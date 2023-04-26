X4 Pharmaceuticals to Report First-Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Host a Conference Call and Webcast on May 4, 2023

X4 Pharmaceuticals

BOSTON, April 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: XFOR), a leader in the discovery and development of novel small molecule therapeutics to benefit patients with diseases of the immune system, today announced that it will be reporting financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023 on Thursday, May 4, 2023.



The company will host a conference call and webcast on the same day at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss these financial results and recent business highlights. The conference call can be accessed by dialing 1-855-327-6837 from the United States or 1-631-891-4304 internationally, followed by the conference ID: 10021600. The live webcast can be accessed on the investor relations section of X4 Pharmaceuticals’ website at www.x4pharma.com. Following the completion of the call, a webcast replay of the conference call will be available on the website.

About X4 Pharmaceuticals

X4 Pharmaceuticals is a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of novel therapies for people with diseases of the immune system. Our lead clinical candidate is mavorixafor, a small molecule antagonist of chemokine receptor CXCR4 that is being developed as an oral, once-daily therapy. Due to its ability to increase the mobilization of mature, functional white blood cells from the bone marrow into the bloodstream, we believe that mavorixafor has the potential to provide therapeutic benefit across a variety of chronic neutropenic disorders, including WHIM (Warts, Hypogammaglobulinemia, Infections, and Myelokathexis) syndrome, a rare, primary immunodeficiency. Following announcement of positive top-line data from our global, pivotal, 4WHIM Phase 3 clinical trial, we are currently preparing a U.S. regulatory submission seeking approval of oral, once-daily mavorixafor in the treatment of people aged 12 years and older with WHIM syndrome. We are also currently evaluating mavorixafor in a Phase 2 clinical trial in people with certain chronic neutropenic disorders following positive results from a Phase 1b clinical trial of mavorixafor in people with congenital, idiopathic, or cyclic neutropenia. We continue to leverage our insights into CXCR4 and immune system biology at our corporate headquarters in Boston, Massachusetts and at our research center of excellence in Vienna, Austria. For more information, please visit our website at www.x4pharma.com.

Contacts:

Daniel Ferry (investors)

Managing Director, LifeSci Advisors

daniel@lifesciadvisors.com

(617) 430-7576

Cherilyn Cecchini, M.D. (media)

LifeSci Communications

ccecchini@lifescicomms.com



