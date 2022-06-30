U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,783.25
    -6.25 (-0.16%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,716.00
    -65.00 (-0.21%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,514.50
    -15.00 (-0.13%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,701.30
    -6.70 (-0.39%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    106.35
    +0.59 (+0.56%)
     

  • Gold

    1,806.50
    -0.80 (-0.04%)
     

  • Silver

    20.20
    -0.15 (-0.72%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0474
    -0.0009 (-0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9720
    -0.1210 (-3.91%)
     

  • Vix

    28.71
    +0.55 (+1.95%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2156
    -0.0020 (-0.16%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.8400
    +0.1120 (+0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,327.12
    +345.12 (+1.73%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    434.91
    +3.44 (+0.80%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,169.28
    -143.04 (-1.96%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,316.42
    -76.62 (-0.29%)
     

X4 Pharmaceuticals Announces $55 Million Private Placement Financing and Debt Facility Amendment Extending Interest-Only Period by up to 12 Months

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
X4 Pharmaceuticals
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • XFOR
X4 Pharmaceuticals
X4 Pharmaceuticals

BOSTON, June 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: XFOR), a leader in the discovery and development of novel CXCR4-targeted small molecule therapeutics to benefit people with rare immune system disorders, today announced that it has agreed to sell an aggregate of 50,925,365 shares of common stock (or pre-funded warrants in lieu thereof) and warrants to purchase an aggregate of 50,925,365 shares of common stock, to certain institutional accredited investors in a private investment in public equity (PIPE) financing. X4 anticipates that gross proceeds from the PIPE will be approximately $55 million, before deducting fees to the placement agent and other estimated offering expenses payable by the Company. The closing of the financing is expected to occur on or about July 6, 2022, subject to customary closing conditions.

In addition, on June 30, 2022, contemporaneous with the execution of the PIPE, X4 entered into an amendment to its loan and security agreement with Hercules Capital Inc. to extend the interest-only period of its loan facility by up to twelve months (into 2024), subject to achieving certain financial and business milestones. This amendment results in a potential reduction of X4’s cash burn by $20 million over the interest-only period.

Pursuant to the terms of the securities purchase agreement, at the closing of the PIPE, X4 will issue an aggregate of 50,925,365 shares of common stock (or pre-funded warrants in lieu thereof) and warrants to purchase an aggregate of 50,925,365 shares of common stock. The purchase price per share and accompanying warrant is $1.095 (or $1.094 per pre-funded warrant and accompanying warrant). The warrants will have a per share exercise price of $1.095 and may be exercised at any time on or after the closing date and through the fifth anniversary of the closing date. The price per share and accompanying warrant was based in part upon the last reported sale price of the common stock on the Nasdaq Capital Market. If exercised for cash, the warrants would result in additional gross proceeds to X4 of up to approximately $55 million.

X4 expects to use these funds for continued clinical development and commercial readiness of its lead candidate, mavorixafor, and for business development activities, working capital, and general corporate purposes.

The PIPE financing included participation from new investors including co-lead investor New Enterprise Associates (NEA), Acorn Bioventures and Lumira Ventures, as well as existing investors including co-lead investor Bain Capital Life Sciences, OrbiMed, AXA Investment Managers and Hercules Capital, Inc (NYSE: HTGC). Stifel served as sole placement agent for the financing. B. Riley Securities and H.C. Wainwright & Co. acted as financial advisors to X4 in the financing.

The securities sold in this financing are being made in a transaction not involving a public offering and have not been registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States except pursuant to an effective registration statement or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements. X4 has agreed to file a registration statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission registering the resale of the shares of common stock and the shares of its common stock underlying the pre-funded warrants and accompanying warrants sold in this financing. In connection with the PIPE, the Company has agreed to convene a special meeting of its stockholders no later than 90 days following the closing to seek approval of an increase in the number of its authorized shares of common stock.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other jurisdiction.

