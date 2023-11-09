X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc (XFOR) Reports Q3 2023 Financial Results and Corporate Progress

X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XFOR) announced the FDA acceptance of its New Drug Application for mavorixafor with a PDUFA target action date of April 30, 2024.

The company reported a significant reduction in net loss to $2.3 million for Q3 2023 compared to $21.6 million in Q3 2022.

XFOR's cash reserves are robust at $142.7 million, believed to be sufficient into 2025, excluding potential additional funding sources.

Research and Development expenses increased to $19.1 million, reflecting ongoing investment in clinical trials.

On November 9, 2023, X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XFOR), a biopharmaceutical company focusing on rare diseases of the immune system, disclosed its financial results for the third quarter ending September 30, 2023, and provided updates on corporate achievements and anticipated milestones. The company's President and CEO, Paula Ragan, Ph.D., expressed satisfaction with the progress in the clinical development of mavorixafor, particularly with the FDA's acceptance of the New Drug Application for WHIM syndrome treatment.

Financial Highlights and Corporate Updates

X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XFOR) reported a net loss of $2.3 million for Q3 2023, a notable improvement from the net loss of $21.6 million in the same period last year. This reduction was primarily due to a non-cash gain related to the company's Class C warrant liability. Research and Development (R&D) expenses rose to $19.1 million from $14.1 million year-over-year, reflecting the company's investment in advancing its clinical programs. Selling, General, and Administrative Expenses (SG&A) also increased to $8.1 million from $6.0 million in the prior year's quarter.

The company's cash position remains strong, with $142.7 million in cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, and marketable securities. This financial stability is expected to support operations into 2025, not accounting for potential additional drawdowns from its debt facility or the monetization of a Priority Review Voucher (PRV), which could be awarded upon FDA approval of mavorixafor for WHIM syndrome.

Strategic Developments and Future Outlook

X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XFOR) is preparing for a potential U.S. launch of mavorixafor in the second quarter of 2024, pending FDA approval. The company has been actively building its go-to-market organization and engaging with stakeholders and patient advocacy groups. Additionally, X4 is finalizing the design of a pivotal, global Phase 3 trial for mavorixafor in chronic neutropenia, with initiation expected in the first half of 2024.

Further, the company has strengthened its management team with the appointment of Christophe Arbet-Engels, MD, PhD, as Chief Medical Officer and expanded its Board of Directors with the addition of R. Keith Woods. X4 also secured a $115 million debt facility with Hercules Capital, enhancing its financial flexibility.

Conference Call and Webcast Information

X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XFOR) will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the third-quarter results and provide updates on corporate activities. The call can be accessed by dialing 1-877-451-6152 in the United States or 1-201-389-0879 internationally, with the conference ID: 13741400. A webcast replay will be available on the company's website following the call.

In summary, X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XFOR) has demonstrated significant progress in its clinical development programs and has maintained a strong financial position. The company's focus on advancing mavorixafor for the treatment of rare immunodeficiencies continues to be a central part of its strategy, with key milestones anticipated in the near future.

For detailed financial tables and further information, please refer to the full earnings release on X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XFOR)'s website.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc for further details.

