U.S. markets open in 50 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,807.25
    +1.00 (+0.03%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,325.00
    +43.00 (+0.14%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,692.00
    -18.00 (-0.15%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,769.10
    +1.00 (+0.06%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.24
    +1.30 (+1.57%)
     

  • Gold

    1,682.90
    +7.20 (+0.43%)
     

  • Silver

    19.72
    +0.24 (+1.21%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9873
    +0.0029 (+0.30%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5520
    +0.0420 (+1.20%)
     

  • Vix

    27.57
    +0.41 (+1.51%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1317
    +0.0044 (+0.39%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    140.8450
    -3.1910 (-2.22%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,194.05
    -38.60 (-0.20%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    438.23
    +0.35 (+0.08%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,219.76
    -17.88 (-0.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,153.83
    -159.30 (-0.58%)
     

The Worldwide Cyber Security Industry is Projected to Reach $266 Billion by 2027

0
Research and Markets
·9 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Cyber Security Market

Global Cyber Security Market
Global Cyber Security Market

Dublin, Sept. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cyber Security Market by Component (Software, Hardware, and Services), Software (IAM, Encryption and Tokenization, and Other Software), Security Type, Deployment Mode, Organization Size, Vertical and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global cyber security market size is expected to grow from an estimated value of USD 173.5 billion in 2022 to USD 266.2 billion by 2027, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.9% from 2022 to 2027.

The increased number of data breaches across the globe, the ability of malicious actors to operate from anywhere in the world, the linkages between cyberspace and physical systems, and the difficulty of reducing vulnerabilities and consequences in complex cyber networks are some factors which are driving the cyber security market growth. However, the lack of cyber security professionals and the lack of budget constraints among SMEs and start-ups in developing economies are expected to hinder the market growth.

By Organization size, SMEs to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecasted period

Small and medium-sized businesses (SMEs) from a variety of industries are going through a digital transformation and using cloud computing to streamline operations, increase mobility, get rid of on-premises technology, and save costs. To protect their online applications and Application Programming Interfaces (APIs) against unwanted access, vulnerabilities, and attacks, SMEs are using cybersecurity solutions and services. Cybercriminals use automated techniques to attack SMEs' networks in order to take advantage of their weak security infrastructures.

Therefore, in order to save money, time, and resources, SMEs are seeking cyber security solutions. Additionally, governments are acting to safeguard SMEs in their own nations. But significant problems including operational activity budget restrictions, a lack of capital funding, and a shortage of qualified workers are anticipated to impede market expansion for SMEs in developing nations.

SMEs are vulnerable to new security problems as they implement digitalization at an increasing rate. As a result, the IT departments of SMEs make investments in implementing cyber security solutions. Thus, the SMEs are to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecasted period.

By Vertical, the aerospace and defence vertical account for a larger market size during the forecasted period

The civil and military aerospace and defence procurements are included in the aerospace and defence verticals. The rate of growth of security risks in the aerospace and defence sectors is alarming. This vertical is intended to harvest extremely sensitive and confidential data from important sectors, such as the government, prime contractors, and suppliers. Big data and increased digitization in nearly every element of the armed forces raise the likelihood of cybercriminal attacks.

The use of IT and telecommunications tools like RADARs and encryption-based wireless technologies for secure communication are the main drivers, and they will assist in expanding the markets. Additionally, the sector is undergoing a significant digital change, which has increased the need for cyber security services and solutions. Thus the aerospace and defence vertical accounts for a larger market share during the forecasted period.

By Organization size, large enterprises to grow at the highest market size during the forecasted period

Large enterprises and SMEs may protect themselves with the help of cyber security solutions from cyberattacks that aim to breach and undermine their IT infrastructure. For the purpose of protecting their critical assets, large organizations throughout the world continue to implement cyber security solutions at a rapid rate.

In order to include security solutions and services for defending vital assets from cyberattacks, large organisations are redesigning their security policies and architecture. To protect networks, endpoints, data centres, devices, users, and applications against unauthorised use and harmful ransomware attacks, they heavily rely on cyber security.