About X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
X4 Pharmaceuticals is a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company leading the discovery and development of novel therapies for people with rare diseases of the immune system. The company’s lead candidate is mavorixafor, a first-in-class, small molecule antagonist of chemokine receptor CXCR4 that is being developed as a once-daily oral therapy. Due to mavorixafor’s ability to antagonize CXCR4 and improve the healthy maturation and trafficking of white blood cells, X4 believes that mavorixafor has the potential to provide therapeutic benefit across a wide variety of diseases, including primary immunodeficiencies (PIDs) and certain types of cancer. Mavorixafor has already demonstrated clinical potential in a Phase 2 trial in people with WHIM syndrome, a rare PID. Its efficacy and safety continue to be evaluated in a global Phase 3 clinical trial in WHIM (fully enrolled) and in two Phase 1b clinical trials – one, as monotherapy in people with chronic neutropenia, including Severe Congenital Neutropenia (SCN), and another in combination with ibrutinib in people with Waldenström’s macroglobulinemia (also fully enrolled). X4 is continuing to leverage its insights into CXCR4 biology at its corporate headquarters in Boston, Massachusetts and at its research facility in Vienna, Austria, to discover and develop additional product candidates.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. These statements may be identified by the words “may,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “project,” “potential,” “continue,” “target,” or other similar terms or expressions that concern X4's expectations, strategy, plans, or intentions. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the timing, use of proceeds and closing of the PIPE. Actual events or results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by any forward-looking statements contained herein, including, without limitation, as a result of market and other conditions; the risk that the conditions to the closing of the proposed PIPE are not satisfied; the risk that the Company fails to timely obtain stockholder approval to increase its authorized share capital, if at all; as well as other risks and uncertainties described in the section entitled “Risk Factors” in X4’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on May 12, 2022, and in other filings X4 makes with the SEC from time to time. X4 undertakes no obligation to update the information contained in this press release to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by law.

Contacts:

Daniel Ferry (investors)
Managing Director, LifeSci Advisors
daniel@lifesciadvisors.com
(617) 430-7576

Mónica Rouco Molina, Ph.D. (media)
Account Supervisor, LifeSci Communications
mroucomolina@lifescicomms.com


Recommended Stories

  • 10 Cathie Wood Stocks That Can Rebound in 2023

    In this article, we discuss 10 Cathie Wood stocks that can rebound in 2023. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, click 5 Cathie Wood Stocks That Can Rebound in 2023. Cathie Wood’s ARK Investment Management has admittedly been battered by the rising rates environment and the market-wide selloff in growth equities. […]

  • Micron stock slumps after posting weak revenue guidance

    Yahoo Finance Live's Seana Smith takes a look at Micron's stock following a slump in Q4 revenue guidance.

  • Why Amazon, Apple, and Nvidia Are Falling Today

    Shares of Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), and Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) were all falling this morning after the Commerce Department reported its latest inflation figures, which showed inflation remains persistently high. The report said that the core personal consumption expenditures index rose 4.7% in May, only slightly less than expected and still a four-decade high. Technology investors have been watching inflation figures very closely, and with today's report, Amazon plunged 3.5%, Apple fell 2.4%, and Nvidia dropped 2.2%.

  • Tech stocks are having their worst year ever. Here's what history says happens next: Morning Brief

    What to watch in markets on Thursday, June 30, 2022.

  • SPAC Led by Former Apple Executive Goes Bankrupt Less Than a Year After Going Public

    (Bloomberg) -- Enjoy Technology Inc., a retail startup founded by former Apple Inc. executive Ron Johnson, filed for bankruptcy on Thursday -- less than a year after going public through a merger with a blank-check company.Most Read from BloombergStock Doomsayers Vindicated in Historic First Half: Markets WrapThe Wheels Have Come Off Electric VehiclesDemocrats Weigh Paring Biden Tax Hike to Win Over ManchinUS Will Face High Gas Prices ‘as Long as It Takes,’ Biden SaysSupreme Court Crimps Biden’s

  • AMD Stock Approaches Key Support Amid Fall to New Lows

    Advanced Micro Devices is declining to new 52-week lows and is now down 54% from its all-time high just just seven months ago. For now, Micron's earnings report after the close remains a bit of a wildcard for semi-stock investors, as it sits on a critical support level. Regarding AMD stock specifically, the valuation has been pummeled, as the stock price has been more than halved while earnings estimates remain steady — at least so far.

  • Xerox’s CEO Has Died. What It Means for the Company.

