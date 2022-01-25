U.S. markets open in 3 hours 14 minutes

Worldwide Dairy Alternatives Industry to 2026 - Featuring Blue Diamond Growers, Eden Foods and Nutriops Among Others

Research and Markets
·8 min read

Dublin, Jan. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Dairy Alternatives Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global dairy alternatives market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 12% during 2021-2026. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

Dairy alternatives refer to various food and beverages that are used as a substitute for animal-derived milk and milk-based products. These products are derived from plant-based sources, such as nuts and seeds and are a rich source of essential nutrients, such as calcium, vitamins, minerals, iron, potassium and magnesium. They also have minimal levels of fat and calories and are usually consumed by individuals suffering from lactose intolerance. Rice, coconut, cashew, oat, almond and soymilk are the commonly available dairy alternatives. They aid in weight management, maintaining a healthy nervous system, red blood cell (RBC) levels and brain functioning.

Global Dairy Alternatives Market Growth Drivers:

The increasing prevalence of chronic medical ailments, such as diabetes, cardiovascular (CVD) and gastrointestinal diseases, along with the growing number of people with lactose intolerance, is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Rising awareness regarding the benefits of consuming dairy alternatives is projected to drive the dairy alternatives market further. In comparison to the traditionally used dairy products, these alternatives are easily digested and do not cause painful bloating and other gastric problems.

Additionally, the emerging trend of veganism across the globe and various technological advancements in the production processes of these products, are also contributing to the market growth. For instance, manufacturers are utilizing ultra-high temperature (UHT) processing and enzymatic liquefaction processes to enhance the yield and nutritional content of the products. Other factors, including the availability of various sweetened, flavored and unsweetened variants, aggressive promotional activities by the manufacturers and rapid urbanization across the globe, are expected to drive the global dairy alternatives market in the upcoming years.

Key Market Segmentation

The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global dairy alternatives market report, along with forecasts for growth at the global, regional and country level from 2021-2026. Our report has categorized the market based on source, formulation, nutrient, distribution channel, product type and region.

Breakup by Source:

  • Almond

  • Soy

  • Oats

  • Hemp

  • Coconut

  • Rice

  • Others

Breakup by Formulation:

  • Plain

  • Sweetened

  • Unsweetened

  • Flavoured

  • Sweetened

  • Unsweetened

Breakup by Nutrient:

  • Protein

  • Starch

  • Vitamin

  • Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

  • Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

  • Convenience Stores

  • Online Stores

  • Others

Breakup by Product Type:

  • Cheese

  • Creamers

  • Yogurt

  • Ice Creams

  • Milk

  • Others

Breakup by Region:

  • North America

  • United States

  • Canada

  • Asia Pacific

  • China

  • Japan

  • India

  • South Korea

  • Australia

  • Indonesia

  • Europe

  • Germany

  • France

  • United Kingdom

  • Italy

  • Spain

  • Russia

  • Latin America

  • Brazil

  • Mexico

  • Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being Blue Diamond Growers, Dohler GmbH, Earth's Own Food Company, Eden Foods, Freedom Foods Group, Nutriops S.L., Organic Valley, Panos Brands, Sanitarium Health and Wellbeing Company, SunOpta Inc., The Hain Celestial, The Whitewave Foods Company, Triballat Noyal, Valsoia SpA., etc.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

  • How has the global dairy alternatives market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

  • What are the key regional markets?

  • What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global dairy alternatives market?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the source?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the formulation?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the nutrient?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the distribution channel?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the product type?

  • What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

  • What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

  • What is the structure of the global dairy alternatives market and who are the key players?

  • What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Dairy Alternatives Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast

6 Market Breakup by Source
6.1 Almond
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Soy
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast
6.3 Oats
6.3.1 Market Trends
6.3.2 Market Forecast
6.4 Hemp
6.4.1 Market Trends
6.4.2 Market Forecast
6.5 Coconut
6.5.1 Market Trends
6.5.2 Market Forecast
6.6 Rice
6.6.1 Market Trends
6.6.2 Market Forecast
6.7 Others
6.7.1 Market Trends
6.7.2 Market Forecast

7 Market Breakup by Formulation
7.1 Plain
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Major Types
7.1.2.1 Sweetened
7.1.2.2 Unsweetened
7.1.3 Market Forecast
7.2 Flavored
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Major Types
7.2.2.1 Sweetened
7.2.2.2 Unsweetened
7.2.3 Market Forecast

8 Market Breakup by Nutrient
8.1 Protein
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Starch
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast
8.3 Vitamin
8.3.1 Market Trends
8.3.2 Market Forecast
8.4 Others
8.4.1 Market Trends
8.4.2 Market Forecast

9 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel
9.1 Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
9.1.1 Market Trends
9.1.2 Market Forecast
9.2 Convenience Stores
9.2.1 Market Trends
9.2.2 Market Forecast
9.3 Online Stores
9.3.1 Market Trends
9.3.2 Market Forecast
9.4 Others
9.4.1 Market Trends
9.4.2 Market Forecast

10 Market Breakup by Product Type
10.1 Cheese
10.1.1 Market Trends
10.1.2 Market Forecast
10.2 Creamers
10.2.1 Market Trends
10.2.2 Market Forecast
10.3 Yogurt
10.3.1 Market Trends
10.3.2 Market Forecast
10.4 Ice Creams
10.4.1 Market Trends
10.4.2 Market Forecast
10.5 Milk
10.5.1 Market Trends
10.5.2 Market Forecast
10.6 Others
10.6.1 Market Trends
10.6.2 Market Forecast

11 Market Breakup by Region

12 SWOT Analysis

13 Value Chain Analysis

14 Porters Five Forces Analysis

15 Price Indicators
15.1 Key Price Indicators
15.2 Price Structure
15.3 Price Trends

16 Competitive Landscape
16.1 Market Structure
16.2 Key Players
16.3 Profiles of Key Players
16.3.1 Blue Diamond Growers
16.3.1.1 Company Overview
16.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.2 Dohler GmbH
16.3.2.1 Company Overview
16.3.2.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.2.3 Financials
16.3.3 Earth's Own Food Company
16.3.3.1 Company Overview
16.3.3.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.4 Eden Foods
16.3.4.1 Company Overview
16.3.4.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.5 Freedom Foods Group
16.3.5.1 Company Overview
16.3.5.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.6 Nutriops S.L.
16.3.6.1 Company Overview
16.3.6.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.7 Organic Valley
16.3.7.1 Company Overview
16.3.7.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.8 Panos Brands
16.3.8.1 Company Overview
16.3.8.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.9 Sanitarium Health and Wellbeing Company
16.3.9.1 Company Overview
16.3.9.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.10 SunOpta Inc.
16.3.10.1 Company Overview
16.3.10.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.10.3 Financials
16.3.10.4 SWOT Analysis
16.3.11 The Hain Celestial
16.3.11.1 Company Overview
16.3.11.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.11.3 Financials
16.3.11.4 SWOT Analysis
16.3.12 The Whitewave Foods Company
16.3.12.1 Company Overview
16.3.12.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.13 Triballat Noyal
16.3.13.1 Company Overview
16.3.13.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.14 Valsoia SpA
16.3.14.1 Company Overview
16.3.14.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.14.3 Financials

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wux2hk

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


