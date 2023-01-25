U.S. markets open in 3 hours 32 minutes

The Worldwide Boxing Gloves Industry is Estimated to Reach $1.4 Billion by 2031

Research and Markets
·11 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Boxing Gloves Market

Global Boxing Gloves Market
Global Boxing Gloves Market

Dublin, Jan. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Boxing Gloves Market By Size, By Type, By Buyer, By Material: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global boxing gloves market size was valued at $902.8 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $1,400.0 million by 2031, registering a CAGR of 4.6% from 2022 to 2031.

Boxing gloves are padded gloves worn on the hands of boxers during fights and practice sessions. Boxing gloves are cushioned properly to make it non-lethal, to protect both the opponent in the face and the boxer's hand during a fight. These are primarily used in the sport of boxing to protect the fighter's hand from injury.

Despite the usage of gloves, hand injuries are highly prevalent in combat sports. Boxing gloves are often equipped either with lace-ups or velcro attachments. The velcro on the boxing gloves works as a tight wrap, adding extra wrist stability. Lace-up gloves give a more compact fit, and they must be laced with the aid of another person and are covered with tape before the match.

Boxing is a prominent combat sport that needs a lot of effort and teamwork. It has recently gained popularity as a type of exercise. People are taking up boxing for fitness, they frequently utilize a punching bag to minimize direct contact, which can result in concussions and other injuries.

Boxing as an exercise has numerous benefits such as improving heart health as high-intensity interval training in boxing has been associated with a decreased risk of heart disease, aids in weight loss, boosts body strength, improves balance, and others. The rise in awareness among individuals about the benefits of taking up boxing as a fitness regime or as a career is fueling the increase of boxers, which is directly increasing the demand for boxing gloves.

Boxing global championships and tournaments are becoming more common, and the sports business is pushing boxing as a game and sport. Furthermore, many people engage in boxing as a recreational activity to stay fit and healthy. A rise in the number of persons interested in boxing is anticipated to increase demand for boxing equipment.

Globally, the number of world championships and individuals competing from colleges and institutions has increased. The worldwide sports industry is now an all-encompassing enterprise, comprising everything from athletic equipment and apparel to television rights, sponsorship, and retailing. This is boosting global demand for boxing gloves, which is directly fueling the growth of the boxing gloves market.

Digital marketing is the advertising of products or services using new technology, particularly the Internet, and via numerous means such as cell phones, display adverts, and all other digital and social media platforms. Boxing gear and equipment manufacturing companies are working hard to promote the products on social media and are spending a lot of money on digital marketing to raise awareness about the benefits of using different types of boxing gloves designed for different regimes.

Social Gloves: Battle of the Platforms,' for instance, is a unique, unparalleled live premium entertainment mega event that will involve a Gatsby-style over-the-top boxing battle between the world's greatest social media celebrities from YouTube against the booming TikTok platform. This event is generating buzz among those who follow the artists on various media and motivating people to participate in the sport to support the creators. The growing population of boxers is raising the demand for boxing gloves and other equipment.

Key Benefits

  • This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the boxing gloves market analysis from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing boxing gloves market opportunities.

  • The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

  • Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

  • In-depth analysis of the boxing gloves market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

  • Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

  • Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

  • The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global boxing gloves market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

Report Attribute

Details

No. of Pages

300

Forecast Period

2021 - 2031

Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2021

$902.8 million

Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031

$1400 million

Compound Annual Growth Rate

4.5%

Regions Covered

Global

Key Topics Covered:

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW
3.1.Market definition and scope
3.2.Key findings
3.2.1.Top investment pockets
3.3.Porter's five forces analysis
3.4.Top player positioning
3.5.Market dynamics
3.5.1.Drivers
3.5.2.Restraints
3.5.3.Opportunities
3.6.COVID-19 Impact Analysis on the market
3.7.Pricing Analysis
3.8.Value Chain Analysis
3.9.Market Share Analysis

CHAPTER 4: BOXING GLOVES MARKET, BY SIZE
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 Market size and forecast
4.2 4 to 10 oz
4.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
4.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region
4.2.3 Market analysis by country
4.2.4 4 to 10 oz Boxing Gloves Market by User
4.2.4.1 Men Market size and forecast, by region
4.2.4.2 Women Market size and forecast, by region
4.2.4.3 Kids Market size and forecast, by region
4.3 12 to 18 oz
4.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
4.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region
4.3.3 Market analysis by country
4.3.4 12 to 18 oz Boxing Gloves Market by User
4.3.4.1 Men Market size and forecast, by region
4.3.4.2 Women Market size and forecast, by region
4.4 Above 18 oz
4.4.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
4.4.2 Market size and forecast, by region
4.4.3 Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 5: BOXING GLOVES MARKET, BY TYPE
5.1 Overview
5.1.1 Market size and forecast
5.2 Bag Gloves
5.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
5.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region
5.2.3 Market analysis by country
5.3 Training Gloves
5.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
5.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region
5.3.3 Market analysis by country
5.4 Others
5.4.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
5.4.2 Market size and forecast, by region
5.4.3 Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 6: BOXING GLOVES MARKET, BY BUYER
6.1 Overview
6.1.1 Market size and forecast
6.2 Institutional
6.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
6.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region
6.2.3 Market analysis by country
6.3 Individual
6.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
6.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region
6.3.3 Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 7: BOXING GLOVES MARKET, BY MATERIAL
7.1 Overview
7.1.1 Market size and forecast
7.2 Leather
7.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
7.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region
7.2.3 Market analysis by country
7.3 PU Leather
7.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
7.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region
7.3.3 Market analysis by country
7.4 Superskin
7.4.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
7.4.2 Market size and forecast, by region
7.4.3 Market analysis by country
7.5 Others
7.5.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
7.5.2 Market size and forecast, by region
7.5.3 Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 8: BOXING GLOVES MARKET, BY REGION