    An ally of investor Carl Icahn, John Visentin suffered complications from an "ongoing illness," the enterprise-printing company said.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    The current market conditions – the NASDAQ is down 29% year-to-date, and the S&P 500 is down 21% – offer bargain hunters a target-rich environment. Plenty of sound stocks have seen their prices decline, pulled down by the general market headwinds and the overall stock trend, to levels that have left them too cheap to ignore. At this level, investors can find the benefits of cheap stocks, which offer both learning opportunities and strong upside potential. However, in evaluating stocks to buy, it

  • Micron Stock Falls After Chipmaker Delivers Dismal Outlook

    Memory-chip maker Micron Technology badly missed estimates with its guidance for the current quarter. MU stock fell on the news.

  • 10 Extreme Dividend Stocks With Upside Potential

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 10 extreme dividend stocks with upside potential. To skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to see the 5 Extreme Dividend Stocks with Upside Potential. Dividend investing has been an attractive prospect for individual investors and hedge funds alike for many years. […]

  • Dow Jones Futures: Why This Micron Warning May Be 'Good' News; Tesla Rivals On Tap

    The ailing market bounced off lows but still fell solidly. Micron gave grim guidance. Tesla EV rivals report June sales Friday.

  • Here's how America's millionaires are positioning themselves for a recession ⁠— if you're doing something different, you might want to think twice

    We don’t advocate for theft. But stealing these strategies is a victimless crime.

  • Why Dutch Bros Is Falling Today

    Shares of Dutch Bros (NYSE: BROS) were tasting like a day-old cup of coffee in morning trading, with the stock falling 7.2% at 11:25 a.m. ET Thursday, though there was no company-specific news to drive the movement. The drive-thru coffee shop's stock fell sharply after the company released its earnings report in May over concern about inflation's impact on its business. Over a quarter of the coffee slinger's shares outstanding are sold short as of the latest report in June, and meme-stock traders are known to favor such situations in hopes of triggering a short squeeze by piling into the stock.

  • Chinese Professor Loses $2.4 Billion After SenseTime Slumps

    (Bloomberg) -- A co-founder of SenseTime Group Inc. lost almost half of his fortune after shares of the artificial intelligence giant plummeted 47% on Thursday.Most Read from BloombergStock Doomsayers Vindicated in Historic First Half: Markets WrapThe Wheels Have Come Off Electric VehiclesUS Will Face High Gas Prices ‘as Long as It Takes,’ Biden SaysDemocrats Weigh Paring Biden Tax Hike to Win Over ManchinSupreme Court Crimps Biden’s Climate Agenda With Limits on EPATang Xiao’ou, a Massachusetts

  • Micron's weak outlook sparks concerns of chip down cycle

    (Reuters) -A significantly weaker than expected business outlook by memory-chip firm Micron Technology Inc on Thursday raised concern that following nearly two years of strong demand the industry was turning toward a down cycle. Micron forecast adjusted revenue for the current quarter at $7.2 billion, plus or minus $400 million, while Wall Street's outlook was an average of $9.05 billion, according to Refinitiv IBES data. “We believe that demand has weakened considerably and we've seen that even in the areas that have been significantly constrained," Nikolay Todorov, analyst at Longbow Research, said.

  • As Carnival, Royal Caribbean and Norwegian Sink, Here's When to Dive In

    These stocks are priced for an industry-wide calamity, but how realistic is that considering their customer base?

  • Micron Stock Is Sliding. The Outlook Disappointed.

    Memory-chip maker Micron said fiscal-fourth-quarter results will come up short. Demand for PCs and smartphones is softening, which could hurt prices for DRAM and NAND chips.

  • Tesla analysts lower Q2 electric vehicle delivery estimates

    Yahoo Finance’s Pras Subramanian joins the Live show to discuss outlooks for Tesla vehicle deliveries.

  • These 10 stocks in the S&P 500 lost $4.2 trillion of investors’ money during the first half of 2022

    DEEP DIVE The first half of 2022 is over, and good riddance for investors: The S&P 500 Index declined 20.6%. Below are two lists of the worst-performing stocks in the S&P 500 (SPX) this year. First, here are the 10 companies whose market capitalizations dropped the most during the first six months of 2022.

  • Germany seizes three Gazprom tankers in new blow for Putin - live updates

    Camelot loses legal battle to keep hold of National Lottery A defence spending cut – disguised by Boris Johnson's fiscal sleight of hand FTSE 100 falls 0.8pc as recession fears return Ben Marlow: Heathrow risks killing off the golden age of air travel Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter