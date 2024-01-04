Yellow Cake (LON:YCA) Is Achieving High Returns On Its Capital

If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for? In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. With that in mind, the ROCE of Yellow Cake (LON:YCA) looks great, so lets see what the trend can tell us.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Yellow Cake is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.33 = US$499m ÷ (US$1.6b - US$71m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

Therefore, Yellow Cake has an ROCE of 33%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the Trade Distributors industry average of 15%.

AIM:YCA Return on Capital Employed January 4th 2024

In the above chart we have measured Yellow Cake's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Yellow Cake here for free.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Yellow Cake Tell Us?

We're delighted to see that Yellow Cake is reaping rewards from its investments and is now generating some pre-tax profits. Shareholders would no doubt be pleased with this because the business was loss-making four years ago but is is now generating 33% on its capital. In addition to that, Yellow Cake is employing 486% more capital than previously which is expected of a company that's trying to break into profitability. This can indicate that there's plenty of opportunities to invest capital internally and at ever higher rates, both common traits of a multi-bagger.

In Conclusion...

In summary, it's great to see that Yellow Cake has managed to break into profitability and is continuing to reinvest in its business. And with the stock having performed exceptionally well over the last five years, these patterns are being accounted for by investors. So given the stock has proven it has promising trends, it's worth researching the company further to see if these trends are likely to persist.