CHAPTER 9: COMPANY LANDSCAPE
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Top winning strategies
9.3. Product Mapping of Top 10 Player
9.4. Competitive Dashboard
9.5. Competitive Heatmap
9.6. Key developments

CHAPTER 10: COMPANY PROFILES
10.1 Bytomic Martial Arts
10.1.1 Company overview
10.1.2 Company snapshot
10.1.3 Operating business segments
10.1.4 Product portfolio
10.1.5 Business performance
10.1.6 Key strategic moves and developments
10.2 century martial arts
10.2.1 Company overview
10.2.2 Company snapshot
10.2.3 Operating business segments
10.2.4 Product portfolio
10.2.5 Business performance
10.2.6 Key strategic moves and developments
10.3 Combat Sports Inc.
10.3.1 Company overview
10.3.2 Company snapshot
10.3.3 Operating business segments
10.3.4 Product portfolio
10.3.5 Business performance
10.3.6 Key strategic moves and developments
10.4 Everlast Worldwide Inc.
10.4.1 Company overview
10.4.2 Company snapshot
10.4.3 Operating business segments
10.4.4 Product portfolio
10.4.5 Business performance
10.4.6 Key strategic moves and developments
10.5 Fairtex Equipment Co. Ltd
10.5.1 Company overview
10.5.2 Company snapshot
10.5.3 Operating business segments
10.5.4 Product portfolio
10.5.5 Business performance
10.5.6 Key strategic moves and developments
10.6 Hayabusa Fightwear, Inc.
10.6.1 Company overview
10.6.2 Company snapshot
10.6.3 Operating business segments
10.6.4 Product portfolio
10.6.5 Business performance
10.6.6 Key strategic moves and developments
10.7 Prolast Corporation
10.7.1 Company overview
10.7.2 Company snapshot
10.7.3 Operating business segments
10.7.4 Product portfolio
10.7.5 Business performance
10.7.6 Key strategic moves and developments
10.8 Revgear
10.8.1 Company overview
10.8.2 Company snapshot
10.8.3 Operating business segments
10.8.4 Product portfolio
10.8.5 Business performance
10.8.6 Key strategic moves and developments
10.9 RDX Sports
10.9.1 Company overview
10.9.2 Company snapshot
10.9.3 Operating business segments
10.9.4 Product portfolio
10.9.5 Business performance
10.9.6 Key strategic moves and developments
10.10 Sanabul
10.10.1 Company overview
10.10.2 Company snapshot
10.10.3 Operating business segments
10.10.4 Product portfolio
10.10.5 Business performance
10.10.6 Key strategic moves and developments
10.11 Title Boxing, LLC.
10.11.1 Company overview
10.11.2 Company snapshot
10.11.3 Operating business segments
10.11.4 Product portfolio
10.11.5 Business performance
10.11.6 Key strategic moves and developments
10.12 Twins Special
10.12.1 Company overview
10.12.2 Company snapshot
10.12.3 Operating business segments
10.12.4 Product portfolio
10.12.5 Business performance
10.12.6 Key strategic moves and developments
10.13 Yokkao
10.13.1 Company overview
10.13.2 Company snapshot
10.13.3 Operating business segments
10.13.4 Product portfolio
10.13.5 Business performance
10.13.6 Key strategic moves and developments
10.14 Rival Boxing
10.14.1 Company overview
10.14.2 Company snapshot
10.14.3 Operating business segments
10.14.4 Product portfolio
10.14.5 Business performance
10.14.6 Key strategic moves and developments
10.15 reebok international ltd.
10.15.1 Company overview
10.15.2 Company snapshot
10.15.3 Operating business segments
10.15.4 Product portfolio
10.15.5 Business performance
10.15.6 Key strategic moves and developments
10.16 Adidas AG
10.16.1 Company overview
10.16.2 Company snapshot
10.16.3 Operating business segments
10.16.4 Product portfolio
10.16.5 Business performance
10.16.6 Key strategic moves and developments
10.17 Sports Direct International Plc
10.17.1 Company overview
10.17.2 Company snapshot
10.17.3 Operating business segments
10.17.4 Product portfolio
10.17.5 Business performance
10.17.6 Key strategic moves and developments

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/notbaz-gloves?w=12

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


