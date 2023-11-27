Xi to Make His First Visit to Shanghai Since 2021, SCMP says

(Bloomberg) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping will visit Shanghai on Tuesday in his first trip to the nation’s commercial hub since the city’s bruising two-month Covid lockdown, the South China Morning Post reported.

Xi is scheduled to visit the Shanghai Futures Exchange as well as several technology companies operating in the city, the Post reported, citing several unidentified people familiar with the matter. The Monday report didn’t specify any of the firms on his agenda.

The Chinese leader is tentatively scheduled to stay in Shanghai for three days, the Post reported, citing people familiar with the plans. He is expected to encourage city officials to boost market liberalization efforts in order to spur cross-border trade and capital flows.

His visit coincides with the 10-year anniversary of the Shanghai free-trade zone. Earlier this month, Xi pledged to improve China’s business environment for foreign investors at a summit of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum in San Francisco.

