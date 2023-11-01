On October 30, 2023, WYNNEFIELD PARTNERS SMALL CAP VALUE LP I (Trades, Portfolio), a renowned investment firm, added 8,584 shares of Quest Resource Holding Corp (NASDAQ:QRHC) to its portfolio. This transaction has increased the firm's total holdings in QRHC to 2,683,166 shares, representing 13.57% of the firm's holdings in the traded stock. This article provides an in-depth analysis of the transaction, the guru's profile, and the traded stock's performance.

WYNNEFIELD PARTNERS SMALL CAP VALUE LP I (Trades, Portfolio) is a well-established investment firm with a strong presence in the market. The firm's investment philosophy is centered on identifying and investing in small-cap companies that offer significant value. However, the firm's current equity and the number of stocks in its portfolio are not available.

WYNNEFIELD PARTNERS SMALL CAP VALUE LP I Acquires Shares in Quest Resource Holding Corp

Details of the Transaction

The transaction was executed at a trade price of $7.25 per share. Despite the addition of 8,584 shares, the transaction did not have a significant impact on the firm's portfolio. The firm's current position in QRHC stands at 0%, indicating that the traded stock does not constitute a significant portion of the firm's portfolio.

Profile of Quest Resource Holding Corp

Quest Resource Holding Corp (NASDAQ:QRHC) is a leading provider of waste and recycling services in the USA. The company offers customer-specific programs for the collection, processing, recycling, disposal, and tracking of waste streams and recyclables. QRHC primarily serves larger, multi-location businesses across various industry sectors, including big box retailers, automotive after-market operations, transportation, logistics, fleet operators, manufacturing and industrial facilities, multi-family and commercial properties, and restaurant chains. The company operates in two segments: Product sales and other, and Services. QRHC has a market cap of $143.42 million and its stock is currently priced at $7.25.

Performance Metrics of QRHC

QRHC has a GF Score of 73/100, indicating a likely average performance. The company's Financial Strength is ranked 5/10, while its Profitability Rank is 4/10. QRHC's Growth Rank is 6/10, and its GF Value Rank is 5/10. The company's Momentum Rank is 6/10, indicating a moderate momentum in its stock price. QRHC's Piotroski F-Score is 4, and its Altman Z score is 1.75, suggesting a low risk of bankruptcy.

Market Indicators of QRHC

QRHC's RSI 5 Day is 39.46, RSI 9 Day is 41.78, and RSI 14 Day is 44.66. The company's Momentum Index 6 - 1 Month is 37.67, and its Momentum Index 12 - 1 Month is -16.48. These indicators suggest a moderate momentum in QRHC's stock price.

Comparison with Largest Guru

The largest guru holding shares in QRHC is First Eagle Investment (Trades, Portfolio) Management, LLC. However, the exact number of shares held by this guru is not available. A comparison of WYNNEFIELD PARTNERS SMALL CAP VALUE LP I (Trades, Portfolio)'s position with that of the largest guru would provide a better understanding of the firm's strategy and position in QRHC.

Conclusion

In conclusion, WYNNEFIELD PARTNERS SMALL CAP VALUE LP I (Trades, Portfolio)'s recent acquisition of shares in QRHC is a strategic move that aligns with the firm's investment philosophy. Despite the transaction's minimal impact on the firm's portfolio, it signifies the firm's confidence in QRHC's potential. The performance metrics and market indicators of QRHC suggest a likely average performance, making it a valuable addition to the firm's portfolio.

