Yelp Inc CFO David Schwarzbach Sells 2,750 Shares

Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP) CFO David Schwarzbach sold 2,750 shares of the company's stock on January 16, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $43.4 per share, resulting in a total value of $119,350.

Yelp Inc is a company that operates a platform which connects consumers with local businesses. The platform covers various business categories including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, and health. It also features user reviews and ratings to help consumers make informed decisions.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 28,500 shares of Yelp Inc and has not made any purchases. The recent sale by the insider is part of a trend observed over the past year, where there have been no insider buys and 38 insider sells.

On the day of the insider's recent sale, Yelp Inc shares were trading at $43.4, giving the company a market cap of $3.016 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 34.97, which is above the industry median of 20.535 but below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 0.96, with a GF Value of $45.03, indicating that Yelp Inc is considered Fairly Valued based on its GF Value. The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which factors in historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

