XPeng upgraded, Napco downgraded: Wall Street's top analyst calls

The most talked about and market moving research calls around Wall Street are now in one place. Here are today's research calls that investors need to know, as compiled by The Fly.



Top 5 Upgrades:

BofA upgraded XPeng (XPEV) to Buy from Neutral with a price target of $22, up from $16.30. XPeng's cooperation with Volkswagen (VWAGY) endorses the company's autonomous driver capabilities, which improves its financial position and likely enhances its supply chain management, the analyst tells investors in a research note. [read more]

Wolfe Research upgraded ArcBest (ARCB) to Outperform from Peer Perform with a $132 price target. The stock is up by 21.5% over the past two or so months since news first emerged in mid-June about Yellow Corp's (YELL) bankruptcy, but this is least among the LTL truckers despite what the firm estimates should be the most EPS accretion in percentage terms, the analyst tells investors. [read more]

Stephens upgraded AppFolio (APPF) to Overweight from Equal Weight with a price target of $212, up from $184. While the firm has "long believed" that AppFolio would maintain impressive growth, the "murky profit side of the coin stood out as the main issue," but following a change in leadership there has been a series of actions taken to elevate the margin profile that combine to "signal a clear shift in the mindset to profitable growth." [read more]

Citi upgraded Insulet (PODD) to Buy from Neutral with a price target of $265, down from $273. Citi cites valuation for the upgrade, saying Insulet's valuation has "pulled in significantly." [read more]