Large businesses are increasingly using access management tools to enable privileged access to servers and online applications, which promotes market expansion. Large enterprises are more likely to employ cyber security solutions as a result of huge budgets implementing top-notch security solutions and the strong demand for real-time auditing and monitoring of the growing IoT traffic. Thus large enterprises are to have the highest market growth during the forecasted period.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Opportunities in Market
4.2 Market, by Component, 2022
4.3 Market, by Software, 2022-2027
4.4 Market, by Security Type, 2022-2027
4.5 Cybersecurity Market, by Vertical, 2022-2027
4.6 Market, by Region, 2022-2027
4.7 Market Investment Scenario

5 Market Overview and Industry Trends
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Increased Target-Based Cyber-Attacks to Draw Operational Disruptions
5.2.1.2 Cybersecurity Mesh Architecture (Csma) to Simplify Security Infrastructure
5.2.1.3 Growing Demand for Cyber-Savvy Boards
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 Lack of Cybersecurity Professionals
5.2.2.2 Lack of Budget Among Smes and Start-Ups in Developing Economies
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 IoT Security to Play a Vital Role in Cybersecurity Market
5.2.3.2 Adoption of Cloud-Based Cybersecurity Solutions Among Smes
5.2.3.3 Growth of Endpoint Security Segment due to Increased Byod Trend
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Challenges in Deploying and Implementing Cybersecurity Design Solutions
5.2.4.2 Diverse Nature of Sophisticated Threats
5.2.4.3 Difficulties in Addressing Complexity of Advanced Threats
5.3 Ecosystem
5.4 Technology Analysis
5.4.1 Ai/Ml and Cybersecurity
5.4.2 Deep Learning and Cybersecurity
5.4.3 User and Entity Behavior Analytics and Cybersecurity
5.4.4 Tokenization and Cybersecurity
5.4.5 Internet of Things and Cybersecurity
5.5 Regulatory Implications
5.5.1 General Data Protection Regulation
5.5.2 Federal Information Security Management Act
5.5.3 Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard
5.5.4 Sarbanes-Oxley Act
5.5.5 Soc2
5.5.6 Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (Hipaa)
5.5.7 Gramm-Leach-Bliley Act
5.5.8 Regulatory Bodies, Government Agencies, and Other Organizations
5.6 Patent Analysis
5.7 Value Chain
5.8 Porter's Five Forces Model Analysis
5.9 Use Cases
5.9.1 Use Case 1: F5 Helped Asian Paints Enhance Its Customer Experience and Drive Scalability
5.9.2 Use Case 2: Trend Micro Helped Bandhan Bank Eliminate Security Gaps
5.9.3 Use Case 3: Algosec Helped Ncr Corporation Achieve Zero Trust Security
5.9.4 Use Case 4: Imperva Helped Tower Get Real-Time Website Visibility
5.10 Pricing Analysis
5.11 Trends and Disruptions Impacting Customers
5.12 Key Stakeholders and Buying Criteria
5.13 Key Conferences and Events in 2022-2023

6 Cybersecurity Market, by Component
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Hardware
6.2.1 Hardware: Market Drivers
6.3 Software
6.3.1 Software: Market Drivers
6.4 Services
6.4.1 Services: Market Drivers

7 Cybersecurity Market, by Software
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Iam
7.2.1 Iam: Market Drivers
7.3 Antivirus/Antimalware
7.3.1 Antivirus/Antimalware: Market Drivers
7.4 Log Management and Siem
7.4.1 Log Management and Siem: Market Drivers
7.5 Firewall
7.5.1 Firewall: Cybersecurity Market Drivers
7.6 Encryption and Tokenization
7.6.1 Encryption and Tokenization: Market Drivers
7.7 Compliance and Policy Management
7.7.1 Compliance and Policy Management: Market Drivers
7.8 Patch Management
7.8.1 Patch Management: Market Drivers
7.9 Other Software

8 Cybersecurity Market, by Service
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Professional Services
8.2.1 Professional Services: Market Drivers
8.2.2 Design, Consulting, and Implementation
8.2.3 Risk and Threat Management
8.2.4 Training and Education
8.2.5 Support and Maintenance
8.3 Managed Services
8.3.1 Managed Services: Market Drivers

9 Cybersecurity Market, by Security Type
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Network Security
9.2.1 Network Security: Market Drivers
9.3 Cloud Security
9.3.1 Cloud Security: Market Drivers
9.4 Application Security
9.4.1 Application Security: Cyber Security Market Drivers
9.5 Endpoint and IoT Security
9.5.1 Endpoint and IoT Security: Market Drivers

10 Cybersecurity Market, by Deployment Mode
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Cloud
10.2.1 Cloud: Market Drivers
10.3 On-Premises
10.3.1 On-Premises: Market Drivers

11 Cybersecurity Market, by Organization Size
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises
11.2.1 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises: Market Drivers
11.3 Large Enterprises
11.3.1 Large Enterprises: Market Drivers

