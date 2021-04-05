U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,077.91
    +58.04 (+1.44%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,527.19
    +373.98 (+1.13%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,705.59
    +225.49 (+1.67%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,264.89
    +10.98 (+0.49%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    58.98
    +0.33 (+0.56%)
     

  • Gold

    1,729.20
    +0.40 (+0.02%)
     

  • Silver

    24.89
    +0.11 (+0.44%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1820
    +0.0051 (+0.44%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7200
    +0.0410 (+2.44%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3907
    +0.0078 (+0.57%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.1980
    -0.4600 (-0.42%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    58,895.47
    +361.48 (+0.62%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,233.56
    +22.21 (+1.83%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,737.30
    +23.67 (+0.35%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,089.25
    +235.25 (+0.79%)
     

Yahoo Answers is shutting down on May 4th

Igor Bonifacic
·Contributing Writer
·1 min read

Yahoo Answers will shut down on May 4th, 2021. The website has been around since 2005, making it one of the longest-running Q&A platforms on the internet. In a FAQ spotted by The Verge, Yahoo (which is owned by Engadget's parent company, Verizon Media) details how the process will unfold. 

The company will start sunsetting the platform on April 20th. That's when it plans to stop accepting new submissions. After May 4th, you'll have until June 30th to download an archive of content you posted to the website. When everything is said and done, the Yahoo Answers webpage will redirect to the Yahoo homepage. As you might imagine, the company's decision to shutter the website comes down to waning usage stats.

"While Yahoo Answers was once a key part of Yahoo's products and services, it has become less popular over the years as the needs of our members have changed," the company says in a message to users. "To that end, we have decided to shift our resources away from Yahoo Answers to focus on products that better serve our members and deliver on Yahoo's promise of providing premium trusted content."

As for what you can attribute to that decline, part of the problem is that Google includes its own Q&A section. When it comes to most questions, the company's search engine provides a widget that allows you to get a quick answer without navigating to another website. A visit to the Yahoo Answers front page provides another likely reason. The quality of posts has declined in recent years, with posts created by trolls getting the most play.

Recommended Stories

  • The new season of 'Star Trek: Discovery' debuts later this year

    'Star Trek: Discovery' season four will debut later this year on Paramount+.

  • Theragun's pricey massage gun delivers on its muscle recovery promise

    The Theragun Elite is a percussive therapy massage gun that helped my sore muscles recover from workouts and alleviate aches and pains.

  • Season two of 'Star Trek: Lower Decks' hits Paramount+ on August 12th

    Animated comedy 'Star Trek: Lower Decks' gets a second season on Paramount+ this summer.

  • LG confirms it's shutting down its mobile business

    LG is shutting down its struggling mobile business after failing to reverse years of losses.

  • Supreme Court rules in Google's favor in Oracle copyright case

    Today, the US Supreme Court ruled 6-2 in favor of Google in the company's long-running legal battle against Oracle.

  • 8Bitdo’s Pro 2 sneaks premium features into a $50 gamepad

    At first glance, 8Bitdo Pro 2 looks almost identical to its predecessor, but with two new button bumpers underneath the controller, it's even more appealing for a $50 controller.

  • Democratic lawmakers ask Facebook to detail its Instagram for kids project

    A group of four Democratic lawmakers says they're concerned with the company's plan to build an Instagram for users under the age of 13.

  • Samsung's Adidas-branded Galaxy Buds Pro come in a snapback-shaped case

    Samsung is doing some co-branding with Adidas as a way to create some buzz around its wireless earbud products, while buffing up its eco-friendly bonafides.

  • Federal labor agency says Amazon illegally fired climate activists

    Amazon illegally retaliated against two former employees after it fired them for staging climate and workplace safety protests last year, according to federal labor regulators.

  • 'Star Trek: Picard' season two will debut on Paramount+ in 2022

    'Star Trek: Picard' season 2 will debut in 2022 with an old frenemy in tow.

  • Google opens up the Play Store to more Android Auto apps

    Android Auto users will soon see a greater variety of navigation, parking and charging apps on the Play Store.

  • Supreme Court vacates ruling that prevented Trump from blocking Twitter critics

    Not that it matters too much for Trump anyway after Twitter permanently banned him.

