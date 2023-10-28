On October 26, 2023, WYNNEFIELD PARTNERS SMALL CAP VALUE LP I (Trades, Portfolio), a renowned investment firm, increased its stake in Quest Resource Holding Corp (NASDAQ:QRHC). This article provides an in-depth analysis of the transaction, the profiles of the guru and the traded company, and the performance and valuation of the stock.

Details of the Transaction

The firm added 13,023 shares of QRHC to its portfolio at a trade price of $7.25 per share. This transaction increased the firm's total holdings in QRHC to 2,674,582 shares, representing 13.52% of the guru's holdings in the traded stock. However, the impact of this trade on the guru's portfolio is currently not applicable.

Profile of the Guru

WYNNEFIELD PARTNERS SMALL CAP VALUE LP I (Trades, Portfolio) is a well-known investment firm with a focus on small-cap value investments. The firm's investment philosophy is centered on identifying undervalued companies with strong growth potential. The firm's equity is currently not available, and it does not have any top holdings at the moment.

WYNNEFIELD PARTNERS SMALL CAP VALUE LP I Adds to Stake in Quest Resource Holding Corp

Overview of the Traded Stock

Quest Resource Holding Corp, based in the USA, is a national provider of waste and recycling services to customers from across multiple industry sectors. The company's services focus on waste streams and recyclables from various sectors, including big box, grocers, and other specialty retailers; automotive after-market operations; transportation, logistics, and fleet operators; manufacturing and industrial facilities; multi-family and commercial properties; and restaurant chains and food operations. The company operates in two segments: Product sales and other, Services. As of October 28, 2023, the company has a market capitalization of $143.816 million and a stock price of $7.27. The stock's PE percentage is currently not applicable, indicating that the company is at a loss. According to GuruFocus, the stock is fairly valued with a GF Value of $7.92.

Performance and Valuation of the Stock

The stock's price to GF Value ratio is 0.92, and it has gained 0.28% since the transaction. Since its IPO in 2009, the stock has declined by 9.13%. However, it has gained 23.85% year-to-date. The stock has a GF Score of 73/100, indicating a likely average performance.

Financial Health of the Stock

The stock has a Financial Strength rank of 5/10, a Profitability Rank of 4/10, and a Growth Rank of 6/10. It has a Piotroski F-Score of 4 and an Altman Z score of 1.75. The stock's cash to debt ratio is 0.05, and it has a ROE of -11.15 and a ROA of -4.41.

Growth and Momentum of the Stock

The stock has shown a gross margin growth of 7.30% and a 3-year revenue growth of 31.30%. However, its operating margin growth is currently not applicable. The stock's EBITDA growth over 3 years is 65.00%, but its earning growth over the same period is -326.40%. The stock's RSI 14 Day is 44.58, and its Momentum Index 6 - 1 Month is 39.85.

Largest Guru Holding the Stock

The largest guru holding QRHC is First Eagle Investment (Trades, Portfolio) Management, LLC. However, the share percentage held by the largest guru is currently not available.

In conclusion, WYNNEFIELD PARTNERS SMALL CAP VALUE LP I (Trades, Portfolio)'s recent addition to its stake in QRHC is a significant move that could potentially influence the stock's performance and the firm's portfolio. As always, investors are advised to conduct their own comprehensive analysis before making investment decisions.

