XPO announces CFO change

XPO continues to shape its executive leadership team. (Photo: Jim Allen/FreightWaves)

Less-than-truckload carrier XPO announced Wednesday a change at the chief financial officer position.

Current CFO Carl Anderson is resigning effective Aug. 11 “to rejoin a former colleague in an industry where he worked for over a decade.” Anderson has been with XPO (NYSE: XPO) less than one year.

Kyle Wismans, current senior vice president of revenue management and finance at XPO, will take on the CFO role when Anderson departs. Wismans joined the company in 2019 in a leadership role in financial planning and analysis.

In his 17-year career, Wismans has held senior leadership roles in finance with GE (NYSE: GE) and Baker Hughes (NASDAQ: BKR).

“We expect this transition to be a seamless hand-off between two senior executives in our organization,” said XPO CEO Mario Harik. “Kyle is a seasoned finance leader who has been instrumental in the execution of our two spin-offs and our LTL growth strategy.”

A separate news release from Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE: AXTA) said it had hired Anderson as its chief financial officer.

“Carl has made many contributions to XPO, and I have no doubt that he’ll continue to be successful in this next step of his career,” Harik added.

