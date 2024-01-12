On January 9, 2024, Ellen Whittemore, EVP and General Counsel of Wynn Resorts Ltd, executed a sale of 4,180 shares of the company. The transaction was filed with the SEC and can be found in the following SEC Filing.

Wynn Resorts Ltd, listed under the ticker NAS:WYNN, operates as a developer and operator of high-end hotels and casinos. The company is known for its luxury accommodations, entertainment offerings, and gaming experiences, with properties in key locations such as Las Vegas and Macau.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 14,563 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This latest sale continues the trend observed over the past year, where there have been no insider buys and 11 insider sells for Wynn Resorts Ltd.

On the date of the sale, shares of Wynn Resorts Ltd were trading at $95.26, giving the company a market capitalization of $10.605 billion. The price-earnings ratio stood at 1,173.75, significantly above both the industry median of 20.075 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's price relative to the GuruFocus Value (GF Value) indicates a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.59, with the GF Value at $162.73. This suggests that Wynn Resorts Ltd is categorized as a "Possible Value Trap, Think Twice" according to the GF Value metric.

The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

Wynn Resorts Ltd EVP and General Counsel Ellen Whittemore Sells 4,180 Shares

Wynn Resorts Ltd EVP and General Counsel Ellen Whittemore Sells 4,180 Shares

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

