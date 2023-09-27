WW upgraded, Macy's downgraded: Wall Street's top analyst calls

Reuters

The Federal Reserve has been so successful in preventing markets from running away with the prospect of peak interest rates, it may have overdone it and be minded to row back a bit. Such is the jolt to bonds and stocks since the Fed dangled one last rate hike over markets last week, the sharp tightening of financial conditions since may have done much of the work for it already. Goldman Sachs' index of U.S. financial conditions has jumped half a percent over the past week since the hawkish Fed readout and now clocks its tightest level of the year.