  • Someone made a playable, TV-sized Nintendo Switch

    This Switch comes in at 30 inches tall and 70 inches wide, making it impossible to touch two buttons on opposite sides of one another without stretching out as far as you can.

  • Netflix, Apple and Disney were big winners at the SAG Awards

    Netflix, Apple and Disney+ were big winners at the SAG Awards, with 'Ma Rainey's Black Bottom' and 'Ted Lasso' among the highlights.

  • Google’s Supreme Court victory over Oracle hailed as ‘fantastic’ for small companies

    The Supreme Court on Monday sided with Google in a $9 billion copyright fight against Oracle over software in billions of Android phones, in a ruling hailed as “a fantastic win” for smaller companies trying to innovate.

  • Guardians of Global Economy Gather to Assess Damage: Eco Week

    (Bloomberg) -- The guardians of the global economy will gather this week, one year into the pandemic, to assess the damage and chart a path forward.The International Monetary Fund and World Bank spring meetings will take place virtually for a second year starting on Monday. The IMF will release its updated World Economic Outlook on Tuesday, with Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva already indicating that it will include an upgrade to January’s forecast for 5.5% global economic growth for 2021.What Bloomberg Economics Says:“A shrinking virus threat, expanding U.S. stimulus boost, and trillions of dollars in pent-up savings ready to be spent mean the world economy is poised for the fastest expansion on record back to the 1960s.”--Tom Orlik, chief economist. For full analysis, click hereRead more: World Economy Risks ‘Dangerously Diverging’ Even as Growth BoomsBeyond the much-watched economic report, attention will focus on a Group of 20 finance ministers’ meeting on Wednesday, where officials may decide to extend the Debt Service Suspension Initiative, set to expire in June, through the end of this year. The program has provided $5 billion in debt relief for low-income nations since it began last May, according to World Bank data.Another focus of conversation will be the IMF’s proposed $650 billion issuance of reserve assets known as special drawing rights. While the official proposal won’t come until June, Georgieva last month touted broad support for the idea among IMF members.The plan would help send more than $20 billion to poor countries. U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen last week told U.S. Congress that President Joe Biden’s administration intends to support the idea, starting a countdown of at least 90 days before a formal vote in favor at the IMF.Elsewhere, minutes of the latest Federal Reserve and European Central Bank meetings will shed insight on policy makers’ thinking and central banks in India, Australia and Poland are predicted to keep policy unchanged.Click here for what happened last week and below is our wrap of what is coming up in the global economy.U.S. and CanadaInvestors will be watching out for the latest data on services activity, job openings and producer prices for signs of the economy’s progress and developing inflationary pressures.On Wednesday, Fed watchers will also have minutes of the central bank’s last meeting to pour through and Fed Chair Jerome Powell is scheduled to speak at an event Thursday in time with the IMF’s meeting.For more, read Bloomberg Economics’ full Week Ahead for the U.S.AsiaJapan releases household and wage data on Tuesday that will offer more insight into the hit to the economy from a second state of emergency amid signs it was less brutal than first feared.Australia has an interest rate meeting on Tuesday and India on Wednesday. With neither central bank expected to move their main policy tools, the focus will be on their outlooks.China releases data on Friday that’s likely to show consumer price inflation climbed back into positive territory while factory costs are starting to swell.For more, read Bloomberg Economics’ full Week Ahead for AsiaEurope, Middle East, AfricaThe health of Europe’s manufacturing base as it weathers the coronavirus crisis will focus economists’ attention in the coming week as they gauge the underlying strength of growth drivers during the quarter that just finished.German factory orders and industrial production data for February are among the more significant reports, and both are anticipated to show output increases during the month.Meanwhile, the lastest lockdown in France means the economy will rebound less than previously expected this year, Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said in an interview published Sunday.A shorter week than usual in much of the region because of the Easter holiday on Monday features fewer scheduled remarks by ECB officials to guide investors on the state of policy.But the institution’s account of its decision on March 11 will pique interest, perhaps signaling a spectrum of opinion among governors on the risks to economic growth at a meeting when they ratified new quarterly forecasts.Poland may announce a new fiscal stimulus program, largely paid for by EU funds. Meanwhile, the country’s central bank is set to keep policy unchanged.Turkey may report that inflation rose to above 16% in March, when the firing of Naci Agbal and appointment of Sahap Kavcioglu as central bank governor sent the lira plunging by more than 10% as foreign investors sold Turkish assets at the fastest pace in 15 years.Russia is expected to report that inflation accelerated to the highest since 2016 at 5.8% in March, when the central bank raised interest rates to try and combat the effects of ruble weakness and rising food prices.For more, read Bloomberg Economics’ full Week Ahead for EMEALatin AmericaReports on Mexico’s industrial output and manufacturing this week should point to the negative output gap of early 2021. On Thursday, the consumer price reports and the central bank minutes may boil down to this: Inflation’s above target, but the data-dependent Banxico is ready to wait, expecting it to slow in line with their forecasts. Bear in mind that the most recent GDP forecasts from Banxico and the Finance Ministry are quite upbeat too.In contrast, gloom pervades the region’s biggest economy. One of the country’s largest hedge fund managers says Brazil may be nearing a “perfect inflationary storm.” Data out Friday may show consumer prices are well over the 5.25% target range ceiling and consistent with the more dire central bank scenarios.Among the Andean nations, inflation in Chile should come in right around 3% whereas analysts see Colombia’s setting a record-low of 1.45%. Rounding out the week, look for Peru’s central bank to keep the key rate at a record-low 0.25% for a 12th straight meeting.For more, read Bloomberg Economics’ full Week Ahead for Latin America(Updated with French forecasts in EMEA section)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • SoftBank to Lead $1.2 Billion Investment in Invitae, Reports Dow Jones

