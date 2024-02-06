Advertisement
Xylem beats quarterly estimates on strength in water infrastructure unit

Reuters
·1 min read

Feb 6 (Reuters) - Xylem on Tuesday reported better-than-expected profit and revenue for the fourth quarter and forecast full-year adjusted earnings largely above estimates, driven by strong growth in its water infrastructure segment.

Xylem, which provides water and waste-water treatment services, said its revenue came in at $2.12 billion for the quarter, beating analysts' estimates of $2.05 billion.

Water infrastructure sales for the quarter were $871 million, compared to analysts' estimates of $834.26 million, according to LSEG data.

The segment benefited from effective price realization and high order volumes, the company said.

Sales in the new integrated solutions and services segment were $322 million. Analysts had expected sales of $317.4 million. The unit includes Evoqua's wastewater management business, which Xylem acquired for $7.5 billion last year.

Excluding one-off items, profit for the quarter ended Dec. 31 came in at 99 cents per share, beating expectations by 3 cents.

For the full year, the company forecast an adjusted profit in the range of $4.00 to $4.20 per share. Analysts were expecting $4.07. (Reporting by Khushi Mandowara in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