12 Cybersecurity Market, by Vertical
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Aerospace and Defense
12.2.1 Aerospace and Defense: Cyber Security Market Drivers
12.3 Bfsi
12.3.1 Bfsi: Market Drivers
12.4 It and Ites
12.4.1 It and Ites: Market Drivers
12.5 Healthcare
12.5.1 Healthcare: Cybersecurity Market Drivers
12.6 Retail and Ecommerce
12.6.1 Retail and Ecommerce: Market Drivers
12.7 Manufacturing
12.7.1 Manufacturing: Market Drivers
12.8 Energy and Utilities
12.8.1 Energy and Utilities: Cyber Security Market Drivers
12.9 Telecommunication
12.9.1 Telecommunication: Market Drivers
12.10 Transportation and Logistics
12.10.1 Transportation and Logistics: Cybersecurity Market Drivers
12.11 Media and Entertainment
12.11.1 Media and Entertainment: Market Drivers
12.12 Other Verticals

13 Cybersecurity Market, by Region

14 Competitive Landscape

15 Company Profiles
15.1 Key Players
15.1.1 Ibm
15.1.2 Cisco
15.1.3 Microsoft
15.1.4 Palo Alto Networks
15.1.5 Fortinet
15.1.6 Check Point
15.1.7 Trellix
15.1.8 Trend Micro
15.1.9 Nortonlifelock
15.1.10 Rapid7
15.1.11 Micro Focus
15.1.12 Amazon Web Services
15.1.13 Oracle
15.1.14 Accenture
15.1.15 Cyberark
15.1.16 Sentinelone
15.1.17 Qualys
15.1.18 F-Secure
15.1.19 F5
15.2 Other Key Players
15.2.1 Rsa Security
15.2.2 Sophos
15.2.3 Forcepoint
15.2.4 Imperva
15.2.5 Proofpoint
15.2.6 Juniper Networks
15.2.7 Splunk
15.2.8 Sonicwall
15.2.9 Zscaler
15.3 Smes/Startup Players
15.3.1 Algosec
15.3.2 Cynet
15.3.3 Nozomi Networks
15.3.4 Datavisor
15.3.5 Revbits
15.3.6 Wijungle
15.3.7 Bluvector
15.3.8 Aristi Labs
15.3.9 Securden

16 Adjacent Markets

17 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yuxvvi

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Carl Icahn to investors: ‘The worst is yet to come’

    Wall Street icon Carl Icahn has a warning for his fellow investors: “The worst is yet to come.” Speaking on Wednesday at MarketWatch’s Best New Ideas in Money festival via a remote feed, the 86-year-old Icahn delivered that grim assessment of the economy, but also spoke of areas of opportunity for investors.

  • S&P 500 sees its third leg down of more than 10%. Here’s what history shows about past bear markets hitting new lows from there, according to Bespoke.

    Stocks fell sharply after the Federal Reserve announced Wednesday that it was raising its benchmark rate by three quarters of a percentage point as it battles inflation, with the S&P 500 continuing a slide described by Bespoke Investment Group as its third leg down.

  • Powell Has Pretty Much Sealed the Fate of the Short-Term Stock Market

    Here's what I see ahead -- and key areas of the S&P 500 -- as Powell and Co. punch back at inflation.

  • The Fed raised rates — retirees and near-retirees should do this

    Retirees have to watch their spending, especially after the Federal Reserve’s latest rate hike announced on Wednesday. For the third time in a row, the Federal Reserve said on Wednesday it would raise the benchmark federal-funds rate – this time, by a 0.75 percentage point so that it hovers between 3% to 3.25%. The news may seem unsettling for retirees, in particular, many of whom are living on fixed incomes.

  • ‘Moore’s Law’s dead,’ Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang says in justifying gaming-card price hike

    Nvidia Corp. Chief Executive Jensen Huang on Wednesday said he thinks it's going to be "a pretty terrific Q4 for Ada," the company's next-generation chip architecture it unveiled this week, even as critics balk of a price hike during a softening in consumer demand.

  • Why Nio and XPeng Shares Dropped but ChargePoint Rose Today

    Nio and XPeng both recently had new launches, but macroeconomic conditions look to be hitting the stocks.

  • How To Lock In $75,000 Worth of 9.62% Treasury I Bonds

    You have just a few weeks to pounce on Treasury I bonds' sky-high interest rate. Also called Series I savings bonds, their interest rate is 9.62%.

