Is it Worthy to Invest in Entegris (ENTG)?

Carillon Tower Advisers, an investment management firm, released its "Carillon Eagle Mid Cap Growth Fund" second quarter 2023 investor letter, a copy of which can be downloaded here. For the second quarter of 2023, Carillon Eagle Mid Cap Growth Fund reported total net assets of $6.46 billion, and investments in shares of 87 distinct companies. Take a moment to explore the Carillon Eagle Mid Cap Growth Fund's top 5 holdings for insights into their key investment choices in 2023.

In its Q2 2023 investor letter, Carillon Eagle Mid Cap Growth Fund mentioned Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) and explained its insights for the company. 1966, Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) is a Billerica, Massachusetts-based advanced materials and process solutions supplier with a $15.3 billion market capitalization. Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) delivered a 56.26% return since the beginning of the year, while its 12-month returns are up by 11.31%. The stock closed at $102.49 per share on September 01, 2023.

Here is what Carillon Eagle Mid Cap Growth Fund has to say about Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) in its Q2 2023 investor letter:

"Entegris provides highly specialized chemicals to semiconductor production facilities. The company posted results that were better than feared, given the industry slowdown in semiconductor production. Management also sold some noncore assets and paid down debt. The combination of a perceived “bottoming in the industry” with a better balance sheet led to healthy appreciation in the stock." Rawpixel.com/Shutterstock.com

Our calculations show that Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) fell short and didn’t make it on our list of the 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) was in 34 hedge fund portfolios at the end of the second quarter of 2023, compared to 28 funds in the previous quarter. Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) delivered a -5.44% return in the past 3 months.

We also discussed Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) in another article. You can find other investor letters from hedge funds and prominent investors on our hedge fund investor letters Q2 2023 page.

