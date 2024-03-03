We Wouldn't Be Too Quick To Buy Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next three days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date, which is the cut-off date for shareholders to be present on the company's books to be eligible for a dividend payment. The ex-dividend date is an important date to be aware of as any purchase of the stock made on or after this date might mean a late settlement that doesn't show on the record date. Meaning, you will need to purchase Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings' shares before the 7th of March to receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 25th of March.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.16 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of US$0.64 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings has a trailing yield of 1.2% on the current stock price of US$55.20. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings paid out a comfortable 42% of its profit last year. Yet cash flows are even more important than profits for assessing a dividend, so we need to see if the company generated enough cash to pay its distribution. It paid out 102% of its free cash flow in the form of dividends last year, which is outside the comfort zone for most businesses. Cash flows are usually much more volatile than earnings, so this could be a temporary effect - but we'd generally want to look more closely here.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings paid out less in dividends than it reported in profits, but unfortunately it didn't generate enough cash to cover the dividend. Cash is king, as they say, and were Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings to repeatedly pay dividends that aren't well covered by cashflow, we would consider this a warning sign.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with falling earnings are riskier for dividend shareholders. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. Readers will understand then, why we're concerned to see Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings's earnings per share have dropped 11% a year over the past five years. Such a sharp decline casts doubt on the future sustainability of the dividend.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. In the last 10 years, Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings has lifted its dividend by approximately 10% a year on average.

To Sum It Up

Is Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings's earnings per share have fallen noticeably and, although it paid out less than half its profit as dividends last year, it paid out a disconcertingly high percentage of its cashflow, which is not a great combination. Bottom line: Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings has some unfortunate characteristics that we think could lead to sub-optimal outcomes for dividend investors.

So if you're still interested in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings despite it's poor dividend qualities, you should be well informed on some of the risks facing this stock. For example - Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