  • The Street Is Sleeping on Nvidia Stock, Says Top Analyst

    Nvidia (NVDA) stock has been through the wringer this year and even the latest announcements made by the chip giant at its fall GTC gathering didn't really help to move the needle on the shares. NVIDIA announced the launch of the next-generation GeForce RTX 40 Series GPUs powered by the Ada Lovelace architecture. In his keynote, CEO Jensen Huang called the new GPU a “quantum leap” which will give creators the ability to build fully simulated worlds. The H100 -- touted as the most powerful AI-foc

  • 2 Stock-Split Growth Stocks Down 32% and 81% That Billionaires Are Buying

    Despite macroeconomic headwinds that dragged the broader markets down into bear market territory in 2022 (and many individual stocks down even further), some investors still found reasons to be optimistic. While stock splits have no actual impact on the intrinsic value of a business, they can give share prices a boost by making a stock affordable to a wider range of potential investors. Select hedge fund managers got in on this act in the second quarter.

  • Why Alibaba, Amazon, and Meta Platforms Stocks Tumbled on Wednesday

    Unfortunately, the latest rate hike came with a bit of collateral damage. With that as a backdrop, shares of Alibaba (NYSE: BABA) slipped as much as 5%, Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) stock was down as much as 3.1%, and Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) slipped as much as 2.8%. There was very little in the way of company-specific news behind the sell-off, but fears regarding the Fed's continued rate hikes and lower growth forecasts succeeded in dragging these technology stocks even lower.

  • 2 Reasons to Buy Axsome Therapeutics, and 1 Reason to Sell

    The bear market hasn't dragged down Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AXSM). The biotech company specializes in treating central nervous system conditions. And it's been on a roll with good news -- and share performance -- in recent weeks.

  • Stock Market Sell-Off: 2 Cathie Wood Stocks That Could Double in 5 Years

    The stock market witnessed a brutal sell-off last week as investors went into panic mode following a surprise spike in inflation for the month of August. The month-over-month increase came in at 0.1%. Economists were expecting prices to decline 0.1% over July and were looking for a year-over-year increase of 8.1%.

  • Why Palantir Stock Was a Winner on Wednesday

    A fresh new deal with an existing partner and a good showing in a new analyst report combine for a share price lift.

  • A $200,000 Annuity Will Score You This Much Monthly

    An annuity can be an appealing option to build your retirement nest egg. Adding guaranteed retirement income to your retirement can give you financial stability. But the exact amount that you'll get from an annuity each month will vary. Let's … Continue reading → The post How Much Does a $200,000 Annuity Pay Per Month? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • The Fed ‘went big’ on its rate hike. Here’s who’s likely getting a financial boost from that — and ‘at levels last seen in 2009’

    “For many years, interest rates have been so low that many people forgot what it feels like to earn interest.”

  • 1 Reason Tilray's Management Promises Could Go Up in Smoke

    If you're investing in the cannabis industry, you need to be aware of how overly bullish some companies and CEOs are about their prospects. Tilray Brands (NASDAQ: TLRY) falls into that crowd, pumping itself up to be a $4 billion business in just a few years. There are warning signs about Tilray's promises and forecasts that investors shouldn't ignore.

  • If Microsoft Stock Support Fails, Here's When to Buy

    At this week's low, Microsoft stock was down more than 31.5% from its all-time high. That's the worst decline in more than a decade.

  • Li Auto stock jumps after moving up launch of 6-seat SUV Li L8, priced just above $56,500

    Shares of Li Auto Inc. surged 6.2% in premarket trading Thursday, to bounce off the previous session's four-month closing low, after the China-based electric vehicle maker said it was moving up the launch of its Li L8 six-seat sport utility vehicle (SUV) to Sept. 30 due to strong demand. The company said it will unveil the Li L8 on Sept. 30, priced below RMB400,000 (about $56,532) with deliveries to start in early November. "We decided to move our launch date for Li L8 forward based on overwhelm

  • Japan Has Plenty of Firepower to Fight Yen’s Slide Against the Dollar

    Those are the foreign-currency reserves, as of end-August, held by Japan’s Ministry of Finance—a big war chest as it returns to intervening in the currency market. The ministry on Thursday [sold dollars and bought yen](https://www.wsj.com/articles/japan-intervenes-in-currency-market-to-support-yen-11663836942?mod=markets_lead_pos2), the first such intervention in 24 years, after the yen hit a low of 145.87 to the dollar, its weakest since 1998. The yen’s decline against the dollar is largely dow

  • Before You Buy the Adobe Stock Dip, Take a Hard Look at Microsoft

    Both companies are trying to make blockbuster acquisitions, but one looks better positioned to do so.