    (Bloomberg) -- SoftBank Group Corp. led an investment of $1.15 billion in genetic-testing company Invitae Corp. to help expand the use of its platform.The funding will be in the form of convertible debt, Invitae said in a statement Monday. The convertible senior notes due in 2028 will have an initial conversion price of $43.18 per share, a 20% premium to the company’s trailing volume-weighted five-day average price as of April 1, according to the company. San Francisco-based Invitae’s shares have tripled in the past 12 months and closed Thursday at $39.19 in U.S. trading, pushing its market valuation to $7.7 billion. The stock jumped 5.4% Monday morning in New York.“With the support of our long-term shareholders, we’re creating the platform to support the routine use of genetics in mainstream medicine to result in better healthcare for everyone,” said Sean George, co-founder and chief executive officer.SoftBank founder Masayoshi Son has been expanding his investments in publicly traded companies in recent months, including in Amazon.com Inc., Facebook Inc. and Alphabet Inc. Bloomberg News reported in February that the Japanese-based company planned to spend billions of dollars investing in the biotech and health-care sector. The Invitae investment was made through SoftBank’s asset management group, SB Management, which earlier this year also took a stake of about 6% in Pacific Biosciences of California Inc., a DNA-sequencing company. As of Dec. 31, SoftBank’s public holdings also included 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc. and AbCellera Biologics Inc.Son had previously set up a $100 billion Vision Fund to invest in private startups, making bets on companies such as Didi Chuxing and DoorDash Inc.While SB Northstar was forced to wind down controversial derivative positions in big tech companies after a backlash from investors, it has taken equity stakes in a variety of other businesses. It recently invested in Norway-based education software provider Kahoot! AS, and bought one-tenth of Swedish cloud-based platform provider Sinch AB.Widely followed investor Catherine Wood is the biggest holder of Invitae shares through her exchange-traded fund Ark Innovation ETF, which owns about 14%, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Wood told CNBC earlier this month that Invitae is one of the fund’s most under appreciated holdings.Invitae offers genetic testing for a range of diseases, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric genetics, as well as reproductive health in the U.S. and abroad. Invitae also announced Monday that it is buying Genosity Inc., a company that offers software and laboratory solutions, for $200 million.J. Wood Capital Advisors LLC and Perella Weinberg Partners LP acted as financial advisors and J.P. Morgan acted as placement agent to Invitae on the transaction.(Updates with share trading in second paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Do-Nothing SPACs Sag, Offering Investors a $1.1 Billion Return

