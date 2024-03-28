Xi’s Old Speech on China’s Monetary Tools Catches Traders’ Eyes

(Bloomberg) -- A line from a 172-page book citing President Xi Jinping’s comments on the nation’s monetary tools is quickly becoming a hot talking point among stock and bond traders.

China should enrich its toolbox of monetary policies and the central bank should gradually increase the buying and selling of government bonds in its open-market operations, Xi was cited as saying in a book published this month. The snippet was taken from his speech — which was previously not fully released — during a twice-a-decade financial policy meeting in October.

The remarks, though vague and dated, caught traders’ attention as they are eager to see more signs of stimulus with China’s economy continuing to struggle amid weak demand and a property downturn. A small group of market participants argue this may mean Beijing is considering quantitative easing, which involves a monetary authority buying a country’s government bonds, and that speculation helped to fuel gains in local stocks on Thursday.

But for Morgan Stanley economists including Robin Xing, the comments were just about improving the market operations, a tool Beijing uses to smooth liquidity imbalances in the financial system, and not an indication of QE. The standard approach among global central banks is increasing to use government bond trading to control financial conditions, they wrote in a note Thursday.

“In fact, in the same speech, Beijing made hawkish comments that the deleveraging process requires a tighter grip on money and credit supply, which we believe indicates continued preference for austerity to prevent misallocations,” the economists said.

The People’s Bank of China has long opposed such an aggressive stimulus policy and pledged to keep “normal” monetary stance for as long as possible. In recent history, Beijing has never used QE like its global peers such as Bank of Japan and Federal Reserve and its holding of sovereign bonds has been largely stable over the past decade.

“More trades by the PBOC in the secondary bond market would add to rate market volatility given the PBOC’s huge trading sizes,” said Serena Zhou, economist at Mizuho Securities. “I’m not sure if this is what Xi suggested. I don’t think this is an implication of QE.”

