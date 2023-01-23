WPF Holdings Completes Corporate Restructuring

WPF Holdings, Inc.

LOS ANGELES, CA, Jan. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – WPF Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK: WPFHD) formerly World Poker Fund Holdings, Inc., announces today that it has completed its corporate restructuring, which includes redomiciling the Company to Florida, renaming the Company to WPF Holdings, Inc., increasing its authorized common shares to 500 million shares and completing a 500:1 reverse split to its common stock.

This restructuring is part of the Company’s overall plan to become a SEC fully reporting company along with refocusing all company efforts to technology. “We feel that technology is constantly evolving, and our Company needs to be at the forefront of it,” says Maurice Mills, Chief Technology Consultant.

Mr. Mills has utilized his extensive experience in Technology Solutions across multiple business sectors to play an instrumental role in the restructuring of WPF Holdings.

About WPF Holdings, Inc.

WPF Holdings, Inc. is a dynamic e-commerce and digital consultancy company that helps businesses navigate the ever-evolving digital landscape. With a team of experts in various fields such as web design, digital marketing, and e-commerce strategy, we provide a holistic approach to help businesses increase their online presence and revenue. Our goal is to empower businesses to take full advantage of the opportunities that the digital world has to offer. Whether you're just starting out or looking to take your business to the next level, we're here to help. Let's work together to achieve your goals and drive success for your business.

Safe Harbor Statement

This news release contains forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, product and service demand and acceptance, changes in technology, economic conditions, the impact of competition pricing, government regulation, and other risks described in statements filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All such forward-looking statements whether written or oral, and whether made by or on behalf of the Company, are expressly qualified by the cautionary statements that may accompany the forward-looking statements. In addition, the Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof.