    (Bloomberg) -- What would you do if someone offered to let you buy dollars for 99 cents and walk away with a billion-dollar profit?That’s the opportunity, at least in theory, presented by underwater SPACs. Some 300 special purpose acquisition companies debuted in the first quarter of this year, creating an oversupply with at least 302 that hadn’t bought anything yet and were trading for less than the cash raised in their public offering. They’re also facing an eventual deadline to liquidate if they don’t come up with a deal.Typical discounts as of March 31 averaged around 1.22%, with some selling for as little as 96 cents on the dollar, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Count up all those pennies plus interest earned by SPACs on their idle cash, and the potential take amounts to a cool $1.09 billion.“It’s creating mark-to-market losses, but also extraordinary opportunity,” according to Steve Katznelson, chief investment officer at Radcliffe Capital Management.The possibility stems from how SPACs are created. The investment vehicles go public, typically at a price of $10, with the intention of making an acquisition within a self-imposed time-frame. In the meantime, they park their cash in short-term Treasuries. If they’re unable to complete a deal, their cash trust is liquidated and investors get their money back less expenses.As of March 31, it would cost about $81.4 billion to buy all those SPACs -- shares and units -- trading below $10, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Assuming a Treasury yield of 0.05%, two years from IPO to expiration and warrant values of zero, an investor would walk away with around $82 million in accrued interest on top of the principal.Some notable examples include Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. whose shares were trading for $9.62 a share last week. Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. stock could be had for $9.79 and Colin Kaepernick’s Mission Advancement Corp. was going for $9.95.To be sure, a lot could go wrong along the way to cut into the hypothetical gains. Executives might agree to disastrously overpay for a company they buy, or extend their deadline and make investors wait longer for their payoff, diminishing the time value of the strategy.But history loves the concept, according to data from Jay Ritter, a University of Florida finance professor who tracks initial public offerings. By his reckoning, purchasing a SPAC at the initial offering and selling at the time of its merger from January 2010 through October 2020 would have returned 9.3% annually on an equal-weighted basis. If no partner emerges, investors who buy at a discount at least collect the difference when the SPAC liquidates.“No one loses money on this investment strategy,” Ritter said in an interview. “Worst you can do is redeem. It’s free lunch sitting there for years.”With the glut in SPAC issuance, liquidations are likely to rise, according to Ritter. Of those that went public from January 2010 to May 2018, roughly 15% wound down without reaching a deal. Given the current imbalance of SPACs and targets, Ritter estimates that half will simply return money to shareholders.In the event that the rush to find a target leads to a dubious deal, an investor who bought the discount can redeem before the merger is completed. That strategy outperforms buying the companies that emerge from SPAC combinations and holding them for one year, with Ritter’s data showing an annualized loss of 15% on an equal-weighted basis.As the enthusiasm for SPACs wanes, investors seem keenly focused on time -- how long before an actual deal emerges -- which may result in persistent discounts. While it isn’t entirely unusual for pre-deal SPACs to trade at a slight discount, the market has changed in the past couple of months, with almost every one trading below $10, according to Tyler Silver, a partner at New York-based investment firm Apex Capital Holdings.Getting Smoked“The market is short-term focused,” said Julian Klymochko, chief of Calgary-based Accelerate Financial Technologies, which specializes in alternative investing. “I’ve heard from a number of retail investors who say they don’t have the patience to wait two years.”Older SPACs just months away from signing a definitive agreement have fared better than newer ones amid the weakness, he said. With roughly 500 days remaining until deadline day for the average SPAC trading under $10, newcomers in particular could have trouble getting attention.“SPAC IPOs used to trade 30% to 40% of float on Day One; now the retail bid is gone,” Klymochko said. “If you’re new, you’re getting smoked.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Stimulus checks sent to 130M Americans so far. Delayed payments for some Social Security beneficiaries to roll out.

    The Treasury has issued more than 130 million stimulus payments under President Biden’s American Rescue Plan. Here's how to check your payment status.

  • USD/CAD Daily Forecast – Canadian Dollar Moves Higher At The Start Of The Week

    USD/CAD managed to settle below the support at 1.2550 and is testing the next support at 1.2525.