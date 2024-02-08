Advertisement
U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    5,013.75
    -1.50 (-0.03%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    38,776.00
    +2.00 (+0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    17,849.00
    +7.25 (+0.04%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,952.50
    -5.00 (-0.26%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.13
    +0.27 (+0.37%)
     

  • Gold

    2,052.70
    +1.00 (+0.05%)
     

  • Silver

    22.31
    -0.06 (-0.25%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0784
    +0.0009 (+0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1100
    +0.0200 (+0.49%)
     

  • Vix

    12.83
    -0.23 (-1.76%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2638
    +0.0008 (+0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    148.3060
    +0.2640 (+0.18%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    44,661.30
    +1,606.78 (+3.73%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    885.54
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,628.75
    -52.26 (-0.68%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    36,403.23
    +283.31 (+0.78%)
     

Wynn (WYNN) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Zacks Equity Research
·3 min read

Wynn Resorts (WYNN) reported $1.84 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 83.1%. EPS of $1.91 for the same period compares to -$1.23 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.72 billion, representing a surprise of +7.01%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +70.54%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.12.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Wynn performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • REVPAR - Wynn Las Vegas: $561 versus $475.59 estimated by three analysts on average.

  • Table Drop - Las Vegas Operations: $657.56 million compared to the $610.46 million average estimate based on three analysts.

  • Room occupancy rate - Wynn Las Vegas: 88.9% compared to the 92.6% average estimate based on three analysts.

  • Average daily room rate - Wynn Las Vegas: $631 versus $513.65 estimated by three analysts on average.

  • Operating revenues- Las Vegas Operations: $696.80 million versus $608.55 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +19% change.

  • Operating revenues- Macau Operations: $910.56 million compared to the $777.52 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +378.6% year over year.

  • Operating revenues- Encore Boston Harbor: $160.46 million versus $222.16 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -26.5% change.

  • Operating revenues- Wynn Macau: $386.20 million compared to the $310.65 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +400.3% year over year.

  • Operating revenues- Wynn Palace: $524.36 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $544.48 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +363.8%.

  • Encore Boston Harbor- Operating revenues- Rooms: $24.30 million versus $23.14 million estimated by three analysts on average.

  • Encore Boston Harbor- Operating revenues- Casino: $160.46 million versus $167.40 million estimated by three analysts on average.

  • Las Vegas Operations- Operating revenues- Rooms: $242.99 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $205.58 million.

View all Key Company Metrics for Wynn here>>>

Shares of Wynn have returned +5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Wynn Resorts, Limited (WYNN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

Advertisement