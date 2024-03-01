Xponential Fitness (XPOF) Shares Skyrocket, What You Need To Know

What Happened:

Shares of boutique fitness studio franchisor Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) jumped 26.6% in the morning session after the company reported fourth-quarter results that blew past analysts' revenue estimates, driven by better-than-expected equipment and merchandise sales to its franchisees. On the other hand, its operating margin and EPS fell short of Wall Street's projections as it produced less high-margin franchise revenue than expected. Looking ahead, its full-year 2024 revenue guidance was in line with estimates, while its EBITDA outlook of $138 million fell short. Overall, this was a decent quarter for Xponential Fitness.

What is the market telling us:

Xponential Fitness's shares are quite volatile and over the last year have had 34 moves greater than 5%. But moves this big are very rare even for Xponential Fitness and that is indicating to us that this news had a significant impact on the market's perception of the business.

Xponential Fitness is up 5.1% since the beginning of the year, but at $13.31 per share it is still trading 59.8% below its 52-week high of $33.08 from April 2023. Investors who bought $1,000 worth of Xponential Fitness's shares at the IPO in July 2021 would now be looking at an investment worth $1,085.

