After his year in space, astronaut Scott Kelly talks tech, rashes, and science deniers

A couple of years ago, I got one of the juiciest TV assignments ever: To interview NASA astronaut Scott Kelly, who was just about to lift off into space for a year aboard the International Space Station. That’s by far the longest any American has ever spent continuously in space. The idea was to study the effects of long-term zero-gravity living in space, in the name of preparing for a manned mission to Mars. (You can watch that CBS story here.)

In 2015, I interviewed Scott Kelly (right) a few days before his historic year-long voyage to space. More

Earlier, Kelly had already spent a six-month stint in space, and NASA already knew that bad things happen to you after awhile: you lose bone mass, you lose muscle, your immune system weakens, your eyesight suffers, and you get as much radiation each day as you’d get from 20 X-rays. Now, Kelly had more of that to look forward to. And remember: NASA stopped launching manned rockets in 2012 when it retired the Space Shuttle — so Kelly would ride to the Space Station aboard a Russian Soyuz rocket, which still uses decades-old technology.

The Soyuz capsule en route to the space station. More

“The good news is that it works — most of the time,” Kelly told me that day in 2015 as we climbed into a mockup of the tiny Soyuz capsule that would carry him into space. “They’ve had a couple accidents. But, you know, so have we, on the Space Shuttle. It’s risky. But you know, flying through space is a risky thing.”

Kelly made it to the Space Station safely, spent the year in space, conducted experiments, entertained thousands of people with a steady stream of tweets (and stunning photos) from space, and then made it back to Earth. (The Russians don’t splash down. Their capsule thuds down — on dry land.)

Commander Kelly scored the cover of Time. More

At the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas a couple of weeks ago, I caught up with him again, the first time I’d had to chat with him since his return to Earth.

Tech in space

As a consumer tech guy, the first thing I wanted to know was how much gadgetry he had up in space. Did he have a phone?

“No, not like you’re thinking,” Kelly said. “We do have a capability to make calls, but it’s software on a laptop.” He had an iPad, but it couldn’t get online; if he wanted to send a text, he did it via email from his laptop.

“There’s some slow internet capability, kinda like dialup used to be,” he said. “I’ve bought stuff on Amazon. I bought airline tickets. We did some online banking with Chase.”

And, of course, he had cameras. “The cameras we use are almost exclusively Nikons —hence my being here for the CES at the Nikon booth.” (He used a Nikon D4.)

So, how did the year in space feel compared to his six-month gig? “It was a lot longer, clearly, but it felt a lot longer, too,” he says. “I mean, a year’s a long time to be in any one place.”

One of NASA’s goals was to compare his biological readings with his identical twin brother Mark (also a former NASA astronaut, and husband of former U.S. Representative Gabby Giffords). And sure enough, they found differences: “I’m smarter and more handsome than he is, they found,” Kelly cracks.

