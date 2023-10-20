WYNNEFIELD PARTNERS SMALL CAP VALUE LP I Adds Shares in Quest Resource Holding Corp

On October 18, 2023, WYNNEFIELD PARTNERS SMALL CAP VALUE LP I (Trades, Portfolio), a renowned investment firm, made a significant addition to its portfolio by acquiring 2,631,565 shares in Quest Resource Holding Corp (NASDAQ:QRHC). This article provides an in-depth analysis of the transaction, the profiles of the guru and the traded company, and the potential implications of this trade on the stock market.

Details of the Trade

The firm's recent trade action involved the addition of shares in QRHC. The transaction saw a share change of 25,677, representing a trade change of 0.99. The shares were traded at a price of $7.22 each. Despite the sizeable acquisition, the trade impact on the firm's portfolio was 0, and the trade position in the guru's holdings in the traded stock stood at 13.30%.

WYNNEFIELD PARTNERS SMALL CAP VALUE LP I (Trades, Portfolio) is a well-established investment firm with a robust portfolio. The firm's investment philosophy is centered on identifying and investing in small-cap companies with significant growth potential. Despite the recent addition of QRHC shares, the firm's equity remains undisclosed as the number of stocks in its portfolio is not available.

Overview of Quest Resource Holding Corp

Quest Resource Holding Corp, based in the USA, is a national provider of waste and recycling services. The company caters to customers from various industry sectors, including big box retailers, automotive after-market operations, transportation, logistics, and fleet operators, among others. QRHC's services focus on the collection, processing, recycling, disposal, and tracking of waste streams and recyclables. The company's market cap stands at $142.826 million. The current stock price is $7.22, with a PE percentage of 0.00, indicating that the company is at a loss. According to GuruFocus, the stock is fairly valued with a GF Value of $7.90.

Performance and Rankings of QRHC Stock

The stock's gain percent since the transaction is 0, while the year-to-date price change ratio stands at 23%. Since its IPO in 2009, the stock has seen a price change ratio of -9.75%. The stock's GF Score is 73/100, indicating likely average performance. The financial strength of QRHC is ranked 5/10, while its profitability rank and growth rank stand at 4/10 and 6/10, respectively. The stock's GF Value Rank and momentum rank are both 6/10.

Financials and Industry of QRHC

QRHC operates in the waste management industry. The company's cash to debt ratio is 0.05, with a rank of 212. The return on equity (ROE) and return on assets (ROA) are -11.15 and -4.41, respectively, with ranks of 192 and 188. The company's gross margin growth is 7.30, while its operating margin growth is 0.00. Over the past three years, the company has seen a revenue growth of 31.30, EBITDA growth of 65.00, and earning growth of -326.40.

Momentum and Predictability of QRHC Stock

The stock's RSI 5 Day, RSI 9 Day, and RSI 14 Day are 23.56, 35.94, and 42.46, respectively. The momentum index 6 - 1 month and momentum index 12 - 1 month are 38.68 and 1.77, respectively. The stock's RSI 14 Day rank is 148, and its momentum index 6 - 1 month rank is 18. The stock's predictability rank is not available.

Largest Guru Holding QRHC Stock

The largest guru holding QRHC stock is First Eagle Investment (Trades, Portfolio) Management, LLC. However, the exact share percentage held by the guru is not disclosed.

In conclusion, the recent acquisition of QRHC shares by WYNNEFIELD PARTNERS SMALL CAP VALUE LP I (Trades, Portfolio) is a significant move that could potentially influence the stock's performance and the firm's portfolio. As of October 20, 2023, all data and rankings are accurate and based on the provided relative data.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

