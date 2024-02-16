Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript February 15, 2024

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. isn’t one of the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds at the end of the third quarter (see the details here).

Operator: Good day and welcome to the Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants have been placed on a listen-only mode and the floor will be opened for your questions following the presentation. [Operator Instructions] I would now like to turn the call over to Matt Capuzzi, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Matt Capuzzi: Thank you, operator. Good morning and thank you for joining us. With me today are Geoff Ballotti, our CEO; and Michele Allen, our CFO. Before we get started, I want to remind you that our remarks today will contain forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to risk factors that may cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. These risk factors are discussed in detail in our most recent annual report on Form 10-K, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, and any subsequent reports filed with the SEC. We will also be referring to a number of non-GAP measures. Corresponding GAAP measures and a reconciliation of non-GAAP measures to GAAP metrics are provided in our earnings release and investor presentation, which will be available on our Investor Relations website at investor.wyndhamhotels.com.

A large hotel room with touches of luxury and hospitality in every corner.

We are providing certain measures discussing future impact on a non-GAAP basis only, because without unreasonable efforts, we are unable to provide the comparable GAAP metric. In addition, last evening we posted an investor presentation containing supplemental information on our Investor Relations website. We may continue to provide supplemental information on our website in the future. Accordingly, we encourage investors to monitor our website in addition to our press releases, filing submitted with the SEC, and any public conference calls or webcasts. We have also created a separate website at staywyndham.com to provide additional information relating to the ongoing situation with Choice Hotels. With that, I will turn the call over to Geoff.

Story continues

Geoff Ballotti: Thanks Matt and thanks everyone for joining us this morning. 2023 was an exceptional year for Wyndham, marked by outstanding operational achievements and a series of record-breaking performance metrics. But before delving into our results, we want to take a moment to discuss the ongoing matters with Choice. As we shared in our public response, Choice has nominated directors with the sole purpose of advancing its inadequate, hostile, and risk-laden offer, an offer which our Board has unanimously determined is not in the best interest of our shareholders. Our Board is well constituted combining decades of experience in areas critical to overseeing the execution of our strategy including hospitality and more specifically, global hotel franchising, M&A, governance, and risk oversight.

As we've consistently communicated, Choice's offer fails to address three principal concerns; FIRST, the inadequacy of the value of the offer compared with our future growth prospects; second, the significant amount of Choice stock included in the consideration mix, which would expose our shareholders to an over-levered pro forma company with slower long-term growth prospects; and third, the asymmetrical risks to Wyndham and our shareholders resulting from a prolonged and an uncertain regulatory review. On the regulatory topic, our concerns regarding the unique risks of this transaction have only increased as the process has unfolded, starting with the Federal Trade Commission's unsolicited outreach to us in subsequent investigation even before Choice launched its exchange offer.

See also Top 30 Developing Countries in the World in 2024 and 10 Exclusive Dating Sites and Apps for Professionals.

To continue reading the Q&A session, please click here.