largest U.S. bank of intentionally manipulating prices of U.S. Treasury futures and options. The settlement disclosed late Wednesday night stemmed from sprawling U.S. government investigations into illegal trading in futures and precious metals markets, known as spoofing. JPMorgan did not admit wrongdoing in agreeing to the settlement, which covers traders in Treasury futures and options from April 2008 to January 2016 and requires approval by a federal judge in Manhattan.