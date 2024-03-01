Advertisement
Xponential Fitness (XPOF) Shares Skyrocket, What You Need To Know

Jabin Bastian
·2 min read
XPOF Cover Image
Xponential Fitness (XPOF) Shares Skyrocket, What You Need To Know

What Happened:

Shares of boutique fitness studio franchisor Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) jumped 26.6% in the morning session after the company reported fourth-quarter results that blew past analysts' revenue estimates, driven by better-than-expected equipment and merchandise sales to its franchisees. On the other hand, its operating margin and EPS fell short of Wall Street's projections as it produced less high-margin franchise revenue than expected. Looking ahead, its full-year 2024 revenue guidance was in line with estimates, while its EBITDA outlook of $138 million fell short. Overall, this was a decent quarter for Xponential Fitness.

What is the market telling us:

Xponential Fitness's shares are quite volatile and over the last year have had 34 moves greater than 5%. But moves this big are very rare even for Xponential Fitness and that is indicating to us that this news had a significant impact on the market's perception of the business.

Xponential Fitness is up 5.1% since the beginning of the year, but at $13.31 per share it is still trading 59.8% below its 52-week high of $33.08 from April 2023. Investors who bought $1,000 worth of Xponential Fitness's shares at the IPO in July 2021 would now be looking at an investment worth $1,085.

