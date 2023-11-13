Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc (YMAB) Reports Strong Revenue Growth Amidst Operational Streamlining

DANYELZA net product revenues soar by 59% year-over-year to $20.0 million in Q3 2023.

On November 13, 2023, Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:YMAB) released its 8-K filing, announcing third-quarter financial results and recent corporate developments. The company reported a significant increase in net product revenues for its DANYELZA (naxitamab-gqgk) product, with a 59% year-over-year growth to $20.0 million in Q3 2023. This growth is attributed to the successful penetration of high-volume Childrens Oncology Group (COG) sites and increased traction in Europe and China.

Financial Performance Overview

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:YMAB) showcased a solid financial performance in the third quarter of 2023. The company's total revenues for the quarter reached $20.5 million, a 63% increase from the same period in 2022. This includes $0.5 million of license revenue recognized from the marketing authorization for DANYELZA in Mexico. The company's cost of goods sold was slightly up at $2.6 million, compared to $2.5 million in Q3 2022, while gross margin saw a marginal decrease due to an increase in lower-margin ex-U.S. revenues.

Research and development expenses decreased by 32% to $15.4 million, reflecting a strategic reduction in spending on deprioritized programs. Selling, general, and administrative expenses also saw a reduction of 25% to $10.2 million, primarily due to decreased commercialization expenses.

Net Loss and Cash Position

The net loss for Q3 2023 was $7.7 million, or ($0.18) per basic and diluted share, a notable improvement from a net loss of $27.5 million, or ($0.63) per basic and diluted share, in Q3 2022. This decrease in net loss is primarily due to increased product revenues and reduced operating costs.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:YMAB) reported a strong cash and cash equivalents balance of $86.6 million as of September 30, 2023. The company's prudent financial management has extended its cash runway into 2027, providing a stable foundation for continued operations and development.

Updated Financial Guidance

The company has updated its full-year 2023 financial guidance, reiterating its anticipated DANYELZA net product revenues of between $80 million and $85 million. It has also lowered its anticipated operating expenses to between $110 million and $115 million, down from the previous guidance of between $115 million and $120 million. The anticipated total annual cash burn has been reduced to between $27 million and $32 million, compared to the previous guidance of between $40 million and $50 million.

Corporate Developments and Future Outlook

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:YMAB) has made significant strides in its corporate development. The appointment of Mr. Rossi as President and CEO, the FDA clearance of the IND for CD38-SADA, and the marketing authorization for DANYELZA in Mexico are key milestones that underline the company's progress. The company's SADA radioimmunotherapy platform continues to advance, with the Phase 1 GD2-SADA trial ongoing and the recent IND clearance for CD38-SADA.

The company's strategic focus on its novel SADA radioimmunotherapy platform and the growing commercial success of DANYELZA position it well for potential long-term growth and transformation in cancer treatment.

For further details and to access the full earnings report, please visit the investor relations section of Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:YMAB)'s website at www.ymabs.com. The company will also host a conference call on November 14, 2023, to discuss the quarterly earnings and provide additional insights into its operations and outlook.

