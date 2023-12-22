Worthington Steel Inc Reports Mixed Fiscal Q2 2024 Results Amidst Market Challenges

Net Sales : Reported $808.0 million in net sales, a decrease from $868.4 million in the same quarter last year.

Net Loss : Posted a net loss attributable to controlling interest of $6.0 million, or $0.12 per diluted share.

Gross Margin : Gross margin improved by $25.7 million over the prior year quarter to $60.2 million.

Operating Loss : Operating loss improved to $8.8 million, compared to a loss of $19.9 million in the prior year quarter.

Strategic Acquisitions : Acquired Voestalpine Automotive Components Nagold GmbH & Co. KG to establish a European footprint.

Financial Position : Entered into a $550 million senior secured revolving credit facility to enhance liquidity.

Market Position: Maintains a strong market position with increased direct volume despite automotive headwinds.

On December 21, 2023, Worthington Steel Inc (NYSE:WS) released its 8-K filing, detailing the financial outcomes for the second quarter of fiscal year 2024, which ended on November 30, 2023. The company, a leading North American value-added steel processor, reported a decrease in net sales to $808.0 million, down from $868.4 million in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year. Despite this, Worthington Steel saw an improvement in its gross margin, which rose to $60.2 million, a $25.7 million increase from the prior year's quarter.

Financial Performance and Challenges

Worthington Steel faced a net loss attributable to controlling interest of $6.0 million, or $0.12 per diluted share, which is an improvement from the $15.8 million loss, or $0.32 per diluted share, recorded in the second quarter of fiscal 2023. The company's performance is significant as it indicates resilience in a challenging market, particularly in the automotive sector, which was impacted by the UAW strike. The improved gross margin reflects the company's ability to benefit from favorable changes in inventory holding losses and an increase in direct volume sold.

Operating loss for the quarter improved by $11.1 million to $8.8 million, primarily due to the improved gross margin. This was partially offset by incremental separation costs and lower restructuring gains compared with the prior year quarter. Selling, general, and administrative expenses increased slightly due to inflationary pressures on wages and benefits.

Strategic Developments and Outlook

Worthington Steel's strategic acquisition of Voestalpine Automotive Components Nagold GmbH & Co. KG for approximately $21.0 million net of cash acquired, and the establishment of a $550 million credit facility, underscore the company's commitment to growth and financial stability. These moves are poised to support the company's expansion into the European market and capitalize on emerging opportunities in the EV and industrial motor sectors.

President and CEO Geoff Gilmore expressed optimism about the company's trajectory, stating, "Our company is performing well... We have the right team, the right strategy, and we are laser focused on doing the right thing for our employees, customers and shareholders."

Its an exciting time to be at Worthington Steel. As we begin our journey as a standalone company, our team is experienced, energized and focused on our customers and shareholders," said Geoff Gilmore, president and chief executive officer of Worthington Steel.

The company's outlook remains positive as it continues to focus on safety, business improvements, and strategic initiatives to drive growth and enhance shareholder value.

Comprehensive Financial Review

Worthington Steel's balance sheet reflects a strong financial position with $214.4 million in cash and cash equivalents, an increase from $32.7 million at the end of the previous fiscal year. Total assets stood at $1,897.4 million, while total liabilities were $725.9 million, resulting in total equity of $1,171.5 million.

The company's cash flow statement and detailed income statement further illustrate its financial activities and performance over the quarter. With a focus on value-added steel processing and a commitment to sustainability, Worthington Steel is well-positioned to navigate the complexities of the steel industry and continue its growth trajectory.

For more detailed financial information and to join the conference call discussing these results, investors and interested parties can visit the investor section of Worthington Steel's website at www.WorthingtonSteel.com.

About Worthington Steel: Worthington Steel (NYSE:WS) is a metals processor that partners with customers to deliver highly technical and customized solutions. With a focus on carbon flat-roll steel processing, electrical steel laminations, and tailor welded solutions, the company is driving steel towards a more sustainable future. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, Worthington Steel operates 32 facilities across seven states and six countries, employing over 4,600 people.

